NVIDIA OEM Commands

Not all functionalities are covered with a standard set of IPMItool commands. Therefore, a set of custom NVIDIA IPMItool raw commands have been added. The first two parameters of the raw command are NetFN and CMD.

IPMItool raw commands follow the following format:

ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip_addr> -U <username> -P <password> raw <netfunc> <cmd> <data>

Where:

  • netfunc – network function which identifies the functional message class, and clusters IPMI commands into sets

  • cmd – one byte command within a network function

  • data – optional element which provides additional parameters for a request or response message

The following table lists the supported IPMItool raw commands. Use the following template to run these commands:

ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip_addr> -U <username> -P <password> raw <netfunc> <cmd> <data>

netfunc

cmd

data

Description

0x32

0x66

N/A

Factory reset

0x32

0x67

0x00

Disable vendor field mode settings to be run from Arm OS

0x32

0x67

0x01

Enable vendor field mode settings to be run from Arm OS

0x32

0x68

N/A

Fetch vendor field mode settings to be run from Arm OS

0x32

0x6a

0

Stops RShim on BMC

0x32

0x6a

1

Starts RShim on BMC

0x32

0x69

N/A

Retrieves RShim service status on BMC. Expected output:

  • 0x00 – RShim inactive (default state)

  • 0x01 – RShim active

0x32

0x6b

N/A

Gets the DNS server

0x32

0x6c

0x0b 0x31 0x30 0x2e 0x31 0x35 0x2e 0x31 0x32 0x2e 0x36 0x37

Adds the DNS server

0x32

0xa1

0x0

OEM command 0xa1 is defined for various reset controls of BlueField-2 from BMC under the OEM NetFn group 0x30.

  • 0x00 – hard reset of BlueField-2 DPU

0x32

0xa7

N/A

Gets NTP server

0x32

0xa8

0x01 0x31 0x2e 0x69 0x6e 0x2e 0x70 0x6f 0x6f 0x6c 0x2e 0x6e 0x74 0x70 0x2e 0x6f 0x72 0x67

Adds NTP server

0x32

0xa8

0x02 0x01

Enable time sync to NTP server

0x32

0xa8

0x02 0x00

Disables NTP time sync

