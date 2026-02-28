The BIOS schema includes properties associated with the BIOS attribute registry, which defines system-specific BIOS attributes and the actions needed to modify BIOS settings. If the @Redfish.Settings term is present in this resource, a client can use it to request changes to the BIOS settings by updating the resource identified by the @Redfish.Settings annotation.

Info After running factory reset, the BIOS configuration attributes list is updated only after rebooting the BlueField as the list gets its values from UEFI as BlueField is booting and Redfish is enabled.

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Registries/BiosAttributeRegistry/BiosAttributeRegistry

Output example:

Info In the following output, there is only one BIOS attribute, UefiPassword .

Collapse Source Copy Copied! { "@Redfish.Settings": { "@odata.type": "#Settings.v1_3_5.Settings", "SettingsObject": { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings" } }, "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios", "@odata.type": "#Bios.v1_2_0.Bios", "Actions": { "#Bios.ChangePassword": { "target": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Actions/Bios.ChangePassword" }, "#Bios.ResetBios": { "target": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Actions/Bios.ResetBios" } }, "Attributes": { "BootPartitionProtection": false, "CeThreshold": 5000, "CurrentUefiPassword": "", "DateTime": "2024-10-17T19:47:04Z", "DefaultPasswordPolicy": true, "DisableHEST": false, "DisableI2c1": false, "DisablePCIe": false, "DisableSPMI": false, "DisableTMFF": false, "EmmcWipe": false, "Enable2ndeMMC": false, "EnableDdr5600": false, "EnableOPTEE": false, "EnableSMMU": true, "FieldMode": false, "ForcePxeRetryDisable": false, "HostPrivilegeLevel": "Restricted", "InternalCPUModel": "Embedded", "L3CachePartitionLevel": 0, "LegacyPasswordEnable": false, "NicMode": "DpuMode", "NvmeWipe": false, "OsArgs": "", "ResetEfiVars": false, "SPCR_UART": "Disabled", "UefiArgs": "", "UefiPassword": "" }, "Description": "BIOS Configuration Service", "Id": "BIOS", "Links": { "SoftwareImages": [ { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_ATF" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_BOARD" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_BSP" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_NIC" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_NODE" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OFED" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OS" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_SYS_IMAGE" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_UEFI" } ], "SoftwareImages@odata.count": 9 }, "Name": "BIOS Configuration", "ResetBiosToDefaultsPending": false }

Info For information on each of the attributes listed in output, please refer to section "System Configuration" in the UEFI Menu page of the NVIDIA BlueField BSP manual.





Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/

Output example:

Info The current value of UefiPassword is an empty string.

Copy Copied! { "@Redfish.Settings": { "@odata.type": "#Settings.v1_3_5.Settings", "SettingsObject": { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings" } }, "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios", "@odata.type": "#Bios.v1_2_0.Bios", ... "Attributes": { "UefiPassword": "" }, "Description": "BIOS Configuration Service", "Id": "BIOS", "Name": "BIOS Configuration", ... }





Follow this command template to request changing BIOS attribute values:

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings -d '{Attributes:{<attribute-name> : <attribute-value>}}'

At the next boot cycle of the BlueField, the UEFI changes the requested attribute if the requested value is valid.

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings

Pending values are a list of values that that user has requested to change. The list of pending values is purged once the UEFI changes the pending attributes.

Output example:

Info UefiPassword appears in the pending attributes list.

Copy Copied! { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings", "@odata.type": "#Bios.v1_2_0.Bios", "Attributes": { "UefiPassword": "NewPassword123" }, "Description": "BIOS Settings", "Id": "BIOS_Settings", "Name": "BIOS Configuration" }

Info The active BIOS attribute list is updated only after the UEFI approves the changes during the next reboot cycle.



