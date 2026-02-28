NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v26.01
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v26.01  NIC Subsystem Management
Download PDF

On This Page

NIC Subsystem Management

Note

This content is relevant for NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 devices only.

Redfish NIC Subsystem Management

Configuring BlueField Mode of Operation

Refer to "BlueField Modes of Operation Configuration" for information.

Getting Host RShim

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia


Enabling Host RShim

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"HostRshim":"Enabled"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia/Actions/HostRshim.Set


Disabling Host RShim

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"HostRshim":"Disabled"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia/Actions/HostRshim.Set


Getting Strap Options

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia/Connectx/StrapOptions


Host Privileges Configuration

This resource manages the security privileges assigned to the host interface. It allows administrators to restrict the host's ability to modify device configurations or access sensitive parameters.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/Oem/Nvidia/HostPrivilegeConfig

Privilege Modes (Presets)

The PrivilegeMode attribute acts as a master switch, applying a predefined set of permissions.

Mode

Description

Privileged (default)

Grants full access. The host can modify firmware, flash, and global parameters.

Restricted

Locks down the host. Prevents modification of firmware, flash, and global parameters. RSHIM and Tracer access are disabled.


Configuration Breakdown by Mode

The following table shows exactly which permissions are enabled or disabled for each mode:

Setting

Privileged Mode

Restricted Mode

HostPrivilegeLevel

Privileged

Restricted

FirmwareUpdate

Enabled

Disabled

FlashAccess

Enabled

Disabled

GlobalParametersAccess

Enabled

Disabled

HostParametersAccess

Enabled

Disabled

InternalCPUAccess

Enabled

Disabled

NicReset

Enabled

Disabled

PccUpdate

Enabled

Disabled

PortAccess

Enabled

Disabled

ManagementInterfaceEnabled

true

false

PortOwnerEnabled

true

false

ReadCountersEnabled

true

false

TracerEnabled

true

false


Privilege Settings Definitions

This table defines the specific behavior controlled by each permission setting.

Setting

Description

Options

Default

FlashAccess

Permission to perform any device flash access.

Default, Enable, Disable

Default

PccUpdate

Permission to update the Programmable Congestion Control (PCC) algorithm.

Default, Enable, Disable

Default

FirmwareUpdate

Permission to perform firmware updates.

Default, Enable, Disable

Default

NicReset

Permission to perform a NIC Reset.

Default, Enable, Disable

Default

GlobalParametersAccess

Permission to access global non-volatile (NV) parameters.

Default, Enable, Disable

Default

HostParametersAccess

Permission to access host NV parameters.

Default, Enable, Disable

Default

PortAccess

Permission to access port NV parameters.

Default, Enable, Disable

Default

InternalCPUAccess

Permission to access Internal CPU NV parameters.

Default, Enable, Disable

Default

ManagementInterfaceEnabled

Controls RSHIM function. If false, the host cannot access embedded CPU registers.

true, false

PortOwnerEnabled

Controls Port Ownership. If false, the host cannot become the Port Owner.

true, false

ReadCountersEnabled

Controls physical counter access. If false, the host cannot read physical port counters.

true, false

TracerEnabled

Controls Tracer ownership. If false, the host cannot own the Tracer.

true, false


Example Usage

The following example demonstrates a GET request to retrieve the current privilege settings.

  • Request:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -u 'root':'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/Oem/Nvidia/HostPrivilegeConfig

  • Response:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
  "@Redfish.Settings": {
    "@odata.type": "#Settings.v1_3_5.Settings",
    "SettingsObject": {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/Oem/Nvidia/HostPrivilegeConfig/Settings"
    }
  },
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/Oem/Nvidia/HostPrivilegeConfig",
  "@odata.type": "#NvidiaHostPrivilegeConfig.v1_0_0.NvidiaHostPrivilegeConfig",
  "Id": "HostPrivilegeConfig",
  "Name": "Host Privilege Configuration",
  "PrivilegeMode": "Privileged",
  "PrivilegeSettings": {
    "FirmwareUpdate": "Enabled",
    "FlashAccess": "Enabled",
    "GlobalParametersAccess": "Enabled",
    "HostParametersAccess": "Enabled",
    "HostPrivilegeLevel": "Privileged",
    "InternalCPUAccess": "Enabled",
    "ManagementInterfaceEnabled": true,
    "NicReset": "Enabled",
    "PccUpdate": "Enabled",
    "PortAccess": "Enabled",
    "PortOwnerEnabled": true,
    "ReadCountersEnabled": true,
    "TracerEnabled": true
  }
}

Setting Host Privilege Configuration

To modify host privileges, send a PATCH request to the Settings URI.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/Oem/Nvidia/HostPrivilegeConfig/Settings

Note

The /Settings path displays pending values. These changes do not take effect immediately.

Configuration Examples

View Pending Settings

Before making changes, you can verify the current pending configuration.

