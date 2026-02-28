Appendix - Generic IPMI Commands
The IPMItool program allows you to remotely manage the IPMI functions of the NVIDIA® BlueField® BMC. The commands below may be directed to the BMC’s Ethernet interface by invoking:
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip_addr> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN <ipmitool_arguments>
The following list provides a full list of the IPMItool arguments supported by BlueField BMC:
chassis power reset
chassis status
fru
fru print 0
fru print 1
fru read 0 /tmp/fru
fru read 1 /tmp/fru
lan print
mc info
mc reset cold
sdr elist
sdr get <sensor name>
sdr list
sdr type <type>
sel
sel clear
sel elist
sel listsensor get <sensor name>
sensor list
sol activate
user disable <user id>
user enable <user id>
user list [<channel number>]
user priv <user id> <privilege level(1-4)> [<channel number>]
user set name <user id> <user name>
user set password <user id> <password>