NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.12.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.12.0  Deploying BlueField Software from Host
Download PDF

On This Page

Deploying BlueField Software from Host

Info

It is recommended to upgrade your BlueField product to the latest software and firmware versions available to benefit from new features and latest bug fixes.

Note

This procedure assumes that a NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform (DPU or SuperNIC) has already been installed in a server according to the instructions detailed in the BlueField device's hardware user guide.

Step

Process

Procedure

Link to Section

1

Preparation - install RShim

Uninstall previous DOCA on host (if exists)

Uninstall Previous Software from Host

2

Install RShim on the host

Install RShim on Host

3

Verify that RShim is running on the host

Ensure RShim Running on Host

4

Offline update flow -

install BFB to BlueField

Recommended for Day 1 operations

Install the BFB image (full or firmware BFB)

BFB Installation

5

Verify installation completed successfully

Verify BFB is Installed

Prepare Host for Update Flow

Uninstall Previous Software from Host

If an older DOCA software version is installed on your host, make sure to uninstall it before proceeding with the installation of the new version:

Ubuntu
Copy
Copied!
            

            
host# for f in $( dpkg --list | grep doca | awk '{print $2}' ); do echo $f ; apt remove --purge $f -y ; done
host# sudo apt-get autoremove

CentOS/RHEL
Copy
Copied!
            

            
host# for f in $(rpm -qa |grep -i doca ) ; do yum -y remove $f; done
host# yum autoremove
host# yum makecache

Install RShim on Host

The included page could not be found.

Ensure RShim Running on Host

  1. Verify RShim status. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo systemctl status rshim

    Expected output:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    active (running)
...
Probing pcie-0000:<BlueField's PCIe Bus address on host>
create rshim pcie-0000:<BlueField's PCIe Bus address on host>
rshim<N> attached

    Where <N> denotes RShim enumeration starting with 0 (then 1, 2, etc.) for every additional BlueField installed on the server.

    If the text another backend already attached is displayed, users will not be able to use RShim on the host.

    1. If the previous command displays inactive or another error, restart RShim service. Run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      sudo systemctl restart rshim

    2. Verify RShim status again. Run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      sudo systemctl status rshim

  2. Display the current setting. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # cat /dev/rshim<N>/misc | grep DEV_NAME
DEV_NAME        pcie-0000:04:00.2

    This output indicates that the RShim service is ready to use.

Updating BlueField Software Using BFB image

Overview

This update flow updates the BlueField-3 from the Host OS, in an offline update flow, using the BFB bundle image and interrupting the current running services by the BlueField-3.

BFB Image Types

The BFB image is available in two formats:

  • BF-Bundle – includes BlueField firmware and BlueField Arm OS as well as DOCA

  • BF-FW-Bundle – includes BlueField firmware only

Select the appropriate image for you.

Info

Both images end with *.bfb.


Downloading the BFB Image

To download the BFB image, BF-Bundle or BF-FW-Bundle go to the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.

BFB Installation

Info

To upgrade the BMC firmware using BFB, the user must provide the current BMC credentials in the bf.cfg. Refer to "Customizing BlueField Software Deployment" for more information.

Note

Upgrading the BlueField networking platform using BFB Bundle updates the NIC firmware by default. NIC firmware upgrade triggers a NIC reset flow via mlxfwreset in the BlueField Arm.

If this reset flow cannot complete or is not supported on your setup, bfb-install alerts about it at the end of the installation. In this case, perform a BlueField system-level reset.

To skip NIC firmware upgrade during BFB Bundle installation , provide the parameter WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=no in the bf.cfg text file when running bfb-install .

Note

All new BlueField-2 devices and all BlueField-3 are secure boot enabled, hence all the relevant SW images (ATF/UEFI, Linux Kernel and Drivers) must be signed in order to boot. All formally published SW images are signed.

Note

After the BFB bundle installation is done in NIC mode, users must perform a power cycle on the host.

To install the BFB image, use the bfb-install utility:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# bfb-install -h
syntax: bfb-install --bfb|-b <BFBFILE> [--config|-c <bf.cfg>] \
  [--rootfs|-f <rootfs.tar.xz>] --rshim|-r <rshimN> [--help|-h]

The bfb-install utility is installed by the RShim package.

Note

By default bfb-install will clear the RShim log in /dev/rshim<N>/misc and save it as tmp/bfb-install-rshim[N].log instead. To preserve the RShim log in /dev/rshim<N>/misc, provide the --keep-log argument to the bfb-install command line.