  • Request

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -u 'root':'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/Oem/Nvidia/HostPrivilegeConfig/Settings

  • Response

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/Oem/Nvidia/HostPrivilegeConfig/Settings",
  "@odata.type": "#NvidiaHostPrivilegeConfig.v1_0_0.NvidiaHostPrivilegeConfig",
  "Id": "Settings",
  "Name": "Host Privilege Configuration Settings",
  "PrivilegeMode": "Privileged",
  "PrivilegeSettings": {
    "FirmwareUpdate": "Enabled",
    "FlashAccess": "Enabled",
    "GlobalParametersAccess": "Enabled",
    "HostParametersAccess": "Enabled",
    "HostPrivilegeLevel": "Privileged",
    "InternalCPUAccess": "Enabled",
    "ManagementInterfaceEnabled": true,
    "NicReset": "Enabled",
    "PccUpdate": "Enabled",
    "PortAccess": "Enabled",
    "PortOwnerEnabled": true,
    "ReadCountersEnabled": true,
    "TracerEnabled": true
  }
}

Set Privilege Mode

To apply a high-level preset (Privileged or Restricted):

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -u 'root':'<password>' -X PATCH -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/Oem/Nvidia/HostPrivilegeConfig/Settings \
-d '{"PrivilegeMode":"Privileged"}'


Set Specific Properties

To apply granular permissions. Note that these are nested within the PrivilegeSettings object:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -u 'root':'<password>' -X PATCH -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/Oem/Nvidia/HostPrivilegeConfig/Settings \
-d '{
    "PrivilegeSettings": {
        "NicReset": "Default",
        "PccUpdate": "Default",
        "PortAccess": "Default",
        "FirmwareUpdate": "Default",
        "FlashAccess": "Disabled",
        "GlobalParametersAccess": "Disabled",
        "HostParametersAccess": "Disabled",
        "InternalCPUAccess": "Disabled",
        "HostPrivilegeLevel": "Privileged"
    }
}'

Logic and Constraints

Note

Every change requires a System Power Cycle to take effect.


Parameter Precedence

If a conflict arises between granular access controls and global/functional flags, the granular access controls take precedence.

Category

Parameters

Precedence

Granular Access Controls

HostParametersAccess, PortAccess, GlobalParametersAccess, InternalCPUAccess, PccUpdate, FirmwareUpdate, FlashAccess, NicReset

High (wins conflicts)

Global and Functional Flags

HostPrivilegeLevel, ManagementInterfaceEnabled, PortOwnerEnabled, ReadCountersEnabled, TracerEnabled

Low


Transitioning to Restricted Mode

If any of the following properties are currently set to Enabled, you cannot change HostPrivilegeLevel to Restricted immediately:

  • GlobalParametersAccess

  • PortAccess

  • InternalCPUAccess

  • NicReset

  • FirmwareUpdate

  • FlashAccess

You must first (or simultaneously) set the conflicting property to Default before the system accepts the Restricted level.

IPMItool NIC Subsystem Management

Since the standard IPMItool commands do not cover all functionality, a set of custom NVIDIA IPMItool raw commands is available to enable configuring the NIC subsystem on the BlueField directly.

IPMItool raw commands follow the following format:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip_addr> -U <username> -P <password> raw <netfunc> <cmd> <data>

Where:

  • netfunc – network function which identifies the functional message class, and clusters IPMI commands into sets

  • cmd – one byte command within a network function

  • data – optional element which provides additional parameters for a request or response message

The following table lists the supported IPMItool raw commands:

netfunc

cmd

data

Description

Note

0x32

0x9C

N/A

Get SmartNIC mode. Prints current configuration: INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE.

  • 00 – Disabled

  • 01 – Enabled

0x32

0x9D

Byte0

Set SmartNIC mode (INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE) to Byte0.

Supported values:

  • 00 – Disabled

  • 01 – Enabled

0x32

0x9E

N/A

Get host access. Prints current HOST_PRIV_RSHIM.

  • 00 – Disabled

  • 01 – Enabled

0x32

0x9F

Byte0

Set host access. Sets HOST_PRIV_RSHIM to Byte0.

Supported values:

  • 00 – Disabled

  • 01 – Enabled

0x32

0xA2

N/A

Query strap options. Prints current state for all fields:

Byte

Field

0

VERSION

1

DISABLE_INBAND_RECOVER_VALUE

2

PRIMARY_IS_PCORE_1_VALUE

3

2PCORE_ACTIVE_VALUE

4

SOCKET_DIRECT_VALUE

5

PCI_REVERSAL_VALUE

6

PCI_PARTITION_1_VALUE

7

PCI_PARTITION_0_VALUE

8

OSC_FREQ_1_VALUE

9

OSC_FREQ_0_VALUE

10

CORE_BYPASS_N_VALUE

11

FNP_VALUE

12

DISABLE_INBAND_RECOVER_VALUE

13

PRIMARY_IS_PCORE_1_MASK

14

2PCORE_ACTIVE_MASK

15

SOCKET_DIRECT_MASK

16

PCI_REVERSAL_MASK

17

PCI_PARTITION_1_MASK

18

PCI_PARTITION_0_MASK

19

OSC_FREQ_1_MASK

20

OSC_FREQ_0_MASK

21

CORE_BYPASS_N_MASK

22

FNP_MASK

Each state is represented by binary byte in order.

Supported values:

  • 00 – Disabled

  • 01 – Enabled

0x32

0xA3

N/A

Get SmartNIC OS State.

  • 00 – BootRom

  • 01 – BL2

  • 02 – BL31

  • 03 – UEFI

  • 04 – OsStarting

  • 05 – OsIsRunning

  • 06 – LowPowerStandby

  • 07 – FirmwareUpdateInProgress

  • 08 – OsCrashDumpInProgress

  • 09 – OsCrashDumpIsComplete

  • 0A – FWFaultCrashDumpInProgress

  • 0B – FWFaultCrashDumpIsComplete

  • 0C – Invalid

Setting Operation Mode

netfunc

cmd

data

Description

0x32

0x9D

0x1

Set DPU mode

0x32

0x9D

0x0

Set NIC mode


Enabling/Disabling RShim from Host

netfunc

cmd

data

Description

0x32

0x9F

0x1

Enable RShim from host

0x32

0x9F

0x0

Disable RShim from host
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 28, 2026
content here