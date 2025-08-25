Customizing BlueField Software Deployment

############################################################################### # This file contains configuration that can be pushed together to customize # the BFB installation. The configuration is stored as /etc/bf.cfg which will # be used by the 'bfcfg' or other tools as input. # # Uncomment the variables to customize the values as needed, Or else the # values will be unchanged, or the default values are used when the variables # are created. # Note: # - Try to keep at least one comment line from beginning, if possible, when # pushed together with BFB; # - Do not use spaces around the '=', it will not work for all BFBs. # ############################################################################### ############################################################################### # Manufacturing information (not applicable for BlueField-1). # !!! Note: These variables are only allowed to be programmed once, then the # values will be locked. Be sure to set to correct values when # customizing them. # !!! Note: This configuration may take effect after reset. ############################################################################### # MAC address of the OOB network interface #MFG_OOB_MAC=00:1a:ca:11:22:33 # OPN number of this board #MFG_OPN=MBF1M332A # SKU ID of this board #MFG_SKU=MBF1M332A # Model of this board #MFG_MODL=X # Serial Number of this board #MFG_SN=X # UUID of this board #MFG_UUID=X # Revision #MFG_REV=X ############################################################################### # Manufacturing information extended (applicable for BlueField-3 only). # !!! Note: These variables are only allowed to be programmed once, then the # values will be locked. Be sure to set to correct values when # customizing them. # !!! Note: This configuration takes effect after reset. ############################################################################### # System Manufacturer #MFG_SYS_MFR=X # System Product Name #MFG_SYS_PDN=X # System Version #MFG_SYS_VER=X # Baseboard Manufacturer #MFG_BSB_MFR=X # Baseboard Product Name #MFG_BSB_PDN=X # Baseboard Version #MFG_BSB_VER=X # Baseboard Serial Number #MFG_BSB_SN=X ############################################################################### # Configuration to set the platform mode (applicable for BlueField-3 only). # Only 'DPU' or 'NIC' are permitted values. The configuration is applied on # next reboot. # !!! Note: Once the configuration is applied, a power-cycle is required # for this configuration to take effect. ############################################################################### #MFG_PLAT_MODE=DPU ############################################################################### # Control flags for platform configuration ############################################################################### # When set to 'TRUE', the file that encapsules the configuration # file is saved whithin a persistent storage. # Note the file will be saved, if and only if, the configuration # is completed successfully. #CTL_SAVE_CONFIG_FILE=FALSE # Reset Lanugage. # The EFI variables 'Lang*', 'PlatformLang*' are deleted. #CTL_RESET_LANG=TRUE # Reset all SYS_* attributes listed below. #CTL_RESET_SYS=FALSE # Delete all BOOT* configurations. #CTL_DELETE_ALL_BOOT=FALSE # Reset all misc configurations. #CTL_RESET_MISC=FALSE # Delete all UEFI secure boot keys #CTL_DELETE_ALL_UEFI_SECURE_BOOT_KEYS=TRUE # Update Secure boot state, either 'Enabled' or 'Disabled'. # It is relevant when the platform is in user mode, i.e., # PK key