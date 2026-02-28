NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v26.01
System Inventory

The Redfish FirmwareInventory schema is a component of the Redfish API standard used for providing detailed information about the firmware components, including their types and versions, within a computer system. It allows for easy management and monitoring of firmware-related aspects in a standardized manner.

  • Get the firmware inventory collection

    Info

    After the BMC boots, it may take a few seconds (6-8 in NVIDIA® BlueField®-2, and 2 in BlueField-3) until everything can be seen in the following list.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory

    Example output:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory",
    "@odata.type": "#SoftwareInventoryCollection.SoftwareInventoryCollection",
    "Members": [
        {
            "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/BMC_Firmware"
        },
        {
            "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/Bluefield_FW_ERoT"
        },
        {
            "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_ATF"
        },
        {
            "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_ATF_pending"
        },
        {
            "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_BOARD"
        },
        {
            "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_BSP"
        },
        {
            "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_NIC"
        },
        {
            "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_NIC_pending"
        },
        {
            "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_NODE"
        },
        {
            "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OFED"
        },
        {
            "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OS"
        },
        {
            "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_SYS_IMAGE"
        },
        {
            "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_UEFI"
        },
        {
            "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_UEFI_pending"
        },
        {
            "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/golden_image_arm"
        },
        {
            "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/golden_image_config"
        },
        {
            "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/golden_image_nic"
        }
    ],
    "Members@odata.count": 17,
    "Name": "Software Inventory Collection"
}

    Note

    • Retrieving DPU object versions is supported when operating in DPU mode only.

    • In NIC mode on BF3, the supported versions are:

      • DPU_ATF

      • DPU_NIC

      • DPU_UEFI

    • Pending versions are supported only on BF3

  • Get a specific component information

    Info

    In the following example, the DPU_OS inventory components are retrieved.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OS

    Example output:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OS",
  "@odata.type": "#SoftwareInventory.v1_4_0.SoftwareInventory",
  "Description": "Host image",
  "Id": "DPU_OS",
  "Members@odata.count": 1,
  "Name": "Software Inventory",
  "RelatedItem": [
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios"
    }
  ],
  "SoftwareId": "",
  "Status": {
    "Conditions": [],
    "Health": "OK",
    "HealthRollup": "OK",
    "State": "Enabled"
  },
  "Updateable": true,
  "Version": "DOCA_2.2.0_BSP_4.2.1_Ubuntu_22.04-8.23-07"
}

