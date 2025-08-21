Upgrading BlueField Software Components Using PLDM

After the platform BMC completes the PLDM firmware transfer and issues the ActivateFirmware command, use one of the following methods to apply the update:

On the next power cycle, the firmware update is applied automatically during power-up.

After receiving ActivateFirmware , the subsequent server warm reboot will update all BlueField components.

When BlueField operates in DPU mode, Linux runs on the embedded Arm cores. In this mode, PLDM firmware updates are handled by the /etc/acpi/actions/bf-upgrade script, which is triggered via ACPI events.

For updating the DPU-BMC and CEC firmware, specify the necessary credentials in /etc/bf-upgrade.conf on the Arm OS.

Info The bf-upgrade.conf file follows the same format as bf.cfg . For more details, refer to the "Customizing BlueField Software Deployment" section.





Note Ensure that the Arm cores are gracefully shut down before initiating the power cycle.





Standard server warm-reboot in DPU mode will not trigger an update unless the Arm OS is shut down. Administrators have two options:

Gracefully shut down the Arm OS (manually by Admin). Initiate a server warm reboot at a later time to reset and update the BlueField DPU NIC and Arm Complex.

When enabled, Admin may set a trigger that will allow the next server warm-reboot to reset and update the BlueField DPU NIC and Arm Complex.

This allows to reduce the overall system downtime for applying a new pending image.

Step 1: Enable Auto-Shutdown for the Embedded CPU (One-time non-volatile configuration)

Copy Copied! mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device> set INT_CPU_AUTO_SHUTDOWN= 1

This configuration activates the mechanism for a coordinated graceful shutdown and device reset during a server warm reboot (only if triggered by the administrator, see Step 2).

Step 2: Trigger the Coordinated Reset

After the PLDM update is complete and a pending firmware image exists, Admin may choose a time that is convenient to trigger (allow) the next server warm-reboot to also gracefully shutdown the Arm OS and reset the DPU in a single flow.

On the Arm OS, run the following command using the MFT mlxreg tool:

Copy Copied! mlxreg -d /dev/mst/<device> -y --set "reset_trigger=c" --reg_name= "MFRL"

This sets a flag so that the next warm reboot will

shut down the BlueField Arm cores,

reset the NIC, Arm Complex, and BMC, and

boot from the new firmware image.