installed. #CTL_UEFI_SECURE_BOOT_STATE=DISABLED # Delete UEFI password settings. #CTL_DELETE_UEFI_PASSWORD=TRUE ############################################################################### # Configuration which can also be set in # UEFI->Device Manager->System Configuration ############################################################################### # Enable SMMU in ACPI. #SYS_ENABLE_SMMU=TRUE # Enable I2C0 in ACPI. #SYS_ENABLE_I2C0=FALSE # Disable SPMI in ACPI. #SYS_DISABLE_SPMI=FALSE # Enable the second eMMC card (only for BF1 BlueWhale board). #SYS_ENABLE_2ND_EMMC=FALSE # Enable eMMC boot partition protection. #SYS_BOOT_PROTECT=FALSE # Enable SPCR table in ACPI. #SYS_ENABLE_SPCR=FALSE # Select SPCR port when SYS_ENABLE_SPCR=TRUE. # Either 0 (Port 0) or 1 (Port 1) #SYS_SPCR_PORT=0 # Disable PCIe in ACPI. #SYS_DISABLE_PCIE=FALSE # Enable OP-TEE in ACPI (obsolete). #SYS_ENABLE_OPTEE=FALSE # Disable the TM Fifo ACPI #SYS_DISABLE_TMFF=FALSE # Disable the 'force_pxe' retry behavior. # By default, PXE boot will keep retrying all the PXE devices. # If disabled, it'll try PXE interfaces one round then continue the normal # booting sequence. #SYS_DISABLE_FORCE_PXE_RETRY=FALSE # Disable BMC Field Mode. #SYS_ENABLE_BMC_FIELD_MODE=FALSE # Threshold for the correctable errors to be observed # before reporting it to the OS. # Supported values are 0-4294967294 #SYS_CE_THRESHOLD=5000 # Disable OS error handling via HEST #SYS_DISABLE_HEST=FALSE # L3 Cache partition level. # 0: 00.0% # 1: 12.5% # 2: 25.0% # 3: 37.5% # 4: 50.0% # 5: 62.5% # 6: 75.0% # 7: 87.5% #SYS_L3_CACHE_PARTITION_LEVEL=0 # Enable I2C3 in ACPI. #SYS_ENABLE_I2C3=FALSE # When set to 'TRUE' UEFI will keep retrying all the bootable # devices as long as network boot devices are present. #SYS_ENABLE_FORCE_BOOT_RETRY=FALSE # Enable OEM MFG configuration. #SYS_ENABLE_OEM_MFG_CONFIG=FALSE # Disable I2C1 in ACPI. #SYS_DISABLE_I2C1=FALSE # Enable UEFI wait for BMC #SYS_ENABLE_BMC_WAIT=FALSE # Disable the auto-refresh of UEFI boot options. #SYS_DISABLE_AUTO_BOOT_REFRESH=FALSE # Enable BMC network configuration menu entry. #SYS_DISPLAY_BMC_NET_CONFIG=FALSE # Enable Redfish Feature. #SYS_ENABLE_REDFISH=TRUE # Enable RTCSync. #SYS_RTCSYNC=FALSE ############################################################################### # Configuration to enable UEFI Secure Boot with NVIDIA default settings on # The signed EFI Capsule '/lib/fimrware/mellanox/boot/capsule/EnrollKeysCap' # is used to enroll NVIDIA default certificate files and reset UEFI password # to default. # !!! Note: This configuration takes effect after reset. ############################################################################### #UEFI_SECURE_BOOT=TRUE ############################################################################### # Partition configuration # Multiple devices can be added here as DISK<M>_NAME. # Each device can have multiple partitions identified by "DISK<M>_PART<N>_xxx" # '<N>' is the partition ID, which represents partition "DISK<M>_NAME"p<N>. # For example, assuming DISK0_NAME is /dev/mmcblk0. N=1 means partition # /dev/mmcblk0p1, N=8 means partition /dev/mmcblk0p8, etc. # # Each device has the following definitions. Optional attributes are marked # as (optional) below. # DISK<M>_NAME: device path, such as /dev/mmcblk0 # DISK<M>_PART<N>_SIZE: partition <N> size in MB # Value 0 means 'max remaining space', which is only # allowed on one partition. # DISK<M>_PART<N>_TYPE: partition <N> type, which could be # EFI, Linux or UUID defined in # https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GUID_Partition_Table # DISK<M>_PART<N>_MOUNT: mount path # DISK<M>_PART<N>_PERSIST: CREATE | KEEP (optional) # CREATE: create or overwrite this partition # KEEP: keep this partition, or create if not exist # Only one partition could be marked as 'persist'. ############################################################################### #DISK0_NAME=/dev/mmcblk0 #DISK0_PART1_SIZE=150 #DISK0_PART1_TYPE=EFI #DISK0_PART1_MOUNT=/boot/efi #DISK0_PART2_SIZE=0 #DISK0_PART2_TYPE=Linux #DISK0_PART2_MOUNT=/ #DISK0_PART8_PERSIST=CREATE #DISK0_PART8_SIZE=250 #DISK0_PART8_TYPE=Linux ############################################################################### # Boot Order configuration # Each entry BOOT<N> could have the following format: # PXE or HTTP: # BOOT<N>=NET-<NIC_P0 | NIC_P1 | OOB | RSHIM>-<IPV4 | IPV6>[-HTTP] # PXE over VLAN (vlan-id in decimal): # BOOT<N>=NET-<NIC_P0 | NIC_P1 | OOB | RSHIM>[.<vlan-id>]-<IPV4 | IPV6>[-HTTP] # UEFI Shell: # BOOT<N>=UEFI_SHELL # DISK: boot entries created during OS installation. # BOOT<N>=DISK # # Additional BOOT<N>_* parameters may be added to complement the # Boot Odrer configuration. These optional field parameters are: # BOOT<N>_DESC : boot description string (single/double quoted). # BOOT2_DESC='ubuntu' # BOOT<N>_DEVPATH : boot device path string (single/double quoted). # Full device path, applicable to any boot option. # BOOT0_DEVPATH='PciRoot(0x0)/Pci(0x0,0x0)/Pci(0x0,0x0)/Pci(0x0,0x0)/Pci(0x0,0x0)/MAC(a088c20e8665,1)/IPv4(0.0.0.00.0.0.0,0,0)' # File path, applicable to DISK boot options. # BOOT2_DEVPATH='\\EFI\\ubuntu\\shimaa64.efi' # BOOT<N>_ARGS : boot arguments string (single/double quoted). # Boot arguments are for future use. ############################################################################### # In the example below, BOOT0 is use for PXE boot over the 2nd ConnectX port. # BOOT1 is for HTTP boot over the 2nd ConnectX port. If both BOOT0 and BOOT1 # fail, it continues to boot from disk with boot entries created during OS # installation. #BOOT0=NET-NIC_P1-IPV4 #BOOT1=NET-NIC_P1-IPV4-HTTP #BOOT2=DISK ############################################################################### # Other misc configuration ############################################################################### # MAC address of the rshim network interface. #NET_RSHIM_MAC=00:1a:ca:ff:ff:01 # DHCP class identifier for PXE (arbitrary string up to 32 chracters) # If FACTORY_DEFAULT_DHCP_BEHAVIOR is TRUE (or not specified), default value # 'NVIDIA/BF/PXE' will be configured during BFB installation. Or else it'll # take the value configured in 'PXE_DHCP_CLASS_ID'. #FACTORY_DEFAULT_DHCP_BEHAVIOR=FALSE #PXE_DHCP_CLASS_ID=NVIDIA/BF/PXE # DHCP IPv6 DUID configuration for network boot. # Permitted values are 'UUID' or 'LLT'. #NET_DHCP_IPV6_DUID=UUID # Version of the BF Bundle. The version can be obtained through # 'bfver' command line. #BF_BUNDLE_VERSION=bf-bundle-2.7.0-27_24.04_ubuntu-22.04_prod ############################################################################### # BlueField Arm platform firmware Update ############################################################################### # UPDATE_ATF_UEFI - Updated ATF/UEFI (Default: yes) # Relevant for PXE installation only as while using RSHIM interface ATF/UEFI # will always be updated using capsule method #UPDATE_ATF_UEFI="yes" ############################################################################### # BlueField Arm OS Update ############################################################################### # UPDATE_DPU_OS - Update/Install BlueField Operating System (Default: yes) #UPDATE_DPU_OS="yes" # Create dual boot partition scheme (Ubuntu only) #DUAL_BOOT=yes # Target storage device for the BlueField Arm OS (Default SSD: /dev/nvme0n1) #device=/dev/nvme0n1 # grub_admin_PASSWORD - Hashed password to be set for the "admin" user to enter Grub menu # Relevant for Ubuntu BFB only. (Default: is not set) # E.g.: grub_admin_PASSWORD='grub.pbkdf2.sha512.10000.5EB1FF92FDD89BDAF3395174282C77430656A6DBEC1F9289D5F5DAD17811AD0E2196D0E49B49EF31C21972669D180713E265BB2D1D4452B2EA9C7413C3471C53.F533423479EE7465785CC2C79B637BDF77004B5CC16C1DDE806BCEA50BF411DE04DFCCE42279E2E1F605459F1ABA3A0928CE9271F2C84E7FE7BF575DC22935B1' #grub_admin_PASSWORD='grub.pbkdf2.sha512.10000.