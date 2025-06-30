NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v3.9.10 LTS
Performance Troubleshooting
Degradation in performance indicates that openvswitch may not be offloaded.
Verify offload state. Run:
# ovs-vsctl get Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload
If
hw-offload = true– Fast Pass is configured (desired result)
If
hw-offload = false– Slow Pass is configured
If
hw-offload = false
:
For RHEL/CentOS, run:
# ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=true; # systemctl restart openvswitch; # systemctl enable openvswitch;
Ubuntu/Debian:
# ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=true; # /etc/init.d/openvswitch-switch restart