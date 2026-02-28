Appendix - Generic IPMI Commands

The IPMItool program allows you to remotely manage the IPMI functions of the NVIDIA® BlueField® BMC. The commands below may be directed to the BMC’s Ethernet interface by invoking:

Copy Copied! ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip_addr> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN <ipmitool_arguments>

The following list provides a full list of the IPMItool arguments supported by BlueField BMC: