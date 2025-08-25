NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.12.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.12.0  Bug Fixes In This Version
Download PDF

Bug Fixes In This Version

Info

For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please see "Bug Fixes History".

Ref #

Issue Description

4454034

Description: The HBN Pod in DPF Operator attempts to use iptables-legacy, causing failures in packet filtering rules on the DPU OS.

Keywords: iptables-nft; DPU OS

Detected in version: 4.11.0

4545442

Description: During BlueField-3 BFB upgrades, mlxreg commands for ATF/UEFI/BMC/CEC version extraction may fail, resulting in version mismatch reports and upgrade verification timeouts.

Keywords: Software upgrade

Detected in version: 4.11.0

4496857

4430658

Description: DPU Arm does not boot, RShim log is empty and BL1 banner Nvidia BlueField-3 rev1 BL1 V1.0 is printed to the DPU Arm console. RShim BOOT_MODE is set to 0.

Keywords: Arm; RShim

Detected in version: 4.9.3

4507962

Description: In NIC mode, after Arm reboot, the BMC firmware and CEC versions may be missing in the host query output.

Keywords: Host; firmware

Detected in version: 4.9.3

4518296

Description: LFWP firmware upgrade fails to update BMC and CEC components due to missing firmware images in the bundle, caused by DPU Part Number detection failure.

Keywords: Firmware upgrade

Detected in version: 4.9.3

4417958

Description: GRUB menu access fails due to formatting error in /etc/grub.d/40_custom.

Keywords: GUI; GRUB

Detected in version: 4.9.1

3914629

Description: When "Force PXE" is set right before installing a BFB image via BMC RShim, BlueField PXE boot fails to boot from NET-OOB-IPV4.

Keyword: PXE boot

Reported in version: 4.7.0

4265126

Description: Enabling CONFIG_IPMI_PANIC_EVENT or CONFIG_IPMI_PANIC_STRING in the kernel causes the IPMI message handler to send panic events to the BMC, which can hang on BlueField systems.

Keywords: SEL logging; IPMI panic event

Detected in version: 4.5.0
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 25, 2025.
content here