NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v26.01
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v26.01  System Logs
Download PDF

On This Page

System Logs

System Event Logs

The System Event Log (SEL) and Event Log in OpenBMC provide robust mechanisms for monitoring, diagnosing, and troubleshooting hardware and system issues.

  • SEL

    • Functionality – The SEL captures and records significant system events related to hardware and firmware. This includes events such as hardware failures, temperature thresholds, power anomalies, and other critical system changes.

    • Access – The SEL can be accessed via IPMI\Redfish commands, allowing administrators to query and retrieve logs for analysis

    • Management – Administrators can clear, save, and manage SEL entries to maintain system health and ensure critical events are recorded accurately

  • Event Log:

    • Functionality – The Event Log provides a comprehensive record of both hardware and software events, offering detailed insights into system operations and potential issues. This includes firmware updates, configuration changes, security alerts, etc.

    • Access – The Event Log is accessible via Redfish interface, enabling easy retrieval and management of event data

    • Management – Users can filter, sort, and analyze events to identify patterns, diagnose problems, and improve system reliability. The Event Log supports exporting logs for offline analysis and archiving.

  • Key features

    • Scalability – Both the SEL and Event Log are designed to handle a high volume of events, ensuring no critical information is lost

    • Integration – These logs integrate seamlessly with existing management tools, providing a unified view of system health and events

    • Usability – User-friendly interfaces and command-line tools make it easy to access and manage logs, ensuring administrators can quickly respond to issues

Overall, the SEL and Event Log in OpenBMC are essential tools for maintaining system integrity, improving reliability, and ensuring swift resolution of any issues that arise.

Event Log Redfish Commands

Displaying Event Log Information

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/

Output example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog",
  "@odata.type": "#LogService.v1_1_0.LogService",
  "Actions": {
    "#LogService.ClearLog": {
      "target": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Actions/LogService.ClearLog"
    }
  },
  "DateTime": "2023-09-27T14:28:50+00:00",
  "DateTimeLocalOffset": "+00:00",
  "Description": "System Event Log Service",
  "Entries": {
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries"
  },
  "Id": "EventLog",
  "Name": "Event Log Service",
  "Oem": {
    "Nvidia": {
      "@odata.type": "#NvidiaLogService.v1_0_0.NvidiaLogService",
      "LatestEntryID": "4",
      "LatestEntryTimeStamp": "2023-09-27T14:19:30+00:00"
    }
  },
  "OverWritePolicy": "WrapsWhenFull"
}


Displaying List of Events

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries

Output example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries",
  "@odata.type": "#LogEntryCollection.LogEntryCollection",
  "Description": "Collection of System Event Log Entries",
  "Members": [
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/1",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_9_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/1/attachment",
      "Created": "2023-09-27T14:18:39+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "1",
      "Message": "12V_ATX sensor crossed a warning low threshold going low. Reading=6.048000 Threshold=10.400000.",
      "MessageArgs": [
        "12V_ATX",
        "6.048000",
        "10.400000"
      ],
      "MessageId": "OpenBMC.0.1.SensorThresholdWarningLowGoingLow",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolution": "",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }
    …
  ],
  "Members@odata.count": 1,
  "Name": "System Event Log Entries"
}


Clearing Event Log

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Actions/LogService.ClearLog

SEL Redfish Commands

Displaying SEL Information

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/SEL/

Output example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/SEL",
  "@odata.type": "#LogService.v1_1_0.LogService",
  "Actions": {
    "#LogService.ClearLog": {
      "target": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/SEL/Actions/LogService.ClearLog"
    }
  },
  "DateTime": "2024-07-18T10:54:52+00:00",
  "DateTimeLocalOffset": "+00:00",
  "Description": "IPMI SEL Service",
  "Entries": {
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/SEL/Entries"
  },
  "Id": "SEL",
  "Name": "SEL Log Service",
  "OverWritePolicy": "WrapsWhenFull"
 }


Displaying List of Events

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/SEL/Entries

Output example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/SEL/Entries",
  "@odata.type": "#LogEntryCollection.LogEntryCollection",
  "Description": "Collection of System Event Log Entries",
  "Members": [
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/SEL/Entries/1",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "Created": "2024-07-16T15:34:32+00:00",
      "EntryType": "SEL",
      "Id": "1",
      "Message": "12V_ATX sensor crossed a warning low threshold going low. Reading=6.048000 Threshold=10.400000.",
      "MessageArgs": [
        "12V_ATX",
        "6.048000",
        "10.400000"
      ],
      "MessageId": "OpenBMC.0.1.SensorThresholdWarningLowGoingLow",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolution": "Check the sensor or subsystem for errors.",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    },
   …
  ],
  "Members@odata.count": 22,
  "Name": "System Event Log Entries"
}


Clearing Event Log

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Actions/LogService.ClearLog


Configuring SEL Info Log Capacity

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/Actions/Oem/Nvidia/SelCapacity -d '{"ErrorInfoCap":300 }'


Getting SEL Info Log Capacity

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/Oem/Nvidia/SelCapacity

Example output:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{
"ErrorInfoCap": 300
}

SEL IPMI Commands

The following table lists the command to use to view event logs:

Displaying SEL Information

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sel


Displaying List of Events

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sel list


Displaying Extended List of Events

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sel elist


Saving SEL Events to File

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sel save <filename>


Clearing SEL

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sel clear


Configuring SEL Info Log Capacity

The capacity is a 4-byte value, and the byte order is from low to high as shown in command example.

To set the capacity to 300 lines, the value should be 0x2c 0x01 0x00 0x00:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN raw 0x0a 0x4a <capacity[0:7]> <capacity[8:15]> <capacity[16:23]> <capacity[24:31]>


Getting SEL Info Log Capacity

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN raw 0x0a 0x4b

SEL Message Types

The following subsections detail the messages which are added to the BMC SEL and the scenarios that trigger them.

UEFI Boot

Messages are added to the BMC SEL while the BlueField UEFI is booting which describe the status of the UEFI boot.

SEL messages:

  • SMBus initialization

  • PCI resource configuration

  • System boot initiated

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
SEL Record ID          : 0037
 Record Type           : 02
 Timestamp             : 06:36:06 UTC 06:36:06 UTC
 Generator ID          : 0001
 EvM Revision          : 04
 Sensor Type           : System Firmware
 Sensor Number         : 06
 Event Type            : Sensor-specific Discrete
 Event Direction       : Assertion Event
 Event Data            : c207ff
 Description           : PCI resource configuration


DPU Watchdog Sensor

A watchdog message will be added in the event of a DPU reset caused by the hardware watchdog.

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
10 | 07/17/25 | 12:43:16 UTC | Watchdog2 #0x28 | Power cycle | Asserted


IPMB Sensors

QSFP Sensors

Messages are added to the SEL in case of a change in the status of the QSFP cables. The messages describe the event and status of the sensor.

List of QSFP sensors:

  • P0_link – the QSFP 0 cable status

  • P1_link – the QSFP 1 cable status

SEL messages:

  • Config Error – the QSFP cable is down

  • Connected – the QSFP cable is up

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
SEL Record ID          : 003e
 Record Type           : 02
 Timestamp             : 07:08:28 UTC 07:08:28 UTC
 Generator ID          : 0020
 EvM Revision          : 04
 Sensor Type           : Cable / Interconnect
 Sensor Number         : 00
 Event Type            : Sensor-specific Discrete
 Event Direction       : Assertion Event
 Event Data (RAW)      : 010f0f
 Event Interpretation  : Missing
 Description           : Config Error
 
Sensor ID              : p0_link (0x0)
 Entity ID             : 31.1
 Sensor Type (Discrete): Cable / Interconnect
 States Asserted       : Cable / Interconnect
                         [Config Error]


Temperature Sensors

Messages are added to the SEL if temperature sensors detect a value higher than the sensor thresholds. The messages include a description of the event, BlueField FRU device description, BlueField BMC device description, and the status of the sensor.

List of temperature sensors:

  • bluefield_temp – Bluefield temperature

  • p0_temp – QSFP 0 cable temperature

  • p1_temp – QSFP 1 cable temperature

  • ddr_temp – DDR temperature

SEL messages:

  • Upper Critical going high – crossing a upper critical threshold

  • Upper Non-critical going high – crossing a upper non-critical threshold

  • Lower Critical going low – crossing a lower critical threshold

  • Lower Non-critical going low – crossing a lower non-critical threshold

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
SEL Record ID          : 003c
 Record Type           : 02
 Timestamp             : 07:01:06 UTC 07:01:06 UTC
 Generator ID          : 0020
 EvM Revision          : 04
 Sensor Type           : Temperature
 Sensor Number         : 03
 Event Type            : Threshold
 Event Direction       : Assertion Event
 Event Data (RAW)      : 592802
 Trigger Reading       : 40.000degrees C
 Trigger Threshold     : 2.000degrees C
 Description           : Upper Critical going high
 
Sensor ID              : p0_temp (0x3)
 Entity ID             : 0.1
 Sensor Type (Threshold)  : Temperature
 Sensor Reading        : 40 (+/- 0) degrees C
 Status                : ok
 Lower Non-Recoverable : na
 Lower Critical        : -5.000
 Lower Non-Critical    : 0.000
 Upper Non-Critical    : 70.000
 Upper Critical        : 75.000
 Upper Non-Recoverable : na
 Positive Hysteresis   : Unspecified
 Negative Hysteresis   : Unspecified
 Assertion Events      : 
 Event Enable          : Event Messages Disabled
 Assertions Enabled    : lnc- lcr- unc+ ucr+ 
 Deassertions Enabled  : lnc+ lcr+ unc- ucr- 
 
FRU Device Description : Nvidia-BMCMezz (ID 169)
 Board Mfg Date        : Tue Jan  3 23:16:00 2023 UTC
 Board Mfg             : Nvidia
 Board Product         : Nvidia-BMCMezz
 Board Serial          : MT2251XZ02W5
 Board Part Number     : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA
 
FRU Device Description : BlueField-3 Smar (ID 250)
 Board Mfg Date        : Tue Jan  3 23:16:00 2023 UTC
 Board Mfg             : Nvidia
 Board Product         : BlueField-3 SmartNIC Main Card
 Board Serial          : MT2251XZ02W5
 Board Part Number     : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA
 Product Manufacturer  : Nvidia
 Product Name          : BlueField-3 SmartNIC Main Card
 Product Part Number   : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA
 Product Version       : A3
 Product Serial        : MT2251XZ02W5
 Product Asset Tag     : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA


Voltage Sensors

Messages are added to the SEL if a voltage sensor's reading crosses the sensor's thresholds. The messages include a description of the event, BlueField BMC device description, and the status of the sensor.

List of voltage sensors:

  • rtc_voltage – RTC battery voltage

SEL messages:

  • Lower Critical going low – crossing a lower critical threshold

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
SEL Record ID          : 0227
 Record Type           : 02
 Timestamp             : 02/17/25 16:01:21 UTC
 Generator ID          : 0020
 EvM Revision          : 04
 Sensor Type           : Voltage
 Sensor Number         : 1a
 Event Type            : Threshold
 Event Direction       : Assertion Event
 Event Data (RAW)      : 52004d
 Trigger Reading       : 2.000Volts
 Trigger Threshold     : 2.302Volts
 Description           : Lower Critical going low
 
Sensor ID              : rtc_voltage (0x1a)
 Entity ID             : 0.1
 Sensor Type (Threshold)  : Voltage
 Sensor Reading        : 3.000 (+/- 0) Volts
 Status                : ok
 Lower Non-Recoverable : na
 Lower Critical        : 2.302
 Lower Non-Critical    : na
 Upper Non-Critical    : na
 Upper Critical        : na
 Upper Non-Recoverable : na
 Positive Hysteresis   : Unspecified
 Negative Hysteresis   : Unspecified
 Assertion Events      :
 Event Enable          : Event Messages Disabled
 Assertions Enabled    : lcr- ucr+
 Deassertions Enabled  : lcr+ ucr-
 
FRU Device Description : Nvidia-BMCMezz (ID 169)
 Board Mfg Date        : Sun Feb 12 07:48:00 2023 UTC
 Board Mfg             : Nvidia
 Board Product         : Nvidia-BMCMezz
 Board Serial          : MT2306XZ00BU           
 Board Part Number     : 900-9D3B6-00CC-AAA  
 Board Area Checksum   : OK


Power Sensors

Messages are added to the SEL if power sensors detect a value higher/lower than the sensor thresholds. The messages include a description of the event, BlueField BMC device description, and the status of the sensor.

