RShim Over USB
By default, the BMC and NVIDIA® BlueField® interfaces are configured as follows (static IPs and MACs):
BMC
BlueField
Interface Name
"tmfifo_net0"
"tmfifo_net0"
MAC Address
00:1A:CA:FF:FF:02
00:1A:CA:FF:FF:01
IP Address
192.168.100.1
192.168.100.2
Disable RShim on the host. Run the following on the host:
systemctl stop rshim systemctl disable rshimInfo
If the RShim driver is not installed on the host, this step can be skipped.
Enable RShim on the BMC using the Redfish interface:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X PATCH -d '{ "BmcRShim": { "BmcRShimEnabled": true } }' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/Oem/NvidiaNote
RShim can be force enabled on BMC even it is started on host. The previous steps are not necessary in this case:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"Rshim": "Forced"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/Actions/Oem/NvidiaManager.SetRshimInfo
After force enable is performed, the RShim will be in drop mode if it is enabled on host. The host can regain RShim using
systemctl restart rshimafter the BMC disables RShim.
Check the current
BmcRShimEnabledvalue and wait until it changes to
true:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/Oem/NvidiaInfo
This may take up to 8 seconds. If the
BmcRShimEnabledvalue does not change, disable BMC RShim by setting the value to
falsethen repeating steps 1-3.