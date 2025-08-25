NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.12.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.12.0  Document Revision History
Download PDF

On This Page

Document Revision History

Rev 4.12.0 – August 05, 2025

Updated:

Rev 4.11.0 – April 30, 2025

Added:

Rev 4.10.0 – January 31, 2025

Rev 4.9.1 – December 06, 2024

Updated:

Rev 4.9.0 – October 31, 2024

Added:

Updated:

Rev 4.8.0 – August 14, 2024

Added:

  • Section "Ubuntu Password Policy"

  • Section "RShim Ownership"

  • Page "Deploying DPU OS Using BFB with PXE"

  • Page "Deploying BlueField Software Using ISO with PXE"

  • Page "Customizing BlueField Software deployment using bf.cfg"

  • Note on host type interoperability limitation to "Multi-Host"

  • Troubleshooting page "Ubuntu Kernel Debug"

Updated:

  • Page "Deploying BlueField Software Using PXE"

  • Step 2 under section "Installing Local Repo Package for Host Dependencies"

  • The note at the top of the "fTPM over OP-TEE" page

Rev 4.7.0 – May 06, 2024

Added:

  • Section "UEFI Menu"

  • Section "Redfish"

  • Section "BlueField SR-IOV"

  • Section "NVIDIA BlueField Reset and Reboot Procedures" and updated graceful shutdown guidance with pointers to this section

Updated:

  • Section "Software Installation and Upgrade" with bf-fwbundle-<version>.prod.bfb information

  • Section "BFB Installation"

  • Section "Changing Default Credentials for 'ubuntu' User via bf.cfg"

Rev 4.6.0 – February 08, 2024

Added:

  • Page "Default Passwords and Policies"

  • Section "VF Msix_num/Queue Requirement"

Updated:

  • Section "Customization of BFB Installation Using bf.cfg"

  • Section "bf.cfg Parameters"

  • Section "Default Ports and OVS Configuration"

  • Section "SystemD Service"

Rev 4.5.0 – December 12, 2023

Added:

  • Section "Updating Software Using Redfish"

  • Section "Sanitizing DPU eMMC and SSD Storage"

  • Section "How to perform graceful shutdown"

  • Section "BFB installation monitoring"

Updated:

  • Page "Updating DPU Software Packages Using Standard Linux Tools"

  • Section "RShim Logging"

  • Section "Enabling OVS-DPDK Hardware Offload"

  • Section "Enabling IPsec Packet Offload"

  • Section "Setting IPSec Packet Offload Using strongSwan"

  • Section "Running strongSwan Example"

  • Section "Building strongSwan"

  • Section "IPsec Packet Offload and OVS Offload"

Rev 4.2.2 – October 24, 2023

N/A

Rev 4.2.0 – August 10, 2023

Updated:

  • Step 3 under section "PXE Server Preparations"

  • Section "Removing Previously Installed DOCA Runtime Packages"

  • Sections "Connection Tracking With NAT" and "Querying Connection Tracking Offload Status" with conntack command for Ubuntu 22.04 kernels

  • Section "LAG Configuration"

  • Section "SystemD Service"

  • Page "QoS Configuration"

  • Section "bf.cfg Parameters"

Rev 4.0.2 – May 08, 2023

Added:

  • Page "SoC Management Interface"

  • Page "Legal Notices and 3rd Party Licenses"

  • Section "Unable to load BL2, BL2R, or PSC image"

Updated:

  • Section "Default Ports and OVS Configuration" with new step 2

  • Section "BlueField Linux Drivers" with gpio-mlxbf3, mlxbf-ptm, pwr-mlxbf, and pinctrl-mlxbf

  • Page "Updating DPU Software Packages Using Standard Linux Tools"

  • Page "UEFI Secure Boot"

  • Section "IPsec Hardware Offload: Full Offload" with Canonical note

  • Section "How to upgrade ConnectX firmware from Arm side"

  • Section "VirtIO-net PF Device Configuration" by removing ECPF_ESWITCH_MANAGER and ECPF_PAGE_SUPPLIER from step 4

  • Section "Virtio-net SR-IOV VF Device Configuration" by removing ECPF_ESWITCH_MANAGER and ECPF_PAGE_SUPPLIER from step 7.b

  • Section "vDPA over VirtIO Full Emulation"

Rev 3.9.3 – November 02, 2022

Added:

  • Section "DHCP Client Configuration"

  • Section "Updating DPU Software Packages Using Standard Linux Tools"

  • Section "Creating Transitional Hotplug VirtIO-net PF Device"

  • Section "Transitional VirtIO-net VF Device Support"

Updated:

  • Section "Upgrading Boot Software" by specifying that the "Reset EFI Variables" action also wipes the BOOT option variables and secure boot keys

  • Section "BlueField Linux Drivers"

  • Section "Configuring Uplink MTU"

  • Section "Disabling Host Networking PFs" by adding instructions for reactivating host networking for single-port DPUs

  • Section "Configuring RegEx Acceleration on BlueField-2"

  • Section "Virtio-net SR-IOV VF Device Configuration"

  • PXE_DHCP_CLASS_ID in section "bf.cfg Parameters"

Removed:

  • Step 7 in section "Configuring Host Server Side"

Rev 3.9.2 – August 02, 2022

Added:

  • Section "Updating NVConfig Params"

  • Page "System Configuration and Services"

  • Section "Enrolling New NVIDIA Certificates"

  • Section "bf.cfg Parameters"

  • Support for OpenSSL version 3.0.2 in section "PKA Use Cases"

  • Section "How to change the default network configuration during BFB installation"

Updated:

  • Section "Firmware Upgrade"

  • Section "Customizations During BFB Installation"

  • Section "UEFI System Configuration"

  • Page "Host-side Interface Configuration"

  • Section "Enrolling Certificates Using Capsule"

  • Section "PKA Use Cases" with support for OpenSSL version 3.0.2

Rev 3.9.0 – May 03, 2022

Added:

  • Section "GRUB Password Protection"

  • New note under step 2 in section "Default Ports and OVS Configuration"

  • Section "BlueField Linux Drivers"

  • Canonical db certificate to section "Existing DPU Certificates"

  • New note under section "Enrolling Certificates Using Capsule"

  • New power cycle note under section "Enabling Host Restriction"

  • New power cycle note under section "Disabling Host Restriction"

  • Section "LAG on Multi-host"

  • New power cycle note under section "Disabling Host Networking PFs"

  • Section "PKA Prerequisites"

  • Section "OVS IPsec"

  • Section "Rate Limiting VF Group"

  • Note to section "User Frontend"

  • Section "Controller Live Update"

Updated:

  • Code block in section "Customizations During BFB Installation"

  • Section "Building Your Own BFB Installation Image"

  • Section "Configuring VXLAN Tunnel"

  • Step 2 in section "Prerequisites"

  • Section "Enabling IPsec Full Offload"

  • Code block under step 1 in section "LAG Configuration"

Rev 3.8.5 – January 19, 2022

Added:

  • Section "Another backend already attached"

Updated:

  • Section "Ensure RShim Running on Host"
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 25, 2025.
content here