List of power sensors:

  • soc_power – current power consumption of the SoC

  • power_envelope – maximum power consumption allowed to the SoC

SEL messages:

  • Upper Non-critical going high – crossing an upper non-critical threshold (only in power_envelope)

  • Lower Critical going low – crossing a lower critical threshold (only in soc_power)

  • Lower Non-critical going low – crossing a lower non-critical threshold (only in power_envelope)

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
SEL Record ID          : 000e
 Record Type           : 02
 Timestamp             : 02/13/25 09:09:11 UTC
 Generator ID          : 0020
 EvM Revision          : 04
 Sensor Type           : Other
 Sensor Number         : 05
 Event Type            : Threshold
 Event Direction       : Assertion Event
 Event Data (RAW)      : 520005
 Trigger Reading       : 0.000Watts
 Trigger Threshold     : 5.000Watts
 Description           : Lower Critical going low 
 
Sensor ID              : soc_power (0x5)
 Entity ID             : 0.1
 Sensor Type (Threshold)  : Other
 Sensor Reading        : 0 (+/- 0) Watts
 Status                : Lower Critical
 Lower Non-Recoverable : na
 Lower Critical        : 5.000
 Lower Non-Critical    : na
 Upper Non-Critical    : na
 Upper Critical        : na
 Upper Non-Recoverable : na
 Positive Hysteresis   : Unspecified
 Negative Hysteresis   : Unspecified
 Assertion Events      : lcr- 
 Event Enable          : Event Messages Disabled
 Assertions Enabled    : lcr- ucr+ 
 Deassertions Enabled  : lcr+ ucr- 
 
FRU Device Description : Nvidia-BMCMezz (ID 169)
 Board Mfg Date        : Mon Aug  7 07:48:00 2023 UTC
 Board Mfg             : Nvidia
 Board Product         : Nvidia-BMCMezz
 Board Serial          : MT2329XZ010Z            
 Board Part Number     : 900-9D3B4-00EN-EAA   
 Board Area Checksum   : OK

Synthesized Sensors

Power Deviation Sensors

Messages are added to the SEL if power sensors detect a value higher or lower than the sensor thresholds.

List of power deviation sensors:

  • power_envelope_deviation – Measure the deviation between the values of the soc_power and power_envelope sensors

SEL messages:

  • Upper Critical going high – crossing a upper critical threshold

  • Upper Non-critical going high – crossing a upper non-critical threshold

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
SEL Record ID          : 0014
 Record Type           : 02
 Timestamp             : 02/13/25 09:17:11 UTC
 Generator ID          : 0020
 EvM Revision          : 04
 Sensor Type           : Other
 Sensor Number         : 04
 Event Type            : Threshold
 Event Direction       : Assertion Event
 Event Data (RAW)      : 590f05
 Trigger Reading       : 15.000Watts
 Trigger Threshold     : 5.000Watts
 Description           : Upper Critical going high
 
Sensor ID              : power_envelope_d (0x4)
 Entity ID             : 0.1
 Sensor Type (Threshold)  : Other
 Sensor Reading        : 15 (+/- 0) Watts
 Status                : Upper Critical
 Lower Non-Recoverable : na
 Lower Critical        : na
 Lower Non-Critical    : na
 Upper Non-Critical    : 0.000
 Upper Critical        : 5.000
 Upper Non-Recoverable : na
 Positive Hysteresis   : Unspecified
 Negative Hysteresis   : Unspecified
 Assertion Events      : unc+ ucr+ 
 Event Enable          : Event Messages Disabled
 Assertions Enabled    : lnc- lcr- unc+ ucr+ 
 Deassertions Enabled  : lnc+ lcr+ unc- ucr- 
 
FRU Device Description : Nvidia-BMCMezz (ID 169)
 Board Mfg Date        : Mon Aug  7 07:48:00 2023 UTC
 Board Mfg             : Nvidia
 Board Product         : Nvidia-BMCMezz
 Board Serial          : MT2329XZ010Z            
 Board Part Number     : 900-9D3B4-00EN-EAA   
 Board Area Checksum   : OK

ADC Sensors

Messages are added to the SEL if the sensor voltage crosses the sensor's thresholds. The messages include a description of the event, BlueField FRU device description, BlueField BMC device description, and the status of the sensor.

List of ADC sensors:

  • 1V_BMC

  • 1_2V_BMC

  • 1_8V

  • 1_8V_BMC

  • 2_5V

  • 3_3V

  • 3_3V_RGM

  • 5V

  • 12V_ATX

  • 12V_PCIe

  • DVDD

  • HVDD

  • VDD

  • VDDQ

  • VDD_CPU_L

  • VDD_CPU_R

SEL messages:

  • Upper Non-critical going high – crossing a upper non-critical threshold

  • Lower Non-critical going low – crossing a lower non-critical threshold

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
SEL Record ID          : 0042
 Record Type           : 02
 Timestamp             : 09:20:50 UTC 09:20:50 UTC
 Generator ID          : 0020
 EvM Revision          : 04
 Sensor Type           : Voltage
 Sensor Number         : 06
 Event Type            : Threshold
 Event Direction       : Assertion Event
 Event Data (RAW)      : 50a9ff
 Trigger Reading       : 1.200Volts
 Trigger Threshold     : 1.810Volts
 Description           : Lower Non-critical going low
 
Sensor ID              : 1_2V_BMC (0x6)
 Entity ID             : 0.1
 Sensor Type (Threshold)  : Voltage
 Sensor Reading        : 1.200 (+/- 0) Volts
 Status                : ok
 Lower Non-Recoverable : na
 Lower Critical        : na
 Lower Non-Critical    : 1.143
 Upper Non-Critical    : 1.257
 Upper Critical        : na
 Upper Non-Recoverable : na
 Positive Hysteresis   : Unspecified
 Negative Hysteresis   : Unspecified
 Assertion Events      : 
 Event Enable          : Event Messages Disabled
 Assertions Enabled    : lnc- unc+ 
 Deassertions Enabled  : lnc+ unc- 
 
FRU Device Description : Nvidia-BMCMezz (ID 169)
 Board Mfg Date        : Tue Jan  3 23:16:00 2023 UTC
 Board Mfg             : Nvidia
 Board Product         : Nvidia-BMCMezz
 Board Serial          : MT2251XZ02W5
 Board Part Number     : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA
 
FRU Device Description : BlueField-3 Smar (ID 250)
 Board Mfg Date        : Tue Jan  3 23:16:00 2023 UTC
 Board Mfg             : Nvidia
 Board Product         : BlueField-3 SmartNIC Main Card
 Board Serial          : MT2251XZ02W5
 Board Part Number     : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA
 Product Manufacturer  : Nvidia
 Product Name          : BlueField-3 SmartNIC Main Card
 Product Part Number   : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA
 Product Version       : A3
 Product Serial        : MT2251XZ02W5
 Product Asset Tag     : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA

System Commands

Warm Rebooting BlueField

SEL messages:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
System boot initiated
Initiated by warm reset

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
SEL Record ID          : 0001
 Record Type           : 02
 Timestamp             : 01/10/24 14:25:07 UTC
 Generator ID          : 0020
 EvM Revision          : 04
 Sensor Type           : System Boot Initiated
 Sensor Number         : 17
 Event Type            : Sensor-specific Discrete
 Event Direction       : Assertion Event
 Event Data            : 020000
 Description           : Initiated by warm reset


