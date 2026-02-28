DPU Mode Installation

To communicate with the BlueField BMC, change the default password ( 0penBmc ) by sending the following Redfish schema to the BlueField BMC:

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:0penBmc -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X PATCH https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/AccountService/Accounts/root -d '{"Password" : "<user-password>"}'

Where <BF-BMC-IP> is the IP address for the BlueField BMC (e.g., 10.10.1.2), and <user-password> is the chosen password to log into the BlueField BMC with root privileges.

Info For information on the BMC's password policy, refer to section "BMC Password Policy".

For example: