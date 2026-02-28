Appendix - NVIDIA OEM IPMI Commands
Not all functionalities are covered with a standard set of IPMItool commands. Therefore, a set of custom NVIDIA IPMItool
raw commands have been added. The first two parameters of the
raw command are NetFN and CMD.
IPMItool
raw commands follow the following format:
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U <username> -P <password> raw <netfunc> <cmd> <data>
Where:
netfunc– network function which identifies the functional message class, and clusters IPMI commands into sets
cmd– one byte command within a network function
data– optional element which provides additional parameters for a request or response message
netfunc
cmd
data
Description
N/A
Factory reset
Disable vendor field mode settings to be run from Arm OS
Enable vendor field mode settings to be run from Arm OS
N/A
Fetch vendor field mode settings to be run from Arm OS
Stops RShim on BMC
Starts RShim on BMC
N/A
Retrieves RShim service status on BMC. Expected output:
N/A
Gets the DNS server
Adds the DNS server
N/A
Enters NVIDIA® BlueField® into Livefish (FNP) mode
N/A
Disable Livefish (FNP) mode
OEM command
N/A
Gets NTP servers.
Adds primary NTP server with address
Adds secondary NTP server with address
Note
Should be added after a primary server has been declared.
Enable time sync to NTP server
Disables NTP time sync
N/A
Triggers a CEC self reset for CEC pending firmware activation