Appendix - BMC and eROT Upgrade Process for BlueField-2

Attempting login... Uploading file to BMC Upload complete. Firmware activation is in progress. Please wait for activation task id="0" to get completed before rebooting the bmc. User root has been logged out

After initiating the BMC firmware secure update, a new task is created. Example:

Track the progress of the update by using the task Id received in the response above (i.e., 0) in your query and monitoring the value of the task’s TaskProgress field.

Copy Copied! python3 openbmctool.py -H <bmc_ip> -U root -P <password> task status -i <task_Id>

Before proceeding to other operations. Keep running this command until it outputs: