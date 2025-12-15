NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v25.10-LTSU1 (2025 LTS U1)
Table of Common Redfish Commands

Capability

Redfish

IPMItool

Supported in NIC Mode? [Y/N]

Changing the default BMC password

Changing default password using Redfish

N/A

Yes

Changing the default UEFI password

Changing UEFI Password

N/A

Yes

Enabling/disabling secure boot

Setting Secure Boot State

N/A

N/A

Updating BMC firmware

BMC and CEC firmware update

N/A

Yes

Updating BlueField BFB

Pushing BFB from BMC to BlueField Arm

N/A

Yes

Configuring BlueField to network boot from the out-of-band interface first

Boot Config Using Redfish

Boot Config Using IPMI

N/A

Resetting BlueField

Reset control

Reset control

Partial

Resetting BlueField BMC

Reset control using Redfish

Reset control using IPMI

Yes

Factory reset

Factory Reset Redfish Command

Factory Reset IPMI Command

Yes

Getting BlueField versions

System inventory

N/A

No

Getting BlueField BMC versions

Retrieving BMC version using Redfish

Retrieving BMC version using IPMI command

Yes

Getting high-speed ports MAC addresses for mapping BlueField's Ethernet devices

Chassis Card1 NetworkAdapters

List of IPMI Supported FRUs

No

BlueField monitoring (SEL, FRU, etc.)

Monitoring

Monitoring

No

User management

User management Redfish commands

User management IPMI commands

Yes

Enabling secure boot with customer keys

BIOS secure boot configuration

N/A

N/A

Enabling/disabling zero-trust mode

Disable host RShim

Enable/disable RShim from Host

Yes – BlueField-3 only

Enabling RShim from BlueField BMC

Enable RShim on BlueField BMC

Enable RShim

Yes

Changing BlueField mode

Redfish NIC Subsystem Management

Setting operation mode

Yes – BlueField-3 only

Partial BFB update (ATF/UEFI)

Deploying Software Using BFB

NA

Yes
