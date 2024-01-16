Bug Fixes In This Version

NVIDIA BlueField-2 BMC Software v2.8.2-51
For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please refer to Bug Fixes History.

Ref #

Issue

3583677

Description: After factory reset, the BMC can be locked with IPMI command from the remote server. The lock does not release even after 10 minutes. This patch allows the BMC to change the default password 10 minute after the lock (via ssh console).

Discovered in version: 2.8.2-46

3518977

Description: Fixed Linux CVE-2020-25705.

Discovered in version: 2.8.2-46