The bfb-install utility pushes the BFB image and optional configuration (bf.cfg file) to the BlueField side and checks and prints the BFB installation progress. To see the BFB installation progress, please install the pv Linux tool.

Warning

BFB image installation must complete before restarting the system/BlueField. Doing so may result in anomalous behavior of the BlueField (e.g., it may not be accessible using SSH). If this happens, re-initiate the update process with bfb-install to recover the BlueField.

The following is an output example of the installation of a BF-Bundle (including BlueField Arm OS Ubuntu 22.04) with the bfb-install script assuming pv has been installed:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# bfb-install --bfb <BlueField-BSP>.bfb --config bf.cfg --rshim rshim0 Pushing bfb + cfg
1.46GiB 0:01:11 [20.9MiB/s] [                                                              <=>                        ]
Collecting BlueField booting status. Press Ctrl+C to stop…
 INFO[PSC]: PSC BL1 START
 INFO[BL2]: start
 INFO[BL2]: boot mode (rshim)
 INFO[BL2]: VDDQ: 1120 mV
 INFO[BL2]: DDR POST passed
 INFO[BL2]: UEFI loaded
 INFO[BL31]: start
 INFO[BL31]: lifecycle Production
 INFO[BL31]: MB8: VDD adjustment complete
 INFO[BL31]: VDD: 743 mV
 INFO[BL31]: power capping disabled
 INFO[BL31]: runtime
 INFO[UEFI]: eMMC init
 INFO[UEFI]: eMMC probed
 INFO[UEFI]: UPVS valid
 INFO[UEFI]: PMI: updates started
 INFO[UEFI]: PMI: total updates: 1
 INFO[UEFI]: PMI: updates completed, status 0
 INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum start
 INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum end
 INFO[UEFI]: UEFI Secure Boot (disabled)
 INFO[UEFI]: exit Boot Service
 INFO[MISC]: : Found bf.cfg
 INFO[MISC]: : Ubuntu installation started
 INFO[MISC]: bfb_pre_install
 INFO[MISC]: Installing OS image
 INFO[MISC]: : Changing the default password for user ubuntu
 INFO[MISC]: : Running bfb_modify_os from bf.cfg
 INFO[MISC]: : Ubuntu installation finished


Verify BFB Install Completed Successfully

In DPU mode, after installation of the Ubuntu OS is complete, the following note appears in /dev/rshim0/misc on first boot:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
...
INFO[MISC]: Linux up
INFO[MISC]: DPU is ready

DPU is ready indicates that all the relevant services are up, and users can log into the system.

After the installation of the Ubuntu 22.04 BFB, the configuration detailed in the following sections is generated.

Note

Make sure all the services (including cloud-init) are started on BlueField and to perform a graceful shutdown before power cycling the host server.

BlueField OS image version is stored under /etc/mlnx-release in the BlueField:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# cat /etc/mlnx-release
bf-bundle-2.9.0-<version>_ubuntu-22.04_prod

Check the NIC firmware version from the host and make sure the new version is applied:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 q
Image type:            FS4
FW Version:            32.43.0366
FW Version(Running):   32.43.0318
FW Release Date:       12.10.2024
Product Version:       32.43.0318
Rom Info:              type=UEFI Virtio net version=21.4.13 cpu=AMD64,AARCH64
                       type=UEFI Virtio blk version=22.4.14 cpu=AMD64,AARCH64
                       type=UEFI version=14.36.12 cpu=AMD64,AARCH64
                       type=PXE version=3.7.500 cpu=AMD64
Description:           UID                GuidsNumber
Base GUID:             c470bd0300cbe708        38
Base MAC:              c470bdcbe708            38
Image VSD:             N/A
Device VSD:            N/A
PSID:                  MT_0000000001
Security Attributes:   secure-fw

If the version of the NIC firmware is different from the running firmware version as is the case in this example, then a BlueField system-level reset is required.

Info

To verify the version of the installed BMC components, refer to the BMC documentation:

In NIC mode, verify the NIC firmware and BMC components versions using Redfish.

Apply New BFB Image

BlueField must be restarted to apply the new firmware. To restart BlueField:

  1. Perform a graceful shutdown of the BlueField Arm OS.

  2. Power cycle the server to complete the restart.

Alternatively, a server reboot may be done instead of power cycle by following these steps:

  1. Graceful shutdown the BlueField Arm OS.

    Info

    Without graceful shutdown of BlueField Arm OS during server reboot, the BlueField Arm side does not undergo a restart process (so only NIC firmware is applied).

  2. Wait until completed.

  3. Reboot the server (ATF, UEFI, BlueField Arm OS, NIC firmware is applied).

    Info

    Server reboot will not restart the BlueField BMC (CEC not applied).