<hashed password>' # ubuntu_PASSWORD - Hashed password to be set for "ubuntu" user during BFB # installation process. Relevant for Ubuntu BFB only. (Default: is not set) # Use openssl to set the password for the ubuntu user: # # $ openssl passwd -1 # Password: # Verifying - Password: # $1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1 # #ubuntu_PASSWORD='$1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1' ############################################################################### # NIC Firmware update ############################################################################### # WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE - Update NIC Firmware (Default: yes) # WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes ############################################################################### # BMC Component Update ############################################################################### # BMC_USER - User name to be used to access BMC (Default: root) #BMC_USER="root" # BMC_PASSWORD - Password used by the BMC user to access BMC (Default: None) #BMC_PASSWORD="" # NEW_BMC_PASSWORD - can be used to change BMC_PASSWORD to the new one (Default: None) # Note: current BMC_PASSWORD is required #NEW_BMC_PASSWORD=<new BMC password> # BMC_IP_TIMEOUT - Maximum time in seconds to wait for the connection to the # BMC to be established (Default: 600) #BMC_IP_TIMEOUT=600 # BMC_TASK_TIMEOUT - Maximum time in seconds to wait for BMC task (BMC/CEC # Firmware update) to complete (Default: 1800) #BMC_TASK_TIMEOUT=1800 # UPDATE_BMC_FW - Update BMC firmware (Default: yes) #UPDATE_BMC_FW="yes" # BMC_REBOOT - Reboot BMC after BMC firmware update to apply the new version # (Default: no). Note that the BMC reboot will reset the BMC console. #BMC_REBOOT="no" # UPDATE_CEC_FW - Update CEC firmware (Default: yes) #UPDATE_CEC_FW="yes" # UPDATE_DPU_GOLDEN_IMAGE - Update BlueField Golden Image (Default: yes) #UPDATE_DPU_GOLDEN_IMAGE="yes" # UPDATE_NIC_FW_GOLDEN_IMAGE- Update NIC firmware Golden Image (Default: yes) #UPDATE_NIC_FW_GOLDEN_IMAGE="yes" # pre_bmc_components_update - Shell function called by BFB's install.sh before # updating BMC components (no communication to the BMC is established at this # point) # post_bmc_components_update - Shell function called by BFB's install.sh after # updating BMC components ############################################################################### # Hook function to customize the BFB installation ############################################################################### # bfb_modify_os() # - SHELL function called after file the system is extracted on the target # partitions. It can be used to modify files or create new files on the # target file system mounted under /mnt. So the file path should look as # follows: # /mnt/<expected_path_on_target_OS>. # - This can be used to run a specific tool from the target OS (remember to # add /mnt to the path for the tool). # bfb_pre_install() # – SHELL function called before EMMC partitions format # and OS filesystem is extracted. # bfb_post_install() # – SHELL function called as a last step before reboot. # All EMMC partitions are unmounted at this stage.