Hard Rebooting BlueField

SEL messages:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
System boot initiated
Initiated by hard reset

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
SEL Record ID          : 0008
 Record Type           : 02
 Timestamp             : 01/10/24 14:33:01 UTC
 Generator ID          : 0020
 EvM Revision          : 04
 Sensor Type           : System Boot Initiated
 Sensor Number         : 17
 Event Type            : Sensor-specific Discrete
 Event Direction       : Assertion Event
 Event Data            : 010000
 Description           : Initiated by hard reset

If the host does not assert the PERST/ALL_STANDBY signal, causing the reset to fail, the following SEL messages can be observed:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Power Unit
Failure detected

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
SEL Record ID          : 0004
 Record Type           : 02
 Timestamp             : 07/25/24 13:32:18 UTC   
 Generator ID          : 0020
 EvM Revision          : 04
 Sensor Type           : Power Unit
 Sensor Number         : 1b
 Event Type            : Sensor-specific Discrete
 Event Direction       : Assertion Event
 Event Data            : 060000
 Description           : Failure detected


Shutting Down BlueField

SEL messages:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
OS Critical Stop
OS graceful shutdown

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
SEL Record ID          : 000a
 Record Type           : 02
 Timestamp             : 01/10/24 14:34:45 UTC
 Generator ID          : 0020
 EvM Revision          : 04
 Sensor Type           : OS Critical Stop
 Sensor Number         : 18
 Event Type            : Sensor-specific Discrete
 Event Direction       : Assertion Event
 Event Data            : 030000
 Description           : OS graceful shutdown


Updating BlueField BFB Image

SEL messages:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Firmware or software change success

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
SEL Record ID          : 0007
 Record Type           : 02
 Timestamp             : 06/11/24 14:03:02 UTC
 Generator ID          : 0020
 EvM Revision          : 04
 Sensor Type           : Version Change
 Sensor Number         : 18
 Event Type            : Sensor-specific Discrete
 Event Direction       : Assertion Event
 Event Data            : c70000
 Description           : Firmware or software change success


Updating BMC

SEL messages:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Firmware or software change success, Mngmt SW agent change

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
SEL Record ID          : 0010
 Record Type           : 02
 Timestamp             : 01/10/24 15:48:01 UTC
 Generator ID          : 0020
 EvM Revision          : 04
 Sensor Type           : Version Change
 Sensor Number         : 19
 Event Type            : Sensor-specific Discrete
 Event Direction       : Assertion Event
 Event Data            : c70e00
 Description           : Firmware or software change success, Mngmt SW agent change

RAS Errors

Multi-bit ECC

SEL messages:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Uncorrectable ECC

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
SEL Record ID          : 024a
 Record Type           : 02
 Timestamp             : 06/20/24 15:54:58 UTC
 Generator ID          : 0020
 EvM Revision          : 04
 Sensor Type           : Memory
 Sensor Number         : 17
 Event Type            : Sensor-specific Discrete
 Event Direction       : Assertion Event
 Event Data            : 010000
 Description           : Uncorrectable ECC


Single-bit ECC

SEL messages:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Correctable ECC

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
SEL Record ID          : 0254
 Record Type           : 02
 Timestamp             : 06/20/24 16:01:05 UTC
 Generator ID          : 0020
 EvM Revision          : 04
 Sensor Type           : Memory
 Sensor Number         : 17
 Event Type            : Sensor-specific Discrete
 Event Direction       : Assertion Event
 Event Data            : 000000
 Description           : Correctable ECC


Cache Correctable Error

SEL messages:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Correctable machine check error

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
SEL Record ID          : 009d
 Record Type           : 02
 Timestamp             : 12/17/24 12:16:35 UTC
 Generator ID          : 0020
 EvM Revision          : 04
 Sensor Type           : Processor
 Sensor Number         : 18
 Event Type            : Sensor-specific Discrete
 Event Direction       : Assertion Event
 Event Data            : 0c0100
 Description           : Correctable machine check error


Cache Uncorrectable Error

SEL messages:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Uncorrectable machine check exception

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
SEL Record ID          : 0012
 Record Type           : 02
 Timestamp             : 12/10/24 16:32:27 UTC
 Generator ID          : 0020
 EvM Revision          : 04
 Sensor Type           : Processor
 Sensor Number         : 1b
 Event Type            : Sensor-specific Discrete
 Event Direction       : Assertion Event
 Event Data            : 0b0100
 Description           : Uncorrectable machine check exception


Cache Uncorrectable Fatal Error

SEL messages:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Uncorrectable machine check exception

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
SEL Record ID          : 00b1
 Record Type           : 02
 Timestamp             : 12/17/24 16:07:11 UTC
 Generator ID          : 0020
 EvM Revision          : 04
 Sensor Type           : Processor
 Sensor Number         : 18
 Event Type            : Sensor-specific Discrete
 Event Direction       : Assertion Event
 Event Data            : 0b0101
 Description           : Uncorrectable machine check exception


PCIe Correctable Error

SEL messages:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Bus Correctable error

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
SEL Record ID          : 000c                                                                                                                                        
 Record Type           : 02                                                                                                                                          
 Timestamp             : 02/10/25 15:11:22 UTC                                                                                                                       
 Generator ID          : 0020                                                                                                                                        
 EvM Revision          : 04                                                                                                                                          
 Sensor Type           : Critical Interrupt                                                                                                                          
 Sensor Number         : ff                                                                                                                                          
 Event Type            : Sensor-specific Discrete                                                                                                                    
 Event Direction       : Assertion Event                                                                                                                             
 Event Data            : 070000                                                                                                                                      
 Description           : Bus Correctable error


PCIe Uncorrectable Error

SEL messages:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Bus Uncorrectable error

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
SEL Record ID         : 001c
 Record Type           : 02
 Timestamp             : 02/12/25 09:30:22 UTC
 Generator ID          : 0020
 EvM Revision          : 04
 Sensor Type           : Critical Interrupt
 Sensor Number         : ff
 Event Type            : Sensor-specific Discrete
 Event Direction       : Assertion Event
 Event Data            : 080000
 Description           : Bus Uncorrectable error


PCIe Fatal Error

SEL messages:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Bus Fatal Error

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
SEL Record ID          : 0012
 Record Type           : 02
 Timestamp             : 02/12/25 12:10:25 UTC
 Generator ID          : 0020
 EvM Revision          : 04
 Sensor Type           : Critical Interrupt
 Sensor Number         : ff
 Event Type            : Sensor-specific Discrete
 Event Direction       : Assertion Event
 Event Data            : 0a0000
 Description           : Bus Fatal Error


