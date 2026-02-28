BlueField Host Network Interface

If the interface is the OOB port (i.e., oob_net0 ), LinkStatus would display LinkUp if the port is configured up using ifconfig/ip command.

If the interface is a data port (i.e., eth0 / eth1 or ib0 / ib1 ), LinkStatus would display NoLink if no QSFP cable is connected. If a QSFP transceiver is connected, the link would appear as LinkUp if the port is configured as up using the ifconfig / ip commands. If not, it displays LinkDown .