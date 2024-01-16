NVIDIA BlueField-2 BMC Software v2.8.2-51
RShim Over USB

This is an internal USB connection which provides RShim connectivity between the BMC and BlueField.

Provides Network Connection from BMC to BlueField DPU

By default, the BMC and BlueField interfaces are configured as follows:

BMC

BlueField

Interface Name

"tmfifo_net0"

"tmfifo_net0"

MAC Address

00:1A:CA:FF:FF:02

00:1A:CA:FF:FF:01

IP Address

192.168.100.1

192.168.100.2

Pushing BFB from BMC to BlueField-2 Arm

Changing Default Credentials Using bf.cfg

Ubuntu users are prompted to change the default password (ubuntu) for the default user (ubuntu) upon first login. Logging in will not be possible even if the login prompt appears until all services are up ("DPU is ready" message appears in /dev/rshim0/misc).

Warning

Attempting to log in before all services are up prints the following message: "Permission denied, please try again."

Alternatively, Ubuntu users can provide a unique password that will be applied at the end of the BFB installation. This password would need to be defined in a bf.cfg configuration file. To set the password for the ubuntu user:

  1. Create password hash. Run:

    # openssl passwd -1
Password:
Verifying - Password:
$1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1

  2. Add the password hash in quotes to the bf.cfg file:

    # vim bf.cfg
ubuntu_PASSWORD='$1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1'

    The bf.cfg file is used with the bfb-install script in the steps that follow.

    Warning

    Password policy:

    • Minimum password length – 8

    • At least one upper-case letter

    • At least one lower-case letter

    • At least one numerical character

Installing BFB

