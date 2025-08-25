NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.12.0
eSwitch Troubleshooting

Unable to configure legacy mode

To set devlink to "Legacy" mode in NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform (DPU or SuperNIC), run:

# devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.0 mode legacy
# devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.1 mode legacy

Please verify that:

  • No virtual functions are open. To verify if VFs are configured, run:

    # /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/rdma link | grep -i up
link mlx5_0/2 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev pf0vf0
link mlx5_1/2 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev pf1vf0

    If any VFs are configured, destroy them by running:

    # echo 0 > /sys/class/infiniband/mlx5_0/device/mlx5_num_vfs
# echo 0 > /sys/class/infiniband/mlx5_1/device/mlx5_num_vfs

  • If any SFs are configured, delete them by running:

    /sbin/mlnx-sf -a delete --sfindex <SF Index>

    Note

    You may retrieve the <SF Index> of the currently installed SFs by running:

    # mlnx-sf -a show
 
SF Index: pci/0000:03:00.0/229408
  Parent PCI dev: 0000:03:00.0
  Representor netdev: en3f0pf0sf0
  Function HWADDR: 02:61:f6:21:32:8c
  Auxiliary device: mlx5_core.sf.2
    netdev: enp3s0f0s0
    RDMA dev: mlx5_2
 
SF Index: pci/0000:03:00.1/294944
  Parent PCI dev: 0000:03:00.1
  Representor netdev: en3f1pf1sf0
  Function HWADDR: 02:30:13:6a:2d:2c
  Auxiliary device: mlx5_core.sf.3
    netdev: enp3s0f1s0
    RDMA dev: mlx5_3

    Pay attention to the SF Index values. For example:

    /sbin/mlnx-sf -a delete --sfindex pci/0000:03:00.0/229408
/sbin/mlnx-sf -a delete --sfindex pci/0000:03:00.1/294944

If the error "Error: mlx5_core: Can't change mode when flows are configured" is encountered while trying to configure legacy mode, please make sure that

  1. Any configured SFs are deleted (see above for commands).

  2. Shut down the links of all interfaces, delete any ip xfrm rules, delete any configured OVS flows, and stop openvswitch service. Run:

    ip link set dev p0 down
ip link set dev p1 down
ip link set dev pf0hpf down
ip link set dev pf1hpf down
ip link set dev vxlan_sys_4789 down
 
ip x s f ;
ip x p f ;
 
tc filter del dev p0 ingress
tc filter del dev p1 ingress
tc qdisc show dev p0 
tc qdisc show dev p1 
tc qdisc del dev p0 ingress 
tc qdisc del dev p1 ingress 
tc qdisc show dev p0 
tc qdisc show dev p1
 
systemctl stop openvswitch-switch

Arm appears as two interfaces

What this looks like:

# sudo /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/rdma link
link mlx5_0/1 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev p0
link mlx5_1/1 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev p1

  • Check if you are working in legacy mode.

    # devlink dev eswitch show pci/0000:03:00.<0|1>

    If the following line is printed, this means that you are working in legacy mode:

    pci/0000:03:00.<0|1>: mode legacy inline-mode none encap enable

    Please configure the DPU to work in switchdev mode. Run:

    devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.<0|1> mode switchdev

  • Check if you are working in separated mode:

    # mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 q | grep -i cpu
* INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL SEPERATED_HOST(0)

    Please configure the DPU to work in embedded mode. Run:

    devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.<0|1> mode switchdev

