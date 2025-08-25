RShim logging uses an internal 1KB hardware buffer to track booting progress and record important messages. It is written by the NVIDIA ® BlueField ® networking platform's (DPU or SuperNIC) Arm cores and is displayed by the RShim driver from the USB/PCIe host machine. Starting in release 2.5.0, ATF has been enhanced to support the RShim logging.

The RShim log messages can be displayed described in the following:

Check the DISPLAY_LEVEL level in file /dev/rshim0/misc . Copy Copied! # cat /dev/rshim0/misc DISPLAY_LEVEL 0 (0:basic, 1:advanced, 2:log) … Set DISPLAY_LEVEL to 2. Copy Copied! # echo "DISPLAY_LEVEL 2" > /dev/rshim0/misc Log messages are displayed in the misc file. Copy Copied! # cat /dev/rshim0/misc ... --------------------------------------- Log Messages --------------------------------------- INFO[BL2]: start INFO[BL2]: no DDR on MSS0 INFO[BL2]: calc DDR freq (clk_ref 53836948) INFO[BL2]: DDR POST passed INFO[BL2]: UEFI loaded INFO[BL31]: start INFO[BL31]: runtime INFO[UEFI]: eMMC init INFO[UEFI]: eMMC probed INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum start INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum end Info This is an example output for BlueField-2.

The following table details the ATF/UEFI messages for BlueField-2 and BlueField-3: