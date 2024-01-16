BlueField BMC Software Overview
The BMC node enables remote power cycling, board environment monitoring, BlueField chip temperature monitoring, board power and consumption monitoring, and individual interface resets. The BMC also supports the ability to push a bootstream to the BlueField. Most of the monitoring is performed through IPMI commands, although sysfs entry infrastructure to monitor is available as well.
Make sure to log into the BMC first and change the global default password to prevent malicious attackers from hacking your system.
The procedures described in this manual assume that you have already installed and powered on your device according to the instructions in its bring-up guide.
Support for IPMI 2.0 (v1.1) Standards
Thermal control – access to all relevant temperature sensors, fan control
System management – power state control, power on/off, reboot/reset
Environmental monitoring – voltage/current/power
Serial over LAN (SOL)
RMCP/RMCP+
Event log management
Event alerting
VLAN support
Support for DMTF Standards
Network Controller Sideband Interface (NC-SI) Specification (DMTF DSP0222)
Support for BMC image update