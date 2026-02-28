Bug Fixes History
Ref #
Issue Details
4662191
Description: The BMC pending version may be displayed in a non-standard format (e.g., the version BF-24.10-36 may appear as 02410036).
Fixed in version: 25.10-LTSU1
4658475
Description: The BMC pending version string generated by the BMC may include an unwanted leading zero in the last segment of the version (e.g., 00250804 is exposed as BF-25.08-04 instead of BF-25.08-4).
Fixed in version: 25.10-LTSU1
4686938
Description: After a successful BFB update via SCP, subsequent updates may show incorrect progress messages (e.g., “Transfer progress: 100%”) that do not reflect the actual update status.
Fixed in version: 25.10-LTSU1
4664471
Description: When creating a VLAN using
Fixed in version: 25.10-LTSU1
4064373
Description: The DPU BMC LLDP represents the
Fixed in version: 25.10
4365835
Description: There is a mistake in the message displayed when the BISO secure boot setting is changed through the DPU BMC where the event log shows
Fixed in version: 25.10
4549368
Description: Power sensors available via
Fixed in version: 25.10
4551450
Description: After BMC factory reset, the ipmitool network interface may fail to connect to the DPU BMC via the RMCP interface.
Fixed in version: 25.10
4525138
Description: SoC power sensors are not reported via BMC, resulting in missing power telemetry data in ipmitool and WebUI.
Fixed in version: 25.07
4484568
Description: BMC fails to boot due to
Fixed in version: 25.07
4458182
Description: If a corrupted or unauthenticated BFB image is transferred from the BMC to the DPU, the system halts the installation process as part of a built-in security mechanism. Once triggered, the recovery path remains locked to prevent potential compromise.
Fixed in version: 25.07
4484640
Description: Certain BMC users fail to authenticate via IPMI lanplus interface (RAKP unauthorized name error).
Fixed in version: 25.07
4517562
Description: After upgrading the BMC to version 24.10 or later, SEL entries generated by earlier versions may no longer appear in ipmitool sel output.
Fixed in version: 25.07
4530693
Description: Over-temperature warnings in ipmitool SEL logs lack port identifiers and show inconsistent sensor IDs compared to WebUI/Redfish, complicating troubleshooting.
Fixed in version: 25.07
4331648
Description: If user sets SEL capacity to a lower size than the previous setting, some existing SEL entries might be erased rather than preserved.
Fixed in version: 25.04
4376078
Description: IPMI SEL is missing output while WEBUI SEL displays in full.
Fixed in version: 25.04
4052874
Description:
Fixed in version: 25.01
4158416
Description: When updating the BFB image on a BlueField-2 system via HTTP/HTTPS using Redfish, the operation may fail if the system is overloaded.
Fixed in version: 25.01
4128189
Description: When updating the BFB image on a BlueField-2 system via HTTP/HTTPS using Redfish, the operation may fail if the system is overloaded.
Fixed in version: 24.10-LTSU1
4129718
Description: If the path of installation of the bfb image is called and the RShim on the host is not connected, the BMC takes the RShim. If the RShim on the host is connected, calling this path returns an error.
Fixed in version: 24.10-LTSU1
4135001
Description: The serial number is missing from SMBIOS table 3 and from Redfish schema
Fixed in version: 24.10-LTSU1
4151178
Description: The
Fixed in version: 24.10-LTSU1
4047689
Description: While running the reprovisioning script from BMC, the RShim boot device appears to be busy which causes the script to fail without completing the process.
Fixed in version: 24.10
4146640
Description: In the event of a server reboot, the BMC may boot before the host and take control of the RShim before the host.
Fixed in version: 24.10
3991930
Description: The reported dump entry creation date is not initialized properly and reports the default system date
Fixed in version: 24.10
4064371
Description: The BMC dump collection is missing the
Fixed in version: 24.10
3906500
Description: Using the header
Fixed in version: 24.07
3875280
Description: UUID and SKU properties are intermittently unavailable after BlueField BMC reboot.
Fixed in version: 24.07
3888140
Description: When warm rebooting the BlueField OS, the IPMB channel between the BlueField and BlueField BMC may fail to function due to underlying I2C channel issues. If this o ccurs, all functionality relying on this channel are affected, including:
Fixed in version: 24.07
3878990
Description: The BMC may provide incorrect bootstrap credentials to the UEFI. This results in the failure of any BIOS configurations.
Fixed in version: 24.07
3855648
Description: The manager factory reset action is named
Fixed in version: 24.07
3599016
Description: After a BFB update, it takes the BMC ~30 seconds to sync with the true values from the DPU reflected in the command
Fixed in version: 24.04
3837485
Description: In some instances, consecutive core dumps occur, and since extracting the NIC debug log is a lengthy operation, this could result in log mismatch and inaccurate information.
Fixed in version: 24.04
3780188
Description: Add bad syndrome pipe also in dynamic mode.
Fixed in version: 24.04
3634701
Description: In the Redfish
Fixed in version: 24.04
3662417
Description: The BMC may provide incorrect bootstrap credentials to the UEFI. This would result in the failure of any BIOS configurations.
Fixed in version: 24.01
3715528
Description: The
Fixed in version: 24.01
3561677
Description: It is not possible to modify the values of the BootOrder, BootOverride, and Secure Boot attributes from the UEFI menu because they are set by default to be configured from Redfish interface.
Fixed in version: 23.09
3566036
Description: After performing BF BMC factory reset, the
Fixed in version: 23.09
3587968
Description: VLAN 4040 serves as a dedicated VLAN for facilitating Redfish communication between UEFI and DPU BMC. However, if the OOB RJ45 port is connected to an unmanaged switch or hub, the VLAN traffic from VLAN 4040 may spill over into the broader LAN network which may lead the local UEFI to unintentionally communicate with a remote BMC instead of the intended local BMC.
Fixed in version: 23.09
3478796
Description: Rarely, it is possible for the BMC to exceed the boot timeout set by the root of trust. In such case, the RoT initiates a second reboot of the BMC, which is expected to result in a successful boot.
Fixed in version: 23.09
3604148
Description: In the uncommon scenario where, following a system power cycle, the DPU fails to boot successfully, the BMC would be unable to retrieve network data from the DPU's operating system. This leads to an absence of information in the Redfish chassis schema, which is responsible for describing the network adapters.
Fixed in version: 23.09
3600004
Description: Description: In dual-port DPU, the DPU's Redfish schema, specifically the "chassis NetworkAdapters", will replicate the data from port 1 into port 2.
Fixed in version: 23.09
3560559
Description: If the DPU OS's OOB interface is disabled, it may lead to an issue that results in the DPU BMC losing network connectivity. This problem arises when the UEFI enables the OOB port (e.g., PXE, Redfish), but the OS does not load the necessary services and OOB kernel driver. In this scenario, the physical link remains active despite the OS driver not functioning, causing the hardware queue to become filled. Consequently, flow control pause packets are sent to the onboard 3-port switch, which may eventually lead to the DPU BMC losing its network connectivity.
Fixed in version: 23.09
N/A
Description: If the NIC BMC boots with non-default network configuration under
Fixed in version: 23.09
3554128
Description:
Fixed in version: 23.07
2930671
Description: A power cycle of the system might result in BMC MAC change.
Fixed in version: 2.8.2-34
3444360
Description: IPMI LAN print does not work in stateful DHCPv6.
Fixed in version: 2.8.2
200767989
Description: SOL console receives a garbage message when it is connected.
Fixed in version: 2.8.2
200748177
Description: PXE boot via OOB interface enters grub mode when cold rebooting the x86 host against BFB version 3.7.0.
Fixed in version: 2.8.2