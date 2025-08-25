Bug Fixes In This Version

4454034 Description: The HBN Pod in DPF Operator attempts to use iptables-legacy , causing failures in packet filtering rules on the DPU OS.

Keywords: iptables-nft; DPU OS

Detected in version: 4.11.0

4545442 Description: During BlueField-3 BFB upgrades, mlxreg commands for ATF/UEFI/BMC/CEC version extraction may fail, resulting in version mismatch reports and upgrade verification timeouts.

Keywords: Software upgrade

Detected in version: 4.11.0

4496857 4430658 Description: DPU Arm does not boot, RShim log is empty and BL1 banner Nvidia BlueField-3 rev1 BL1 V1.0 is printed to the DPU Arm console. RShim BOOT_MODE is set to 0.

Keywords: Arm; RShim

Detected in version: 4.9.3

4507962 Description: In NIC mode, after Arm reboot, the BMC firmware and CEC versions may be missing in the host query output.

Keywords: Host; firmware

Detected in version: 4.9.3

4518296 Description: LFWP firmware upgrade fails to update BMC and CEC components due to missing firmware images in the bundle, caused by DPU Part Number detection failure.

Keywords: Firmware upgrade

Detected in version: 4.9.3

4417958 Description: GRUB menu access fails due to formatting error in /etc/grub.d/40_custom .

Keywords: GUI; GRUB

Detected in version: 4.9.1

3914629 Description: When "Force PXE" is set right before installing a BFB image via BMC RShim, BlueField PXE boot fails to boot from NET-OOB-IPV4.

Keyword: PXE boot

Reported in version: 4.7.0

4265126 Description: Enabling CONFIG_IPMI_PANIC_EVENT or CONFIG_IPMI_PANIC_STRING in the kernel causes the IPMI message handler to send panic events to the BMC, which can hang on BlueField systems.

Keywords: SEL logging; IPMI panic event