Unsupported BMC Functionalities in NIC Mode

Affected Capability

Effect

Section Reference

Sensors and SDRs

DPU sensors:

  • bluefield_tempj

  • ddr_temp

  • p0_temp

  • p0_link

  • p1_temp (if present)

  • p1_link (if present)

  • rtc_voltage

  • power_envelope

  • soc_power

Available sensors/FRU may be are retrievable via ipmitool -I ipmb sdr list all.

This impacts Redfish Sensors schema and IPMItool outputs like ipmitool sensors and ipmitool sdr.

Network interfaces

DPU network ports:

  • eth0

  • eth1 (if present)

  • oob0

Impact:

  • Redfish schemas –

    • redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/

    • redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/EthernetInterfaces/

Firmware inventory

Objects with prefix DPU_* do not show the Version in the Redfish FirmwareInventory schema

Card1 schema

Redfish Chassis Card1 schema: Information like manufacturer, model, versions, and assemblies from BlueField FRU is affected.

FRU

DPU FRU files: Extracted using IPMB. Affects FRU 0 on the BMC, OEM FRU, and functionalities using BlueField FRU.

OEM FRU entries: dmidecode reads fail, leading to default values.

System FRU

bmc-set-time.service

The service syncs BMC time with DPUs when BMC NTP is unavailable

N/A

Arm OS graceful reset

Unavailable: ipmitool raw 0x32 0xA1 0x02 and Redfish redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Actions/ComputerSystem.Reset -d {"ResetType": "GracefulShutdown"}.

Reset Control

Redfish system logs

DPU OS logs are missing:

  • /var/log/dmesg

  • /var/log/lastlog

  • /var/log/wtmp

BMC and BlueField Logs

Base GUID, base MAC, and description from Redfish OEM

Fields in Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia Redfish schema are affected as they depend on IPMB

DPU Information
