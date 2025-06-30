QoS Configuration

From the Arm, users may limit the transmit rate of the PF in the host. For example, these commands limit the transmit rate of the PF of ECPF's p0 to 1000 Mbps and the virtual function #0 to 500 Mbps:

Copy Copied! echo 1000 > /sys/class/net/p0/smart_nic/pf/max_tx_rate echo 500 > /sys/class/net/p0/smart_nic/vf0/max_tx_rate

To set the minimum transmit rate of the PF of ECPF's p0 to 100 Mbps and of VF0 to 50 Mbps, run the following commands:

Copy Copied! echo 100 > /sys/class/net/p0/smart_nic/pf/min_tx_rate" echo 50 > /sys/class/net/p0/smart_nic/vf0/min_tx_rate"