ATX Power Error

SEL messages:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Power Supply
Failure detected

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
SEL Record ID          : 0006
 Record Type           : 02
 Timestamp             : 02/17/25 13:47:28 UTC
 Generator ID          : 0020
 EvM Revision          : 04
 Sensor Type           : Power Supply
 Sensor Number         : 02
 Event Type            : Sensor-specific Discrete
 Event Direction       : Assertion Event
 Event Data (RAW)      : 010000
 Event Interpretation  : Missing
 Description           : Failure detected

Arm Frequency Change

The system's frequency is dynamically managed by the Arm cores, based on the system's power consumption and temperature. As long as they stay below a predefined threshold, the Arm cores operate at full frequency. If power consumption or temperature exceeds their threshold, the frequency is reduced in stages for mitigation. This reduction will put the system under the crossed threshold, and then the frequency will be throttled back to full performance.

SEL message:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Throttled | Asserted

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
SEL Record ID          : 0004
 Record Type           : 02
 Timestamp             : 09/01/24 09:12:34 UTC
 Generator ID          : 0020
 EvM Revision          : 04
 Sensor Type           : Processor
 Sensor Number         : ff
 Event Type            : Sensor-specific Discrete
 Event Direction       : Assertion Event
 Event Data            : 0a0000
 Description           : Throttled

Info

More details can be extracted from Redfish. Further information is available in section "Redfish Event Log".


Data Port Module Events

Data Port Module High Power Consumption Notification

An SEL entry is generated when the power consumption of a data port module exceeds a critical threshold.

SEL messages:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Voltage <sensor-id> | Upper Non-recoverable going high | Asserted

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
SEL Record ID          : 0029
Record Type           : 02
Timestamp             : 09/29/24 13:22:44 UTC
Generator ID          : 0020
EvM Revision          : 04
Sensor Type           : Voltage
Sensor Number         : 1d
Event Type            : Threshold
Event Direction       : Assertion Event
Event Data            : 0b0000
Description           : Upper Non-recoverable going high

Info

The sensor ID can be found using ipmitool sdr list all -vv.

  • Port 0 sensor name: voltage_p0

  • Port 1 sensor name: voltage_p1


Data Port Module Thermal "Going High" Notification

Indicates that the temperature of the data port module exceeded valid range.

SEL messages:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Temperature <sensor-id> | Upper Non-critical going high | Asserted

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
SEL Record ID          : 002c
 Record Type           : 02
 Timestamp             : 10/01/24 06:47:54 UTC
 Generator ID          : 0020
 EvM Revision          : 04
 Sensor Type           : Temperature
 Sensor Number         : 1d
 Event Type            : Threshold
 Event Direction       : Assertion Event
 Event Data            : 070000
 Description           : Upper Non-critical going high

Info

The sensor ID can be found using ipmitool sdr list all -vv.

  • Port 0 sensor name: thermal_p0

  • Port 1 sensor name: thermal_p1


Data Port Module Thermal "Going Low" Notification

Indicates that the temperature of the data port module returned to valid range.

SEL messages:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Temperature <sensor-id> | Upper Non-critical going low  | Asserted

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
SEL Record ID          : 002d
 Record Type           : 02
 Timestamp             : 10/01/24 06:47:58 UTC
 Generator ID          : 0020
 EvM Revision          : 04
 Sensor Type           : Temperature
 Sensor Number         : 1d
 Event Type            : Threshold
 Event Direction       : Assertion Event
 Event Data            : 060000
 Description           : Upper Non-critical going low

Info

The sensor ID can be found using ipmitool sdr list all -vv.

  • Port 0 sensor name: thermal_p0

  • Port 1 sensor name: thermal_p1

Redfish Event Log

System Commands

Warm Rebooting BlueField

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/2",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/2/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-07-26T10:41:57+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "2",
      "Message": "DPU Warm Reset",
      "Modified": "2024-07-26T10:41:57+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Hard Rebooting BlueField

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/7",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/7/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-07-26T09:50:16+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "7",
      "Message": "DPU Hard Reset",
      "Modified": "2024-07-26T09:50:16+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }

If the host does not assert the PERST signal, causing the reset to fail:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/8",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/8/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-07-26T09:58:34+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "8",
      "Message": "PERST is in de-assert, skip SoC Hard Reset",
      "Modified": "2024-07-26T09:58:34+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }

If the host does not assert the ALL_STANDBY signal, causing the reset to fail:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/8",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/8/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-07-26T09:58:34+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "8",
      "Message": "ALL_STDBY is in de-assert, skip SoC Hard Reset",
      "Modified": "2024-07-26T09:58:34+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Shutting Down BlueField

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/18",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/18/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-07-26T13:56:46+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "18",
      "Message": "DPU Shutdown",
      "Modified": "2024-07-26T13:56:46+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    },


Updating BMC

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/2",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/2/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-07-26T10:41:57+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "2",
      "Message": "BMC SW update",
      "Modified": "2024-07-26T10:41:57+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    },


Getting Measurements

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/12",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_15_0.LogEntry",
      "Created": "2025-03-04T15:34:43+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "12",
      "Message": "Redfish attestation measurements POST request received",
      "Modified": "2025-03-04T15:34:43+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Adding BMC User

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/3",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/3/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-01-10T14:25:14+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "3",
      "Message": "BMC User Create test0",
      "Modified": "2024-01-10T14:25:14+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Deleting BMC User

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/2",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/2/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-01-10T14:25:14+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "2",
      "Message": "BMC User Delete test0",
      "Modified": "2024-01-10T14:25:14+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Renaming BMC User

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/2",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/2/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-01-10T14:25:14+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "2",
      "Message": "BMC User Rename test0 To test1",
      "Modified": "2024-01-10T14:25:14+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


BMC User Login

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/27",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/27/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-06-11T13:07:34+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "27",
      "Message": "User (root) logged in",
      "Modified": "2024-06-11T13:07:34+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


BMC User Logout

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/37",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/37/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-06-11T13:30:48+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "37",
      "Message": "User (root) logged out",
      "Modified": "2024-06-11T13:30:48+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Changing BMC User Password

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/11",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/11/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-06-11T13:03:42+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "11",
      "Message": "Password changed for root",
      "Modified": "2024-06-11T13:03:42+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Changing BlueField UEFI Password

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/7",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/7/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-06-11T13:02:04+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "7",
      "Message": "Password changed for UEFI",
      "Modified": "2024-06-11T13:02:04+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Adding BMC IP Address

