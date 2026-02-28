On This Page
System FRU
FRU data is embedded within the chassis schema. To retrieve the relevant FRU data, execute the following Redfish command:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/
The FRU data can be found in the following read attributes:
...
"Manufacturer": "https://www.mellanox.com",
"Model": "BlueField-3 DPU",
...
"PartNumber": "900-9D3D4-00EN-HAR",
...
"SerialNumber": "MT2421XZ0HDU",
...
To retrieve FRU info, run:
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN fru print
System FRU ID 0 contains information for the NVIDIA® BlueField® device:
The following is supported when operating in DPU mode only.
FRU Device Description : Builtin FRU Device (ID 0)
Chassis Type : Main Server Chassis
Chassis Part Number : 900-9D3D4-00EN-HAA
Chassis Serial : N/A
Chassis Extra : N/A
Chassis Extra : ..
Chassis Extra : https://www.mellanox.com
Board Mfg Date : Mon Aug 5 16:39:00 2024
Board Mfg : https://www.mellanox.com
Board Product : BlueField-3 DPU
Board Serial : N/A
Board Part Number : 900-9D3D4-00EN-HAA
Board Extra : ..
Product Manufacturer : https://www.mellanox.com
Product Name : BlueField-3 DPU
Product Part Number : 900-9D3D4-00EN-HAA
Product Version : N/A
Product Serial : MT2430XZ0A14
Product Asset Tag : N/A
Product Extra : ..
FRU Device Description : Nvidia-BMCMezz (ID 169)
Board Mfg Date : Mon Aug 5 16:39:00 2024
Board Mfg : Nvidia
Board Product : Nvidia-BMCMezz
Board Serial : MT2430XZ0A14
Board Part Number : 900-9D3D4-00EN-HAA
To print a specific FRU:
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN fru print <fru_id>
To dump the binary FRU data into a file:
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN fru read <fru_id> <filename>
The parameter
<filename> is the absolute path to the file.
Using the
ipmitool fru command displays all the FRU devices detected by the BMC.