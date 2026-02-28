Changes and New Features
Info
For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to "Change Log History".
The SEL format for thermal and voltage sensors has been updated to use descriptive sensor names instead of numeric IDs. Refer to "Customer Affecting Changes" for information on backward compatibility.
Added Redfish OOB support for configuring NIC Host Restriction settings, enabling administrators to enforce Zero Trust policies (equivalent to
mlxprivhost) without logging into the DPU OS.