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/20",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/20/attachment",     
      "Created": "2024-07-25T13:40:22+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "20",
      "Message": "BMC IP Address Added",
      "Modified": "2024-07-25T13:40:22+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    },


Deleting BMC IP Address

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/21",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/21/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-01-10T15:53:57+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "21",
      "Message": "BMC IP Address Deleted",
      "Modified": "2024-01-10T15:53:57+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Changing BMC IPv4 Mode to Static

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/6",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/6/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-06-11T13:02:04+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "6",
      "Message": "Set IPv4 to Static mode",
      "Modified": "2024-06-11T13:02:04+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    },


Changing BMC IPv4 Mode to DHCP

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/9",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/9/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-06-11T13:02:05+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "9",
      "Message": "Set IPv4 to DHCP mode",
      "Modified": "2024-06-11T13:02:05+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Changing BMC IPv6 Mode to Static

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/38",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/38/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-06-11T13:34:57+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "38",
      "Message": "Set IPv6 to Static mode",
      "Modified": "2024-06-11T13:34:57+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Changing BMC IPv6 Mode to DHCP

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/39",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/39/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-06-11T13:35:03+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "39",
      "Message": "Set IPv6 to DHCP mode",
      "Modified": "2024-06-11T13:35:03+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Changing BMC NTP Server

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/8",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/8/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-06-11T14:07:30+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "8",
      "Message": "BMC NTP Servers Changed",
      "Modified": "2024-06-11T14:07:30+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Starting RShim on BMC

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/4",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/4/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-06-11T13:00:41+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "4",
      "Message": "Started rshim service on BMC",
      "Modified": "2024-06-11T13:00:41+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Stopping RShim on BMC

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/35",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/35/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-06-11T13:29:19+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "35",
      "Message": "Stopped rshim service on BMC",
      "Modified": "2024-06-11T13:29:19+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Reset of TOR E-Switch

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/32",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/32/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-06-11T13:19:57+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "32",
      "Message": "Reset of TOR E-Switch",
      "Modified": "2024-06-11T13:19:57+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Setting Mode of 3-port Switch Ports to Allow All Ports to Access OOB RJ45

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/34",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/34/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-06-11T13:20:12+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "34",
      "Message": "All ports are allowed access to RJ45",
      "Modified": "2024-06-11T13:20:12+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Setting Mode of 3-port Switch Ports to Allow Only BMC Port to Access OOB RJ45

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/33",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/33/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-06-11T13:20:09+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "33",
      "Message": "Only BMC port is allowed access to RJ45",
      "Modified": "2024-06-11T13:20:09+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Clearing BMC SEL

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/2",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/2/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-06-11T13:49:03+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "2",
      "Message": "Start clearing SEL",
      "Modified": "2024-06-11T13:49:03+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


BMC Factory Reset

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/1",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/1/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-06-11T13:49:03+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "1",
      "Message": "BMC factory reset will take effect upon reboot",
      "Modified": "2024-06-11T13:49:03+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Resetting BMC Soft

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/17",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/17/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-01-10T15:52:46+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "17",
      "Message": "BMC Soft Reset",
      "Modified": "2024-01-10T15:52:46+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Enabling RShim Access from Host

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/3",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/3/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-06-11T13:51:28+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "3",
      "Message": "RShim access privilege from host will be enabled after NIC reset",
      "Modified": "2024-06-11T13:51:28+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Disabling RShim Access from Host

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/4",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/4/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-06-11T13:51:29+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "4",
      "Message": "RShim access privilege from host will be disabled after NIC reset",
      "Modified": "2024-06-11T13:51:29+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Enabling BlueField DPU Mode

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/31",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/31/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-06-11T13:18:40+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "31",
      "Message": "DPU mode will take effect after NIC reset",
      "Modified": "2024-06-11T13:18:40+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Enabling BlueField NIC Mode

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/30",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/30/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-06-11T13:18:39+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "30",
      "Message": "NIC mode will take effect after NIC reset",
      "Modified": "2024-06-11T13:18:39+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Enabling BlueField Secure Boot

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/28",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/28/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-06-11T13:14:34+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "28",
      "Message": "Secure Boot Option changed to Enable",
      "Modified": "2024-06-11T13:14:34+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Disabling BlueField Secure Boot

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/29",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/29/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-06-11T13:14:45+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "29",
      "Message": "Secure Boot Option changed to Disable",
      "Modified": "2024-06-11T13:14:45+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Changing BlueField Boot Order

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/6",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/6/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-06-11T13:02:04+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "6",
      "Message": "System boot order changed",
      "Modified": "2024-06-11T13:02:04+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Enabling BlueField Boot Source

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/4",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/4/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-07-26T09:49:42+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "4",
      "Message": "System boot source enabled",
      "Modified": "2024-07-26T09:49:42+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Disabling BlueField Boot Source

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/5",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/5/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-07-26T09:49:42+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "5",
      "Message": "System boot source disabled,
      "Modified": "2024-07-26T09:49:42+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    },


Changing BlueField Boot Source from Continuous to Once

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/3",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/3/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-07-26T09:49:42+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "3",
      "Message": "System boot source will take effect for one boot",
      "Modified": "2024-07-26T09:49:42+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    },

Info

This log will not be generated if only the boot source is enabled without switching the boot override persistent setting


Changing BlueField Boot Source from Once to Continuous

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/3",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/3/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-07-26T10:42:31+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "3",
      "Message": "System boot source will take effect continuously",
      "Modified": "2024-07-26T10:42:31+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }

Info

This log will not be generated if only the boot source is enabled without switching the boot override persistent setting


Changing BlueField Boot Source to Default

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/11",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/11/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-06-11T14:12:12+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "11",
      "Message": "System boot source changed to Default",
      "Modified": "2024-06-11T14:12:12+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Changing BlueField Boot Source to PXE

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/12",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/12/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-06-11T14:12:13+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "12",
      "Message": "System boot source changed to Network",
      "Modified": "2024-06-11T14:12:13+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Changing BlueField Boot Source to UEFI HTTP

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/12",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/12/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-06-11T14:12:13+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "12",
      "Message": "System boot source changed to HTTP",
      "Modified": "2024-06-11T14:12:13+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Changing BlueField Boot Type to Legacy

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/9",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/9/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-06-11T14:09:40+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "9",
      "Message": "System boot type changed to Legacy",
      "Modified": "2024-06-11T14:09:40+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Changing BlueField Boot Type to UEFI

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/10",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/10/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-06-11T14:10:43+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "10",
      "Message": "System boot type changed to UEFI",
      "Modified": "2024-06-11T14:10:43+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Updating BlueField BFB Image

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/6",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/6/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-06-11T14:01:13+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "6",
      "Message": "Starting Bluefield DPU BFB update",
      "Modified": "2024-06-11T14:01:13+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Arm Frequency Change Redfish System Command

3 optional message descriptions:

  • CPU frequency switched to P0 [100%].

