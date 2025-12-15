Table of Common Redfish Commands
Capability
Redfish
IPMItool
Supported in NIC Mode? [Y/N]
Changing the default BMC password
N/A
Yes
Changing the default UEFI password
N/A
Yes
Enabling/disabling secure boot
N/A
N/A
Updating BMC firmware
N/A
Yes
Updating BlueField BFB
N/A
Yes
Configuring BlueField to network boot from the out-of-band interface first
N/A
Resetting BlueField
Partial
Resetting BlueField BMC
Yes
Factory reset
Yes
Getting BlueField versions
N/A
No
Getting BlueField BMC versions
Yes
Getting high-speed ports MAC addresses for mapping BlueField's Ethernet devices
No
BlueField monitoring (SEL, FRU, etc.)
No
User management
Yes
Enabling secure boot with customer keys
N/A
N/A
Enabling/disabling zero-trust mode
Yes – BlueField-3 only
Enabling RShim from BlueField BMC
Yes
Changing BlueField mode
Yes – BlueField-3 only
Partial BFB update (ATF/UEFI)
NA
Yes