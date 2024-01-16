Connecting to BMC Interfaces

The BMC has a separate Ethernet interface which provides network connection for management traffic to the BMC. The DPU card bracket has an RJ45 port labeled "MGMT" which is the management interface port. The management port is configured with auto-negotiation capabilities by default (100MbE to 1GbE).

The BMC interface eth0 is the management interface, so any information displayed by " ifconfig eth0 " pertains to the management interface. The MAC address to be used for eth0 is pre-programmed in the BMC FRU EEPROM. By default, the IP address used for eth0 is acquired via DHCP but can be configured differently.