NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v3.9.10 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v3.9.10 LTS  Updating Repo Package on Host Side
Updating Repo Package on Host Side

Note

This section assumes that a BlueField DPU has already been installed in a server according to the instructions detailed in the DPU's hardware user guide.

The following procedure instructs users on upgrading DOCA local repo package for host.

Removing Previously Installed DOCA Runtime Packages

Ubuntu
dpkg --list | grep doca
sudo apt remove --purge <doca> -y
sudo apt-get autoremove

CentOS/RHEL
yum remove doca-runtime
yum remove doca-sdk
yum remove doca-tools
sudo rpm -qa | grep -i doca
yum remove <doca>
yum autoremove
yum makecache

Downloading DOCA Runtime Packages

OS

Arch

Link

CentOS/RHEL 7.6

aarch64

doca-host-repo-rhel76-1.5.3-0.0.2.1.5.3003.1.el7a.5.8.4.1.5.0.aarch64.rpm

x86

doca-host-repo-rhel76-1.5.3-0.0.2.1.5.3003.1.el7.5.8.4.1.5.0.x86_64.rpm

CentOS/RHEL 8.0

x86

doca-host-repo-rhel80-1.5.3-0.0.2.1.5.3003.1.el8.5.8.4.1.5.0.x86_64.rpm

CentOS/RHEL 8.2

x86

doca-host-repo-rhel82-1.5.3-0.0.2.1.5.3003.1.el8.5.8.4.1.5.0.x86_64.rpm

Rocky/RHEL 8.6

x86

doca-host-repo-rhel86-1.5.3-0.0.2.1.5.3003.1.el8.5.8.4.1.5.0.x86_64.rpm

Ubuntu 18.04

x86

doca-host-repo-ubuntu1804_1.5.3-0.0.2.1.5.3003.1.5.8.4.1.5.0_amd64.deb

Ubuntu 20.04

x86

doca-host-repo-ubuntu2004_1.5.3-0.0.2.1.5.3003.1.5.8.4.1.5.0_amd64.deb

Ubuntu 22.04

x86

doca-host-repo-ubuntu2204_1.5.3-0.0.2.1.5.3003.1.5.8.4.1.5.0_amd64.deb

Debian 10.8

x86

doca-host-repo-debian108_1.5.3-0.0.2.1.5.3003.1.5.8.4.1.5.0_amd64.deb

Installing Local Repo Package for Host Dependencies

  1. Installation of MFT and RShim for managing and flashing the BlueField DPU.

    OS

    Procedure

    Ubuntu/Debian

    1. Download the DOCA Tools package from Downloading DOCA Runtime Packages section for the host.

    2. Unpack the deb repo. Run:

      host# sudo dpkg -i doca-host-repo-ubuntu<version>_amd64.deb

    3. Perform apt update. Run:

      host# sudo apt-get update

    4. Run apt install for DOCA Tools.

      For DPU

      From the host, run:

      host# sudo apt install doca-tools

      For ConnectX on Ubuntu 20.04

      From the host, run:

      Copy
      host# sudo apt install doca-cx-tools

    CentOS/RHEL

    1. Download the DOCA Tools package from Downloading DOCA Runtime Packages section for the x86 host.

    2. Unpack the RPM repo. Run:

      host# sudo rpm -Uvh doca-host-repo-rhel<version>.x86_64.rpm

    3. Run yum install to install DOCA Tools.

      host# sudo yum install doca-tools

    Note

    Skip the following step to proceed without the DOCA local repo package for host.

  2. Alternatively, to continue with the DOCA local repo package for host installation:

    OS

    Procedure

    Ubuntu

    1. Download the DOCA SDK and DOCA Runtime packages from Downloading DOCA Runtime Packages section for the host.

    2. Unpack the deb repo. Run:

      host# sudo dpkg -i doca-host-repo-ubuntu<version>_amd64.deb

    3. Perform apt update. Run:

      host# sudo apt-get update

    4. Run apt install for DOCA runtime, tools, and SDK.

      For DPU

      From the host, run:

      host# sudo apt install -y doca-runtime doca-sdk

      For ConnectX on Ubuntu 20.04

      From the host, run:

      host# sudo apt install -y doca-cx-runtime doca-cx-sdk

    CentOS

    1. Download the DOCA SDK and DOCA Runtime packages from Downloading DOCA Runtime Packages section for the x86 host.

    2. Install the following software dependencies. Run:

      host# sudo yum install -y epel-release

    3. For CentOS 8.2 only, also run:

      host# yum config-manager --set-enabled PowerTools

    4. Unpack the RPM repo. Run:

      host# sudo rpm -Uvh doca-host-repo-rhel<version>.x86_64.rpm

    5. Run yum install for DOCA runtime, tools, and SDK.

      host# sudo yum install -y doca-runtime doca-sdk

    RHEL

    1. Open a RedHat account.

      1. Log into RedHat website via the developers tab.

      2. Create a developer user.

    2. Run:

      host# subscription-manager register --username=<username> --password=PASSWORD

      To extract pool ID:

      host# subscription-manager list --available --all
...
Subscription Name:   Red Hat Developer Subscription for Individuals
Provides:            Red Hat Developer Tools (for RHEL Server for ARM)
                     ...
                     Red Hat CodeReady Linux Builder for x86_64
...
Pool ID:             <pool-id>
...

      And use the pool ID for the Subscription Name and Provides that include Red Hat CodeReady Linux Builder for x86_64.

    3. Run:

      host# subscription-manager attach --pool=<pool-id> 
host# subscription-manager repos --enable codeready-builder-for-rhel-8-x86_64-rpms
host# yum makecache

    4. Install the DOCA local repo package for host. Run:

      host# rpm -Uvh doca-host-repo-rhel<version>.x86_64.rpm
host# sudo yum install -y doca-runtime doca-sdk

    5. Sign out from your RHEL account. Run:

      host# subscription-manager remove --all
host# subscription-manager unregister

  3. A ssign a dynamic IP to tmfifo_net0 interface (RShim host interface).

    host# ifconfig tmfifo_net0 192.168.100.1 netmask 255.255.255.252 up

  4. Verify that RShim is active.

    host# sudo systemctl status rshim

    This command is expected to display "active (running)". If RShim service does not launch automatically, run:

    host# sudo systemctl enable rshim
host# sudo systemctl start rshim