  4. Log into BlueField BMC via Redfish and issue a restart (BlueField BMC and CEC is applied).

Optional Steps Post Installation of BF-Bundle (DPU Mode with BlueField Arm OS Running)

Updating NVConfig Params from Host

  1. Optional. To reset the BlueField NIC firmware configuration (aka Nvconfig params) to their factory default values, run the following from the BlueField ARM OS or from the host OS:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<MST device> -y reset
 
Reset configuration for device /dev/mst/<MST device>? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations.

    Note

    For now, please ignore tool's instruction to reboot

    Note

    To learn what MST device the BlueField has on your setup, run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    mst start
mst status

    Example output taken on a multiple BlueField host:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    // The MST device corresponds with PCI Bus address.
 
MST modules:
------------
    MST PCI module is not loaded
    MST PCI configuration module loaded
 
MST devices:
------------
/dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0        - PCI configuration cycles access.
                                   domain:bus:dev.fn=0000:03:00.0 addr.reg=88 data.reg=92 cr_bar.gw_offset=-1
                                   Chip revision is: 01
/dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf1        - PCI configuration cycles access.
                                   domain:bus:dev.fn=0000:83:00.0 addr.reg=88 data.reg=92 cr_bar.gw_offset=-1
                                   Chip revision is: 01  
/dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0        - PCI configuration cycles access.
                                   domain:bus:dev.fn=0000:a3:00.0 addr.reg=88 data.reg=92 cr_bar.gw_offset=-1
                                   Chip revision is: 01

    The MST device IDs for the BlueField-2 and BlueField-3 devices in this example are /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 and /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 respectively.

  2. (Optional) Enable NVMe emulation. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo mlxconfig -d <MST device> -y s NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE=1

  3. Skip this step if your BlueField is Ethernet only. Please refer to section "Supported Platforms and Interoperability" under the Release Notes to learn your BlueField type.

    If you have an InfiniBand-and-Ethernet-capable BlueField, the default link type of the ports will be configured to IB. If you want to change the link type to Ethernet, please run the following configuration:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo mlxconfig -d <MST device> -y s LINK_TYPE_P1=2 LINK_TYPE_P2=2

  4. Perform a BlueField system-level reset for the new settings to take effect.

Note

After modifying files on the BlueField, run the command sync to flush file system buffers to eMMC/SSD flash memory to avoid data loss during reboot or power cycle.


Default Network Interface Configuration

Network interfaces are configured using the netplan utility:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# cat /etc/netplan/50-cloud-init.yaml
# This file is generated from information provided by the datasource.  Changes
# to it will not persist across an instance reboot.  To disable cloud-init's
# network configuration capabilities, write a file
# /etc/cloud/cloud.cfg.d/99-disable-network-config.cfg with the following:
# network: {config: disabled}
network:
    ethernets:
        tmfifo_net0:
            addresses:
            - 192.168.100.2/30
            dhcp4: false
            nameservers:
                addresses:
                - 192.168.100.1
            routes:
            -   metric: 1025
                to: 0.0.0.0/0
                via: 192.168.100.1
        oob_net0:
            dhcp4: true
    renderer: NetworkManager
    version: 2
 
# cat /etc/netplan/60-mlnx.yaml
network:
  ethernets:
    enp3s0f0s0:
      dhcp4: 'true'
    enp3s0f1s0:
      dhcp4: 'true'
  renderer: networkd
  version: 2

BlueField devices also have a local IPv6 (LLv6) derived from the MAC address via the STD stack mechanism. For a default MAC, 00:1A:CA:FF:FF:01, the LLv6 address would be fe80::21a:caff:feff:ff01.

For multi-device support, the LLv6 address works with SSH for any number of BlueField devices in the same host by including the interface name in the SSH command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
host]# systemctl restart rshim
// wait 10 seconds
host]# ssh -6 ubuntu@fe80::21a:caff:feff:ff01%tmfifo_net<n>

Note

If tmfifo_net<n> on the host does not have an LLv6 address, restart the RShim driver:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
systemctl restart rshim


Default Ports and OVS Configuration

The /sbin/mlnx_bf_configure script runs automatically with ib_umad kernel module loaded (see /etc/modprobe.d/mlnx-bf.conf) and performs the following configurations:

  1. Ports are configured with switchdev mode and software steering.

  2. RDMA device isolation in network namespace is enabled.

  3. Two scalable function (SF) interfaces are created (one per port) if BlueField is configured with Embedded CPU mode (default):

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # mlnx-sf -a show   
 
SF Index: pci/0000:03:00.0/229408
  Parent PCI dev: 0000:03:00.0
  Representor netdev: en3f0pf0sf0
  Function HWADDR: 02:a9:49:7e:34:29
  Function trust: off
  Function roce: true
  Function eswitch: NA
  Auxiliary device: mlx5_core.sf.2
    netdev: enp3s0f0s0
    RDMA dev: mlx5_2
 
SF Index: pci/0000:03:00.1/294944
  Parent PCI dev: 0000:03:00.1
  Representor netdev: en3f1pf1sf0
  Function HWADDR: 02:53:8f:2c:8a:76
  Function trust: off
  Function roce: true
  Function eswitch: NA
  Auxiliary device: mlx5_core.sf.3
    netdev: enp3s0f1s0
    RDMA dev: mlx5_3

    The parameters for these SFs are defined in configuration file /etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /sbin/mlnx-sf --action create --device 0000:03:00.0 --sfnum 0 --hwaddr 02:61:f6:21:32:8c
/sbin/mlnx-sf --action create --device 0000:03:00.1 --sfnum 0 --hwaddr 02:30:13:6a:2d:2c

    Note

    To avoid repeating a MAC address in the your network, the SF MAC address is set randomly upon BFB installation. You may choose to configure a different MAC address that better suit your network needs.

  4. Two OVS bridges are created:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # ovs-vsctl show
f08652a8-92bf-4000-ba0b-7996c772aff6
    Bridge ovsbr2
        Port ovsbr2
            Interface ovsbr2
                type: internal
        Port p1
            Interface p1
        Port en3f1pf1sf0
            Interface en3f1pf1sf0
        Port pf1hpf
            Interface pf1hpf
    Bridge ovsbr1
        Port p0
            Interface p0
        Port pf0hpf
            Interface pf0hpf
        Port ovsbr1
            Interface ovsbr1
                type: internal
        Port en3f0pf0sf0
            Interface en3f0pf0sf0
    ovs_version: "2.14.1"

    The parameters for these bridges are defined in configuration file /etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES="yes"
OVS_BRIDGE1="ovsbr1"
OVS_BRIDGE1_PORTS="p0 pf0hpf en3f0pf0sf0"
OVS_BRIDGE2="ovsbr2"
OVS_BRIDGE2_PORTS="p1 pf1hpf en3f1pf1sf0"
OVS_HW_OFFLOAD="yes"
OVS_START_TIMEOUT=30

    Note

    If failures occur in /sbin/mlnx_bf_configure or configuration changes happen (e.g. switching to separated host mode) OVS bridges are not created even if CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES="yes".

  5. OVS HW offload is configured.

DHCP Client Configuration

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/etc/dhcp/dhclient.conf:
send vendor-class-identifier "NVIDIA/BF/DP";
interface "oob_net0" {
  send vendor-class-identifier "NVIDIA/BF/OOB";
	}


Ubuntu Boot Time Optimizations

To improve the boot time, the following optimizations were made to Ubuntu OS image:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# cat /etc/systemd/system/systemd-networkd-wait-online.service.d/override.conf
[Service]
ExecStart=
ExecStart=/usr/bin/nm-online -s -q --timeout=5
 
# cat /etc/systemd/system/NetworkManager-wait-online.service.d/override.conf
[Service]
ExecStart=
ExecStart=/usr/lib/systemd/systemd-networkd-wait-online --timeout=5
 
# cat /etc/systemd/system/networking.service.d/override.conf
[Service]
TimeoutStartSec=5
ExecStop=
ExecStop=/sbin/ifdown -a --read-environment --exclude=lo --force --ignore-errors

This configuration may affect network interface configuration if DHCP is used. If a network device fails to get configuration from the DHCP server, then the timeout value in the two files above must be increased.

Grub Configuration:

Setting the Grub timeout at 2 seconds with GRUB_TIMEOUT=2 under /etc/default/grub. In conjunction with the GRUB_TIMEOUT_STYLE=countdown parameter, Grub will show the countdown of 2 seconds in the console before booting Ubuntu. Please note that, with this short timeout, the standard Grub method for entering the Grub menu (i.e., SHIFT or Esc) does not work. Function key F4 can be used to enter the Grub menu.

System Services:

docker.service is disabled in the default Ubuntu OS image as it dramatically affects boot time.

The kexec utility can be used to reduce the reboot time. Script /usr/sbin/kexec_reboot is included in the default Ubuntu 22.04 OS image to run corresponding kexec commands.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# kexec_reboot


Ubuntu Dual Boot Support

BlueField may be installed with support for dual boot. That is, two identical images of the BlueField OS may be installed using BFB.

The following is a proposed SSD partitioning layout for 119.24 GB SSD:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Device             Start       End   Sectors  Size Type 
/dev/nvme0n1p1      2048    104447    102400   50M EFI System 
/dev/nvme0n1p2    104448 114550086 114445639 54.6G Linux filesystem 
/dev/nvme0n1p3 114550087 114652486    102400   50M EFI System 
/dev/nvme0n1p4 114652487 229098125 114445639 54.6G Linux filesystem 
/dev/nvme0n1p5 229098126 250069645  20971520   10G Linux filesystem

Where:

  • /dev/nvme0n1p1 – boot EFI partition for the first OS image

  • /dev/nvme0n1p2 – root FS partition for the first OS image

  • /dev/nvme0n1p3 – boot EFI partition for the second OS image

  • /dev/nvme0n1p4 – root FS partition for the second OS image

  • /dev/nvme0n1p5 – common partition for both OS images

For example, the following is a proposed eMMC partitioning layout for a 64GB eMMC:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Device             Start       End  Sectors  Size Type
/dev/mmcblk0p1      2048    104447   102400   50M EFI System
/dev/mmcblk0p2    104448  50660334 50555887 24.1G Linux filesystem
/dev/mmcblk0p3  50660335  50762734   102400   50M EFI System
/dev/mmcblk0p4  50762735 101318621 50555887 24.1G Linux filesystem
/dev/mmcblk0p5 101318622 122290141 20971520   10G Linux filesystem

Where:

  • /dev/mmcblk0p1 – boot EFI partition for the first OS image

  • /dev/mmcblk0p2 – root FS partition for the first OS image

  • /dev/mmcblk0p3 – boot EFI partition for the second OS image

  • /dev/mmcblk0p4 – root FS partition for the second OS image

  • /dev/mmcblk0p5 – common partition for both OS images

    Note

    The common partition can be used to store BFB files that will be used for OS image update on the non-active OS partition.

Installing Ubuntu OS Image Using Dual Boot

Note

For software upgrade procedure, please refer to section "Upgrading Ubuntu OS Image Using Dual Boot".

Add the values below to the bf.cfg configuration file (see section "bf.cfg Parameters" for more information).

Copy
Copied!
            

            
DUAL_BOOT=yes

If the eMMC size is ≤16GB, dual boot support is disabled by default, but it can be forced by setting the following parameter in bf.cfg:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
FORCE_DUAL_BOOT=yes

To modify the default size of the /common partition, add the following parameter:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
COMMON_SIZE_SECTORS=<number-of-sectors>

The number of sectors is the size in bytes divided by the block size (512). For example, for 10GB, the COMMON_SIZE_SECTORS=$((10*2**30/512)).

After assigning size for the /common partition, what remains is divided equally between the two OS images.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# bfb-install --bfb <BFB> --config bf.cfg --rshim rshim0

This will result in the Ubuntu OS image to be installed twice on the BlueField.

Note

For comprehensive list of the supported parameters to customize bf.cfg during BFB installation, refer to section "bf.cfg Parameters".

Upgrading Ubuntu OS Image Using Dual Boot

  1. Download the new BFB to the BlueField into the /common partition. Use bfb_tool.py script to install the new BFB on the inactive BlueField partition:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /opt/mellanox/mlnx_snap/exec_files/bfb_tool.py --op fw_activate_bfb --bfb <BFB>

  2. Reset BlueField to load the new OS image:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /sbin/shutdown -r 0

    BlueField should now boot into the new OS image.

Use efibootmgr utility to manage the boot order if necessary.

  • Change the boot order with:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # efibootmgr -o

  • Remove stale boot entries with:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # efibootmgr -b <E> -B

    Where <E> is the last character of the boot entry (i.e., Boot000<E>). You can find that by running:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # efibootmgr 
BootCurrent: 0040
Timeout: 3 seconds
BootOrder: 0040,0000,0001,0002,0003
Boot0000* NET-NIC_P0-IPV4
Boot0001* NET-NIC_P0-IPV6
Boot0002* NET-NIC_P1-IPV4
Boot0003* NET-NIC_P1-IPV6
Boot0040* focal0
....2

Note

Modifying the boot order with efibootmgr -o does not remove unused boot options. For example, changing a boot order from 0001,0002, 0003 to just 0001 does not actually remove 0002 and 0003. 0002 and 0003 need to be explicitly removed using efibootmgr -B .

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 25, 2025.
content here