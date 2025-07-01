NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v3.9.10 LTS
Network Bonding Configuration
Network bonding enables combining two or more network interfaces into a single interface. It increases the network throughput, bandwidth and provides redundancy if one of the interfaces fail.
Before you configure network bonding, make sure that the port is connected to a switch configured for LACP bonding. Then, on the Arm, run:
bindnmcli connection add con-name bond1 type bond ifname bond1 miimon
100 mode
4 ip4
192.168.
200.19/
24
nmcli connection add con-name slave-rep0-ffff type bond-slave ifname rep0-ffff master bond1
nmcli connection add con-name slave-rep1-ffff type bond-slave ifname rep1-ffff master bond1
nmcli connection up slave-rep0-ffff
nmcli connection up slave-rep1-ffff
nmcli connection up bond1