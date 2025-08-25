Bug Fixes In This Version
For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please see "Bug Fixes History".
Ref #
Issue Description
4454034
Description: The HBN Pod in DPF Operator attempts to use
Keywords: iptables-nft; DPU OS
Detected in version: 4.11.0
4545442
Description: During BlueField-3 BFB upgrades, mlxreg commands for ATF/UEFI/BMC/CEC version extraction may fail, resulting in version mismatch reports and upgrade verification timeouts.
Keywords: Software upgrade
Detected in version: 4.11.0
4496857
4430658
Description: DPU Arm does not boot, RShim log is empty and BL1 banner
Keywords: Arm; RShim
Detected in version: 4.9.3
4507962
Description: In NIC mode, after Arm reboot, the BMC firmware and CEC versions may be missing in the host query output.
Keywords: Host; firmware
Detected in version: 4.9.3
4518296
Description: LFWP firmware upgrade fails to update BMC and CEC components due to missing firmware images in the bundle, caused by DPU Part Number detection failure.
Keywords: Firmware upgrade
Detected in version: 4.9.3
4417958
Description: GRUB menu access fails due to formatting error in
Keywords: GUI; GRUB
Detected in version: 4.9.1
3914629
Description: When "Force PXE" is set right before installing a BFB image via BMC RShim, BlueField PXE boot fails to boot from NET-OOB-IPV4.
Keyword: PXE boot
Reported in version: 4.7.0
4265126
Description: Enabling
Keywords: SEL logging; IPMI panic event
Detected in version: 4.5.0