  • CPU frequency switched to P1 [80%].

  • CPU frequency switched to P2 [50%].

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/5",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/5/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-09-01T09:12:46+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "5",
      "Message": "CPU frequency switched to P0 [100%].",
      "Modified": "2024-09-01T09:12:46+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "OK"
    }


Data Port Module High Power Consumption Notification

An SEL entry generated when the power consumption of a data port module exceeds a critical threshold.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
   {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/764",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/764/attachment",
      "Created": "2024-09-29T08:56:54+00:00",
      "EntryType": "Event",
      "Id": "764",
      "Message": "SEL event for port 1 High Module Current notification, ThresholdCriticalHighGoingHigh",
      "Modified": "2024-09-29T08:56:54+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "Severity": "Critical"
    }


Data Port Module Temperature Going High

Indicates that data port module temperature exceeded valid range.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/SEL/Entries/5",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "Created": "2024-09-16T07:41:13+00:00",
      "EntryCode": "Assert",
      "EntryType": "SEL",
      "Id": "5",
      "Message": "SEL event for port 0 high thermal notification, ThresholdWarningHighGoingHigh",
      "MessageId": "SEL event for port 0 high thermal notification, ThresholdWarningHighGoingHigh",
      "Modified": "2024-09-16T07:41:13+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "SensorNumber": 28,
      "SensorType": "Temperature",
      "Severity": "Warning"
    }


Data Port Module Temperature Going Low

Indicates that data port module temperature returned to valid range.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/SEL/Entries/6",
      "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
      "Created": "2024-09-16T07:41:19+00:00",
      "EntryCode": "Assert",
      "EntryType": "SEL",
      "Id": "6",
      "Message": "SEL event for port 0 normal thermal notification, ThresholdGoingLow",
      "MessageId": "SEL event for port 0 normal thermal notification, ThresholdGoingLow",
      "Modified": "2024-09-16T07:41:19+00:00",
      "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
      "Resolved": false,
      "SensorNumber": 28,
      "SensorType": "Temperature",
      "Severity": "OK"
    }

RAS Logging

CPER to Redfish severity translation:

CPER Severity

Redfish Severity

Recoverable

Warning

Fatal

Critical

Corrected

OK

Informational

Warning

RAS Cache Error

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{
   "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/3",
   "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_15_0.LogEntry",
   "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/3/attachment",
   "CPER": {
       "NotificationType": "09a9d5ac-5204-4214-96e5-94992e752bcd",
       "Oem": {
           "Nvidia": {
               "@odata.type": "#NvidiaCPER.v1_0_0.NvidiaCPER",
               "ArmProcessor": {
                   "ContextInfo": [],
                   "ContextInfoNum": 0,
                   "ErrorAffinity": {
                       "Type": "Vendor Defined",
                       "Value": 0
                   },
                   "ErrorInfo": [
                       {
                           "CacheError": {
                               "Corrected": false,
                               "Level": 0,
                               "Operation": {
                                   "Name": "Generic Error",
                                   "Value": 0
                               },
                               "PrecisePC": false,
                               "ProcessorContextCorrupt": false,
                               "RestartablePC": false,
                               "TransactionType": {
                                   "Name": "Instruction",
                                   "Value": 0
                               },
                               "ValidationBits": {
                                   "CorrectedValid": false,
                                   "LevelValid": false,
                                   "OperationValid": false,
                                   "PrecisePCValid": false,
                                   "ProcessorContextCorruptValid": false,
                                   "RestartablePCValid": false,
                                   "TransactionTypeValid": false
                               }
                           },
                           "ErrorType": {
                               "Name": "Cache Error",
                               "Value": 0
                           },
                           "Flags": {
                               "FirstErrorCaptured": false,
                               "LastErrorCaptured": false,
                               "Overflow": false,
                               "Propagated": false
                           },
                           "Length": 32,
                           "MultipleError": {
                               "Type": "Multiple Errors",
                               "Value": 1
                           },
                           "PhysicalFaultAddress": 0,
                           "ValidationBits": {
                               "ErrorInformationValid": false,
                               "FlagsValid": false,
                               "MultipleErrorValid": true,
                               "PhysicalFaultAddressValid": false,
                               "VirtualFaultAddressValid": false
                           },
                           "Version": 0,
                           "VirtualFaultAddress": 0
                       }
                   ],
                   "ErrorInfoNum": 1,
                   "MidrEl1": 1091556385,
                   "MpidrEl1": 2164326400,
                   "PsciState": 0,
                   "Running": true,
                   "SectionLength": 72,
                   "ValidationBits": {
                       "ErrorAffinityLevelValid": false,
                       "MpidrValid": true,
                       "RunningStateValid": true,
                       "VendorSpecificInfoValid": false
                   }
               }
           }
       },
       "SectionType": "e19e3d16-bc11-11e4-9caa-c2051d5d46b0"
   },
   "Created": "2024-11-15T19:14:48+00:00",
   "DiagnosticDataType": "CPERSection",
   "EntryType": "Event",
   "Id": "3",
   "Message": "A platform error occurred.",
   "MessageArgs": [],
   "MessageId": "Platform.1.0.PlatformError",
   "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
   "Resolution": "Check additional diagnostic data if available.",
   "Resolved": false,
   "Severity": "Warning"
}


