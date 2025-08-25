On This Page
BFB FW-Bundle Extraction Process
The
bfb-tool is a command-line utility used to manage BlueField BFB files (i.e.,
bf-bundle or
bf-fwbundle). It supports two primary actions:
Extracting payloads from a BFB
Repacking BFBs for a specific PSID or OPN
This page provides comprehensive usage instructions, supported options, and examples.
qemu-aarch64-static is required to extract the NIC firmware payload from the bundle.
This binary is included in the
qemu-user-static package.
To install qemu-user-static via Docker:
$ docker run --rm --privileged multiarch/qemu-user-static --reset -p yes
This command registers QEMU interpreters on the host, enabling execution of Arm binaries (such as aarch64) on x86_64 systems using
binfmt_misc.
See more information on
qemu-user-static in GitHub.
bfb-tool <action> --bfb <BFB> --psid <PSID>|--opn <OPN>|--all [-p|--profile <Profile>] [-o|--output-dir <dir>] [-f|--output-format <format>] [-B|--output-bfb] [-r|--replace-fw <path>] [-v|--verbose] [-j|--json]
Action
Description
Extracts the firmware payload for the specified PSID, OPN, or all configurations
Extracts and rebuilds a new BFB file tailored to a specific PSID or OPN
Print version information for components contained in a BFB
Option
Description
Path to the input BFB file (e.g.,
Target PSID (e.g.,
Target OPN (e.g.,
Configuration profile
Optional profile to apply during repacking
Directory to store the extracted or repacked output files
Enable verbose output for detailed execution logs
Print version info in JSON format
Extract payload for a specific PSID:
bfb-tool extract --bfb bf-fwbundle-
2.9.
2-40_25.
02-prod.bfb --psid MT_0000001070
Repack BFB for a specific OPN:
bfb-tool repack --bfb bf-fwbundle-
2.9.
2-40_25.
02-prod.bfb --opn
900-9D3B6-F2SV-PA0_Ax
Extract all configurations:
bfb-tool extract --bfb bf-fwbundle-
2.9.
2-40_25.
02-prod.bfb --all
Specify a custom output directory:
bfb-tool extract --bfb bf-fwbundle-
2.9.
2-40_25.
02-prod.bfb --psid MT_0000001070 --output-dir /path/to/output
Enable verbose output:
bfb-tool repack --bfb bf-fwbundle-
2.9.
2-40_25.
02-prod.bfb --opn
900-9D3B6-F2SV-PA0_Ax -v
Ensure the specified BFB file exists and is accessible
Only one of these options can be used per command:
--psid,
--opn, or
--all
Use
--profileto apply a specific firmware configuration profile (if applicable)
By default, extracted files are saved to
/tmp/<bfb-name>/unless overridden using
--output-dir