BlueField BMC Redfish Triggers
Redfish triggers allow the user to get a journal message when a certain metric crosses a defined threshold for a defined time:
The trigger threshold can only be a numeric threshold
The trigger thresholds are unrelated to the sensor thresholds
The maximum number of triggers allowed in the system is 10
For more details, refer to Redfish Resource and Schema Guide.
Adds a numeric trigger to the BMC.
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/TelemetryService/Triggers/ -d '{"Id":"< >","Name":"<>","MetricType":"<>","TriggerActions":["<>"],"NumericThresholds":{"<>":{"Activation":"<>","DwellTime":"<>","Reading":<>}},"MetricProperties":["<>"]}'
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X DELETE https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/TelemetryService/Triggers/<trigger-name>