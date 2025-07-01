Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB from BMC

Verify that the RShim service is running and that the /dev/rshim0 device is present.

Normally, the BFB is first copied to the USB host and then written to the RShim device. However, since the BFB is too big to be stored on the BMC flash or tmpfs, these two steps can be combined, and the image can be written to the RShim device from the remote server directly.

Copy Copied! scp <path_to_bfb> root@<bmc_ip>:/dev/rshim0/boot

This initiates a soft reset on the BlueField-2 and then pushes the bootstream. For Ubuntu BFBs, the eMMC is flashed automatically once the bootstream is pushed.

If bf.cfg is needed as part of the boot process, run: