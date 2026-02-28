System Inventory
The Redfish
FirmwareInventory schema is a component of the Redfish API standard used for providing detailed information about the firmware components, including their types and versions, within a computer system. It allows for easy management and monitoring of firmware-related aspects in a standardized manner.
Get the firmware inventory collectionInfo
After the BMC boots, it may take a few seconds (6-8 in NVIDIA® BlueField®-2, and 2 in BlueField-3) until everything can be seen in the following list.
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory
Example output:
{
"@odata.id":
"/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory",
"@odata.type":
"#SoftwareInventoryCollection.SoftwareInventoryCollection",
"Members": [ {
"@odata.id":
"/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/BMC_Firmware"}, {
"@odata.id":
"/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/Bluefield_FW_ERoT"}, {
"@odata.id":
"/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_ATF"}, {
"@odata.id":
"/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_ATF_pending"}, {
"@odata.id":
"/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_BOARD"}, {
"@odata.id":
"/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_BSP"}, {
"@odata.id":
"/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_NIC"}, {
"@odata.id":
"/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_NIC_pending"}, {
"@odata.id":
"/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_NODE"}, {
"@odata.id":
"/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OFED"}, {
"@odata.id":
"/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OS"}, {
"@odata.id":
"/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_SYS_IMAGE"}, {
"@odata.id":
"/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_UEFI"}, {
"@odata.id":
"/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_UEFI_pending"}, {
"@odata.id":
"/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/golden_image_arm"}, {
"@odata.id":
"/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/golden_image_config"}, {
"@odata.id":
"/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/golden_image_nic"} ],
"Members@odata.count":
17,
"Name":
"Software Inventory Collection"}Note
Retrieving DPU object versions is supported when operating in DPU mode only.
In NIC mode on BF3, the supported versions are:
DPU_ATF
DPU_NIC
DPU_UEFI
Pending versions are supported only on BF3
Get a specific component informationInfo
In the following example, the
DPU_OSinventory components are retrieved.
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OS
Example output:
{ "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OS", "@odata.type": "#SoftwareInventory.v1_4_0.SoftwareInventory", "Description": "Host image", "Id": "DPU_OS", "Members@odata.count": 1, "Name": "Software Inventory", "RelatedItem": [ { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios" } ], "SoftwareId": "", "Status": { "Conditions": [], "Health": "OK", "HealthRollup": "OK", "State": "Enabled" }, "Updateable": true, "Version": "DOCA_2.2.0_BSP_4.2.1_Ubuntu_22.04-8.23-07" }