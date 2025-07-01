eMMC Backup and Restore

To restore the eMMC, the BlueField system cannot be using the eMMC when recovering it, thus the mini Yocto running entirely on memory is the solution.

Push the install.bfb for it to boot from memory and set up the network interface that is going to be used. This step is the same as when backing up the eMMC image. Instead of transferring the image from the BlueField to the host, it is done the other way around.

Set up the host to extract the image and set up a netcat server to send the image: Copy Copied! [root@bu-lab02 ~]# zcat /backup.dd.gz | pv | nc -l 12345

On the BlueField side, retrieve the image using netcat and write it to the eMMC: Copy Copied! root@bluefield:~# nc 192.168.200.1 12345 | dd of=/dev/mmcblk0 bs=64M This can also be done with SSH. To have the same effect, on the host, run: Copy Copied! zcat /backup.dd.gz | pv | ssh 192.168.200.2 dd of=/dev/mmcblk0 bs=64M

When this is complete, the UEFI persistent variable needs to be set up so that UEFI knows where to boot grub from. This can be done using the efibootmgr tool included in the mini Yocto: Copy Copied! root@bluefield:~# mount -t efivarfs none /sys/firmware/efi/efivars root@bluefield:~# efibootmgr -c -d /dev/mmcblk0 -p 1 -l "\EFI\centos\grubaa64.efi" -L "CentOS 7.4" Alternatively, if this is not done, at boot time UEFI would stop at the boot menu and you would have to go to the UEFI console and use the UEFI console bcfg command to achieve the same affect: Copy Copied! Shell> bcfg boot add 0 FS0:\EFI\centos\shim.efi "CentOS 7.4"

Exit the shell and select “continue booting”, and UEFI resumes the next stage of the booting process. As mentioned before, this does not update the eMMC boot partitions. Therefore, if this process is used to deploy a new DPU, the boot partitions should also be updated by running the bfrec script from within the mini Yocto: Copy Copied! root@bluefield:~# /opt/mlnx/scripts/bfrec