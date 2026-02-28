NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v26.01
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v26.01  Changes and New Features
Download PDF

Changes and New Features

Info

For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to "Change Log History".

Changes and New Features in 26.01

  • The SEL format for thermal and voltage sensors has been updated to use descriptive sensor names instead of numeric IDs. Refer to "Customer Affecting Changes" for information on backward compatibility.

  • Added Redfish OOB support for configuring NIC Host Restriction settings, enabling administrators to enforce Zero Trust policies (equivalent to mlxprivhost) without logging into the DPU OS.

© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 28, 2026
content here