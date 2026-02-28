Bare-metal Reprovisioning

Note Relevant for NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 and later in DPU mode only (not supported in NIC mode).

The re-provisioning flow of the BlueField-3 bare metal system offers a solution for restoring the system to its initial state using built-in resources, eliminating the need for external measures. This approach enables the seamless reloading of the operational image.

To support this functionality, the BMC maintains and manages a golden image for the UEFI and the NIC. This ensures that the UEFI can retrieve the operational image via network protocols such as HTTP or PXE.

The following block diagram provides a high-level overview of the system components and data flow:

The complete flow of network re-provisioning includes the following primary stages: