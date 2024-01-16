Bug Fixes History

2930671 Description: A power cycle of the system might result in BMC MAC change.

Fixed in version: 2.8.2-34

3444360 Description: IPMI LAN print does not work in stateful DHCPv6.

Fixed in version: 2.8.2

200767989 Description: SOL console receives a garbage message when it is connected.

Fixed in version: 2.8.2

200748177 Description: PXE boot via OOB interface enters grub mode when cold rebooting the x86 host against BFB version 3.7.0.