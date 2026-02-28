During the initialization process, the BMC scans all supported interfaces to locate available FRU devices. Each FRU device identified by the BMC is parsed and subsequently added to the BMC's list of FRU devices.

Info Currently, the BMC is expected to detect the system FRU located at ID 0, as well as the BMC FRU.

The BMC FRU is available in several different revisions, each specific to the board based on its manufacturing date and type. These revisions are mainly identified by the unique product name given to each board.