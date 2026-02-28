On This Page
DPU Chassis
The Redfish
Chassis schema provides a structured and standardized way to represent essential information about the physical infrastructure of computing systems (i.e., the NVIDIA® BlueField®), offering valuable insights for system administrators, data center operators, and management software developers.
The BlueField chassis encompasses all system components, which include the
Bluefield_BMC,
Bluefield_ERoT, and
Card1 (which represents the BlueField).
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis
Output example:
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis",
"@odata.type": "#ChassisCollection.ChassisCollection",
"Members": [
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Bluefield_BMC"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Bluefield_ERoT"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1"
}
],
"Members@odata.count": 3,
"Name": "Chassis Collection"
}
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1
Output example:
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1",
"@odata.type": "#Chassis.v1_21_0.Chassis",
"Actions": {
"#Chassis.Reset": {
"@Redfish.ActionInfo": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/ResetActionInfo",
"target": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Actions/Chassis.Reset"
}
},
..
"ChassisType": "Card",
"EnvironmentMetrics": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/EnvironmentMetrics"
},
"Id": "Card1",
"Links": {
"ComputerSystems": [
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield"
}
],
"Contains": [
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Bluefield_ERoT"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Bluefield_BMC"
}
],
"ManagedBy": [
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC"
}
]
},
"Manufacturer": "Nvidia",
"Model": "Bluefield 3 SmartNIC Main Card",
"Name": "Card1",
"NetworkAdapters": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters"
},
"PCIeDevices": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/PCIeDevices"
},
"PCIeSlots": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/PCIeSlots"
},
"PartNumber": "900-9D3B4-00EN-EAB ",
"Power": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Power"
},
"PowerState": "On",
"PowerSubsystem": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/PowerSubsystem"
},
"SKU": "",
"Sensors": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors"
},
"SerialNumber": "MT2245X00175 ",
"Status": {
"Conditions": [],
"Health": "OK",
"HealthRollup": "OK",
"State": "Enabled"
},
"Thermal": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Thermal"
},
"ThermalSubsystem": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/ThermalSubsystem"
},
"TrustedComponents": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/TrustedComponents"
},
"UUID": ""
}
Retrieving these values is supported when operating in DPU mode only.
The
NetworkAdapters schema specifically aims to standardize NIC management and representation. This schema includes a collection under
NvidiaNetworkAdapter where each element holds the following fields:
Ports
The following is an example of the network port associated with
eth0. Note that the naming conventions may differ depending on your device configuration.
curl -k -u root:'PASSWORD' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<IP>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/Ports/eth0
Example output:
{ "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/Ports/eth0", "@odata.type": "#Port.v1_6_0.Port", "CurrentSpeedGbps": 200, "Id": "eth0", "LinkNetworkTechnology": "Ethernet", "LinkStatus": "LinkUp", "Name": "Port" }
NetworkDeviceFunctions
The following is an example of the network device function for
eth0f0(i.e.,
eth0function 0). Note that the naming conventions may differ depending on your device configuration.
curl -k -u root:'PASSWORD' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<IP>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/NetworkDeviceFunctions/eth0f0
Example output:
{
"@odata.id":
"/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/NetworkDeviceFunctions/eth0f0",
"@odata.type":
"#NetworkDeviceFunction.v1_9_0.NetworkDeviceFunction",
"Ethernet": {
"MACAddress":
"02:8e:00:2d:4f:f8",
"MTUSize":
1500},
"Id":
"eth0f0",
"Links": {
"OffloadSystem": {
"@odata.id":
"/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield"},
"PhysicalPortAssignment": {
"@odata.id":
"/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/Ports/eth0"} },
"Name":
"NetworkDeviceFunction",
"NetDevFuncCapabilities": [
"Ethernet"],
"NetDevFuncType":
"Ethernet"}
Removing or adding new ports requires a BMC reboot.