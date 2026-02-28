NIC Subsystem Management

Refer to "BlueField Modes of Operation Configuration" for information.

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia





curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"HostRshim":"Enabled"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia/Actions/HostRshim.Set





curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"HostRshim":"Disabled"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia/Actions/HostRshim.Set





curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia/Connectx/StrapOptions





This resource manages the security privileges assigned to the host interface. It allows administrators to restrict the host's ability to modify device configurations or access sensitive parameters.

Copy Copied! https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/Oem/Nvidia/HostPrivilegeConfig

The PrivilegeMode attribute acts as a master switch, applying a predefined set of permissions.

Mode Description Privileged (default) Grants full access. The host can modify firmware, flash, and global parameters. Restricted Locks down the host. Prevents modification of firmware, flash, and global parameters. RSHIM and Tracer access are disabled.

The following table shows exactly which permissions are enabled or disabled for each mode:

Setting Privileged Mode Restricted Mode HostPrivilegeLevel Privileged Restricted FirmwareUpdate Enabled Disabled FlashAccess Enabled Disabled GlobalParametersAccess Enabled Disabled HostParametersAccess Enabled Disabled InternalCPUAccess Enabled Disabled NicReset Enabled Disabled PccUpdate Enabled Disabled PortAccess Enabled Disabled ManagementInterfaceEnabled true false PortOwnerEnabled true false ReadCountersEnabled true false TracerEnabled true false

This table defines the specific behavior controlled by each permission setting.

Setting Description Options Default FlashAccess Permission to perform any device flash access. Default , Enable , Disable Default PccUpdate Permission to update the Programmable Congestion Control (PCC) algorithm. Default , Enable , Disable Default FirmwareUpdate Permission to perform firmware updates. Default , Enable , Disable Default NicReset Permission to perform a NIC Reset. Default , Enable , Disable Default GlobalParametersAccess Permission to access global non-volatile (NV) parameters. Default , Enable , Disable Default HostParametersAccess Permission to access host NV parameters. Default , Enable , Disable Default PortAccess Permission to access port NV parameters. Default , Enable , Disable Default InternalCPUAccess Permission to access Internal CPU NV parameters. Default , Enable , Disable Default ManagementInterfaceEnabled Controls RSHIM function. If false , the host cannot access embedded CPU registers. true , false — PortOwnerEnabled Controls Port Ownership. If false , the host cannot become the Port Owner. true , false — ReadCountersEnabled Controls physical counter access. If false , the host cannot read physical port counters. true , false — TracerEnabled Controls Tracer ownership. If false , the host cannot own the Tracer. true , false —

The following example demonstrates a GET request to retrieve the current privilege settings.