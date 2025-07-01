Mediated Devices
NVIDIA mediated devices deliver flexibility in allowing to create accelerated devices without SR-IOV on the BlueField® system. These mediated devices support NIC and RDMA and offer the same level of ASAP2 offloads as SR-IOV VFs. Mediates devices are supported using mlx5 sub-function acceleration technology.
Two sub-function devices are created on the BlueField device upon boot (one per port if the port is in switchdev mode) using commands from "/etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf" :
/sbin/mlnx-sf -a create -d 0000:03:00.0 -u 61a59715-aeec-42d5-be83-f8f42ba8b049 --mac 12:11:11:11:11:11
/sbin/mlnx-sf -a create -d 0000:03:00.1 -u 5b198182-1901-4c29-97a0-6623f3d02065 --mac 12:11:11:11:11:12
The help menu for
mlnx-sf is presented below:
Usage: mlnx-sf [ OPTIONS ]
OPTIONS:
-a, -action, --action <action> Perform action
action: { enable | create | configure | remove | show | set_max_mdevs | query_mdevs_num }
-d, -device, --device <device> PCI device <domain>:<bus>:<device>.<func> (E.g.: 0000:03:00.0)
-m, -max_mdevs, --max_mdevs <max mdevs number> Set maximum number of MDEVs
-u, -uuid, --uuid <uuid> UUID to create SF with
-M, -mac, --mac <MAC> MAC to create SF with
-p, -permanent, --permanent [<conf file>] Store configuration to be used after reboot and/or driver restart. Default (/etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf).
-V, -version, --version Display script version and exit
-D, -dryrun, --dryrun Display commands only
-v, -verbose, --verbose Run script in verbose mode (print out every step of execution)
-h, -help, --help Display help
"/etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf" can be updated manually or using "mlnx-sf" tool with "-p" parameter.
Interface names are configured using the UDEV rule under:
/etc/udev/rules.d/82-net-setup-link.rules.
SUBSYSTEM=="net", ACTION=="add", ATTR{phys_switch_id}!="", ATTR{phys_port_name}!="", \
IMPORT{program}="/etc/infiniband/vf-net-link-name.sh $attr{phys_switch_id} $attr{phys_port_name}" \
NAME="$env{NAME}", RUN+="/sbin/ethtool -L $env{NAME} combined 4"
# MDEV network interfaces
ACTION=="add", SUBSYSTEM=="net", DEVPATH=="/devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/0000:02:02.0/0000:03:00.0/61a59715-aeec-42d5-be83-f8f42ba8b049/net/eth[0-9]", NAME="p0m0"
ACTION=="add", SUBSYSTEM=="net", DEVPATH=="/devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/0000:02:02.0/0000:03:00.1/5b198182-1901-4c29-97a0-6623f3d02065/net/eth[0-9]", NAME="p1m0"
NVMe SNAP uses
p0m0 as its default interface. See
/etc/nvme_snap/sf1.conf.