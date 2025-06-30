MLNX_OFED installation requires some prerequisite packages to be installed on the system Currently, CentOS installed on the DPU has a private network to the host via the RShim connection, and it can be used to Secure Copy Protocol (SCP) all the required packages. However, it is recommended for the DPU to have a direct access to the network to use "yum install" to install all the required packages. For direct access to the network, set up the routing on the host via: Copy Copied! $ iptables -t nat -o em1 -A POSTROUTING -j MASQUERADE $ echo 1 > /proc/sys/net/ipv4/ip_forward $ systemctl restart dhcpd Note "em1" is the outgoing network interface on the host. Change this according to your system requirements. Note These commands are not saved in Linux startup script, and might be needed again after host machine reboots.

Reset the DPU network for Internet connection (access to the web) as long as the host is connected: Copy Copied! [root@localhost ~]# ifdown eth0; ifup eth0 [root@localhost ~]# ping google.com PING google.com (172.217.10.142) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from lga34s16-in-f14.1e100.net (172.217.10.142): icmp_seq=1 ttl=53 time=19.2 ms 64 bytes from lga34s16-in-f14.1e100.net (172.217.10.142): icmp_seq=2 ttl=53 time=17.7 ms 64 bytes from lga34s16-in-f14.1e100.net (172.217.10.142): icmp_seq=3 ttl=53 time=15.8 ms

Run "yum install" to install all the required MLNX_OFED packages: Copy Copied! $ yum install rpm-build $ yum group install "Development Tools" $ yum install kernel-devel-`uname -r` $ yum install valgrind-devel libnl3-devel python-devel $ yum install tcl tk Note that this is not needed if you installed CentOS 7 with the kickstart ("-k") option.

There are cases where the kernel is shipped with an earlier version of the mlx5_core driver taken from the upstream Linux code. This version does not support the BlueField® Arm, but is loaded before the MLNX_OFED driver, and therefore, needs to be removed.

To remove the kernel module from the initramfs, run the following command:

Copy Copied! $ mkdir /boot/tmp $ cd /boot/tmp $ gunzip < ../initramfs-4*64.img | cpio -i $ rm -f lib/modules/4*/updates/mlx5_core.ko $ rm -f lib/modules/4*/updates/tmfifo*.ko $ cp ../initramfs-4*64.img ../initramfs-4.11.0-22.el7a.aarch64.img-bak $ find | cpio -H newc -o | gzip -9 > ../initramfs-4*64.img $ rpm -e mlx5_core $ depmod -a