RAS Memory Error

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{
   "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/6",
   "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_15_0.LogEntry",
   "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/6/attachment",
   "CPER": {
       "NotificationType": "09a9d5ac-5204-4214-96e5-94992e752bcd",
       "Oem": {
           "Nvidia": {
               "@odata.type": "#NvidiaCPER.v1_0_0.NvidiaCPER",
               "Memory": {
                   "Bank": {
                       "Value": 0
                   },
                   "BitPosition": 0,
                   "Card": 0,
                   "CardSmbiosHandle": 0,
                   "Column": 0,
                   "Device": 0,
                   "ErrorStatus": {
                       "AddressSignal": true,
                       "ControlSignal": false,
                       "DataSignal": false,
                       "DetectedByRequester": false,
                       "DetectedByResponder": false,
                       "ErrorType": {
                           "Description": "Storage error in memory (DRAM).",
                           "Name": "ERR_MEM",
                           "Value": 4
                       },
                       "FirstError": false,
                       "OverflowDroppedLogs": false
                   },
                   "Extended": {
                       "ChipIdentification": 0,
                       "RowBit16": false,
                       "RowBit17": false
                   },
                   "MemoryErrorType": {
                       "Name": "Scrub Uncorrected Error",
                       "Value": 14
                   },
                   "ModuleRank": 0,
                   "ModuleSmbiosHandle": 0,
                   "Node": 0,
                   "PhysicalAddress": 12884901888,
                   "PhysicalAddressMask": 281474976710655,
                   "RankNumber": 0,
                   "RequestorID": 0,
                   "ResponderID": 0,
                   "Row": 40960,
                   "TargetID": 0,
                   "ValidationBits": {
                       "BankAddressValid": false,
                       "BankGroupValid": true,
                       "BankValid": true,
                       "BitPositionValid": true,
                       "CardHandleValid": false,
                       "CardValid": false,
                       "ChipIdentificationValid": false,
                       "ColumnValid": true,
                       "DeviceValid": false,
                       "ErrorStatusValid": true,
                       "ExtendedRowBitsValid": true,
                       "MemoryErrorTypeValid": true,
                       "MemoryPlatformTargetValid": false,
                       "ModuleHandleValid": false,
                       "ModuleValid": true,
                       "NodeValid": false,
                       "PhysicalAddressMaskValid": true,
                       "PhysicalAddressValid": true,
                       "PlatformRequestorIDValid": false,
                       "PlatformResponderIDValid": false,
                       "RankNumberValid": true,
                       "RowValid": true
                   }
               }
           }
       },
       "SectionType": "a5bc1114-6f64-4ede-b863-3e83ed7c83b1"
   },
   "Created": "2024-11-15T10:40:08+00:00",
   "DiagnosticDataType": "CPERSection",
   "EntryType": "Event",
   "Id": "6",
   "Message": "A platform error occurred.",
   "MessageArgs": [],
   "MessageId": "Platform.1.0.PlatformError",
   "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
   "Resolution": "Check additional diagnostic data if available.",
   "Resolved": false,
   "Severity": "Warning"
}


RAS PCIe Error

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/15",
    "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_15_0.LogEntry",
    "AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/15/attachment",
    "CPER": {
        "NotificationType": "cf93c01f-1a16-4dfc-b8bc-9c4daf67c104",
        "Oem": {
            "Nvidia": {
                "@odata.type": "#NvidiaCPER.v1_0_0.NvidiaCPER",
                "Pcie": {
                    "AerInfo": {
                        "Capabilites_control": 0,
                        "Capability_header": 0,
                        "Correctable_error_mask": 0,
                        "Correctable_error_status": 0,
                        "Correctable_error_status_hex": "0x00000000",
                        "Data": "AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA",
                        "Tlp_header_0": 0,
                        "Tlp_header_1": 0,
                        "Tlp_header_2": 0,
                        "Tlp_header_3": 0,
                        "Uncorrectable_error_mask": 0,
                        "Uncorrectable_error_severity": 0,
                        "Uncorrectable_error_status": 0,
                        "Uncorrectable_error_status_hex": "0x00000000"
                    },
                    "BridgeControlStatus": {
                        "ControlRegister": 0,
                        "SecondaryStatusRegister": 0
                    },
                    "CapabilityStructure": {
                        "Data": "AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA"
                    },
                    "CommandStatus": {
                        "CommandRegister": 0,
                        "StatusRegister": 0
                    },
                    "DeviceID": {
                        "ClassCode": 0,
                        "DeviceID": 5555,
                        "DeviceIDHex": "0x15B3",
                        "DeviceNumber": 0,
                        "FunctionNumber": 0,
                        "PrimaryOrDeviceBusNumber": 0,
                        "SecondaryBusNumber": 0,
                        "SegmentNumber": 0,
                        "SlotNumber": 0,
                        "VendorID": 41692
                    },
                    "DeviceSerialNumber": 0,
                    "PortType": {
                        "Name": "Unknown",
                        "Value": 16777216
                    },
                    "ValidationBits": {
                        "AerInfoValid": false,
                        "BridgeControlStatusValid": false,
                        "CapabilityStructureStatusValid": false,
                        "CommandStatusValid": false,
                        "DeviceIDValid": false,
                        "DeviceSerialNumberValid": false,
                        "PortTypeValid": false,
                        "VersionValid": false
                    },
                    "Version": {
                        "Major": 0,
                        "Minor": 0
                    }
                }
            }
        },
        "SectionType": "d995e954-bbc1-430f-ad91-b44dcb3c6f35"
    },
    "Created": "2025-02-12T12:09:42+00:00",
    "DiagnosticDataType": "CPERSection",
    "EntryType": "Event",
    "Id": "15",
    "Message": "A platform error occurred.",
    "MessageArgs": [],
    "MessageId": "Platform.1.0.PlatformError",
    "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
    "Resolution": "Check additional diagnostic data if available.",
    "Resolved": false,
    "Severity": "OK"
}


ATX Power Error

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/3",
    "@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_15_0.LogEntry",
    "CPER": {
        "NotificationType": "6d5244f2-2712-11ec-bea7-cb3fdb95c786",
        "Oem": {
            "Nvidia": {
                "@odata.type": "#NvidiaCPER.v1_0_0.NvidiaCPER",
                "Nvidia": {
                    "ErrorInstance": 0,
                    "ErrorType": 4,
                    "InstanceBase": 0,
                    "RegisterCount": 1,
                    "Registers": [
                        {
                            "Address": 0,
                            "Value": 1
                        }
                    ],
                    "Severity": {
                        "Code": 1,
                        "Name": "Fatal"
                    },
                    "Signature": "NBU",
                    "Socket": 0
                }   
            }
        },
        "SectionType": "6d5244f2-2712-11ec-bea7-cb3fdb95c786"
    },
    "Created": "2025-01-16T08:37:32+00:00",
    "DiagnosticData": "Q1BFUgAD/////wEAAQAAAAAAAAD4AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAADyRFJtEifsEb6nyz/blceGIwAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAADIAAAAMAAAAAADAAAAAAAA8kRSbRIn7BG+p8s/25XHhgAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAABAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAABOQlUAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAABAAAAAEAAQAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAQAAAAAAAAA",
    "DiagnosticDataType": "CPERSection",
    "EntryType": "Event",
    "Id": "3",
    "Links": {
        "OriginOfCondition": {
            "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors/CPU_0"
        }
    },
    "Message": "A platform error occurred.",
    "MessageArgs": [],
    "MessageId": "Platform.1.0.PlatformError",
    "Name": "System Event Log Entry",
    "Resolution": "Check additional diagnostic data if available.",
    "Resolved": false,
    "Severity": "Critical"
}

© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 28, 2026
content here