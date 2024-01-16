Bug Fixes History
Ref #
Issue
2930671
Description: A power cycle of the system might result in BMC MAC change.
Fixed in version: 2.8.2-34
3444360
Description: IPMI LAN print does not work in stateful DHCPv6.
Fixed in version: 2.8.2
200767989
Description: SOL console receives a garbage message when it is connected.
Fixed in version: 2.8.2
200748177
Description: PXE boot via OOB interface enters grub mode when cold rebooting the x86 host against BFB version 3.7.0.
Fixed in version: 2.8.2