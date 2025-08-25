NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.12.0
General Troubleshooting

Server unable to find the BlueField

  • Ensure that the NVIDIA BlueField networking platform (DPU or SuperNIC) is placed correctly

  • Make sure the BlueField slot and the BlueField are compatible

  • Install BlueField in a different PCI Express slot

  • Use the drivers that came with BlueField or download the latest

  • Make sure your motherboard has the latest BIOS

  • Perform a graceful shutdown then power cycle the server

BlueField no longer works

  • Reseat BlueField in its slot or a different slot, if necessary

  • Try using another cable

  • Reinstall the drivers for the network driver files may be damaged or deleted

  • Perform a graceful shutdown then power cycle the server

BlueField stopped working after installing another BFB

  • Try removing and reinstalling all BlueFields

  • Check that cables are connected properly

  • Make sure your motherboard has the latest BIOS

Link indicator light is off

  • Try another port on the switch

  • Make sure the cable is securely attached

  • Check you are using the proper cables that do not exceed the recommended lengths

  • Verify that your switch and BlueField port are compatible

Link light is on but no communication is established

  • Check that the latest driver is loaded

  • Check that both BlueField and its link are set to the same speed and duplex settings
