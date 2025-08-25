Performance Monitoring Counters

The performance data of the BlueField hardware is collected using two mechanisms:

Programming hardware counters to monitor specific events Reading registers that hold performance/event statistics

All blocks except "ecc" and "pcie" use the mechanism 1.

For blocks that use hardware counters to collect data, each counter present in the block is represented by " event<N> " and " counter<N> " sysfs files.

For example:

Copy Copied! ubuntu@bf:/$ ls /sys/class/hwmon/hwmon0/tile0/ counter0 counter1 counter2 counter3 event0 event1 event2 event3 event_list

An event<N> and counter<N> pair can be used to program and monitor events. The " event_list " sysfs file displays the list of events supported by that block along with the hexadecimal value corresponding to each event.

Use the echo command to write the event number to the event<N> file, and use the cat command to read the counter value from the corresponding counter ( counter<N> ).

The counters are enabled individually once the event number is written to the corresponding event file. However, the L3 cache performance counters cannot be enabled or disabled individually and can only be triggered or stopped all at the same time.

So in the example provided, all 4 event files may be programmed with the necessary event numbers and then the "enable" file may be used to start the counters. Writing 0 to the enable file stops the counters while 1 starts them.

For "ecc" and "pcie" blocks, the counters cannot be started or stopped by the user, instead the statistics are automatically collected by HW and stored in registers. These register names are exposed within the directory and can be read by the user at any time.

Hex Value Name Description 0x0 AW_REQ Reserved for internal use 0x1 AW_BEATS Reserved for internal use 0x2 AW_TRANS Reserved for internal use 0x3 AW_RESP Reserved for internal use 0x4 AW_STL Reserved for internal use 0x5 AW_LAT Reserved for internal use 0x6 AW_REQ_TBU Reserved for internal use 0x8 AR_REQ Reserved for internal use 0x9 AR_BEATS Reserved for internal use 0xa AR_TRANS Reserved for internal use 0xb AR_STL Reserved for internal use 0xc AR_LAT Reserved for internal use 0xd AR_REQ_TBU Reserved for internal use 0xe TBU_MISS The number of TBU miss 0xf TX_DAT_AF Mesh Data channel write FIFO almost Full. This is from the TRIO toward the Arm memory. 0x10 RX_DAT_AF Mesh Data channel read FIFO almost Full. This is from the Arm memory toward the TRIO. 0x11 RETRYQ_CRED Reserved for internal use

Hex Value Name Description 0x45 HNF_REQUESTS Number of REQs that were processed in HNF 0x46 HNF_REJECTS Reserved for internal use 0x47 ALL_BUSY Reserved for internal use 0x48 MAF_BUSY Reserved for internal use 0x49 MAF_REQUESTS Reserved for internal use 0x4a RNF_REQUESTS Number of REQs sent by the RN-F selected by HNF_PERF_CTL register RNF_SEL field 0x4b REQUEST_TYPE Reserved for internal use 0x4c MEMORY_READS Number of reads to MSS 0x4d MEMORY_WRITES Number of writes to MSS 0x4e VICTIM_WRITE Number of victim lines written to memory 0x4f POC_FULL Reserved for internal use 0x50 POC_FAIL Number of times that the POC Monitor sent RespErr Okay status to an Exclusive WriteNoSnp or CleanUnique REQ 0x51 POC_SUCCESS Number of times that the POC Monitor sent RespErr ExOkay status to an Exclusive WriteNoSnp or CleanUnique REQ 0x52 POC_WRITES Number of Exclusive WriteNoSnp or CleanUnique REQs processed by POC Monitor 0x53 POC_READS Number of Exclusive ReadClean/ReadShared REQs processed by POC Monitor 0x54 FORWARD Reserved for internal use 0x55 RXREQ_HNF Reserved for internal use 0x56 RXRSP_HNF Reserved for internal use 0x57 RXDAT_HNF Reserved for internal use 0x58 TXREQ_HNF Reserved for internal use 0x59 TXRSP_HNF Reserved for internal use 0x5a TXDAT_HNF Reserved for internal use 0x5b TXSNP_HNF Reserved for internal use 0x5c INDEX_MATCH Reserved for internal use 0x5d A72_ACCESS Access requests (Reads, Writes, CopyBack, CMO, DVM) from A72 clusters 0x5e IO_ACCESS Accesses requests (Reads, Writes) from DMA IO devices 0x5f TSO_WRITE Total Store Order write Requests from DMA IO devices 0x60 TSO_CONFLICT Reserved for internal use 0x61 DIR_HIT Requests that hit in directory 0x62 HNF_ACCEPTS Reserved for internal use 0x63 REQ_BUF_EMPTY Number of cycles when request buffer is empty 0x64 REQ_BUF_IDLE_MAF Reserved for internal use 0x65 TSO_NOARB Reserved for internal use 0x66 TSO_NOARB_CYCLES Reserved for internal use 0x67 MSS_NO_CREDIT Number of cycles that a Request could not be sent to MSS due to lack of credits 0x68 TXDAT_NO_LCRD Reserved for internal use 0x69 TXSNP_NO_LCRD Reserved for internal use 0x6a TXRSP_NO_LCRD Reserved for internal use 0x6b TXREQ_NO_LCRD Reserved for internal use 0x6c TSO_CL_MATCH Reserved for internal use 0x6d MEMORY_READS_BYPASS Number of reads to MSS that bypass Home Node 0x6e TSO_NOARB_TIMEOUT Reserved for internal use 0x6f ALLOCATE Number of times that Directory entry was allocated 0x70 VICTIM Number of times that Directory entry allocation did not find an Invalid way in the set 0x71 A72_WRITE Write requests from A72 clusters 0x72 A72_Read Read requests from A72 clusters 0x73 IO_WRITE Write requests from DMA IO devices 0x74 IO_Reads Read requests from DMA IO devices 0x75 TSO_Reject Reserved for internal use 0x80 TXREQ_RN Reserved for internal use 0x81 TXRSP_RN Reserved for internal use 0x82 TXDAT_RN Reserved for internal use 0x83 RXSNP_RN Reserved for internal use 0x84 RXRSP_RN Reserved for internal use 0x85 RXDAT_RN Reserved for internal use

Hex Value Name Description 0xa0 TPIO_DATA_BEAT Data beats from Arm PIO to TRIO 0xa1 TDMA_DATA_BEAT Data beats from Arm memory to PCI completion 0xa2 MAP_DATA_BEAT Reserved for internal use 0xa3 TXMSG_DATA_BEAT Reserved for internal use 0xa4 TPIO_DATA_PACKET Data packets from Arm PIO to TRIO 0xa5 TDMA_DATA_PACKET Data packets from Arm memory to PCI completion 0xa6 MAP_DATA_PACKET Reserved for internal use 0xa7 TXMSG_DATA_PACKET Reserved for internal use 0xa8 TDMA_RT_AF The in-flight PCI DMA READ request queue is almost full 0xa9 TDMA_PBUF_MAC_AF Indicator of the buffer of Arm memory reads is too full awaiting PCIe access 0xaa TRIO_MAP_WRQ_BUF_EMPTY PCIe write transaction buffer is empty 0xab TRIO_MAP_CPL_BUF_EMPTY Arm PIO request completion queue is empty 0xac TRIO_MAP_RDQ0_BUF_EMPTY The buffer of MAC0's read transaction is empty 0xad TRIO_MAP_RDQ1_BUF_EMPTY The buffer of MAC1's read transaction is empty 0xae TRIO_MAP_RDQ2_BUF_EMPTY The buffer of MAC2's read transaction is empty 0xaf TRIO_MAP_RDQ3_BUF_EMPTY The buffer of MAC3's read transaction is empty 0xb0 TRIO_MAP_RDQ4_BUF_EMPTY The buffer of MAC4's read transaction is empty 0xb1 TRIO_MAP_RDQ5_BUF_EMPTY The buffer of MAC5's read transaction is empty 0xb2 TRIO_MAP_RDQ6_BUF_EMPTY The buffer of MAC6's read transaction is empty 0xb3 TRIO_MAP_RDQ7_BUF_EMPTY The buffer of MAC7's read transaction is empty

Note The L3 cache interfaces with the Arm cores via the SkyMesh. The CDN is used for control data. The NDN is used for responses. The DDN is for the actual data transfer.

Hex Value Name Description 0x00 DISABLE Reserved for internal use 0x01 CYCLES Timestamp counter 0x02 TOTAL_RD_REQ_IN Read Transaction control request from the CDN of the SkyMesh 0x03 TOTAL_WR_REQ_IN Write transaction control request from the CDN of the SkyMesh 0x04 TOTAL_WR_DBID_ACK Write transaction control responses from the NDN of the SkyMesh 0x05 TOTAL_WR_DATA_IN Write transaction data from the DDN of the SkyMesh 0x06 TOTAL_WR_COMP Write completion response from the NDN of the SkyMesh 0x07 TOTAL_RD_DATA_OUT Read transaction data from the DDN 0x08 TOTAL_CDN_REQ_IN_BANK0 CHI CDN Transactions Bank 0 0x09 TOTAL_CDN_REQ_IN_BANK1 CHI CDN Transactions Bank 1 0x0a TOTAL_DDN_REQ_IN_BANK0 CHI DDN Transactions Bank 0 0x0b TOTAL_DDN_REQ_IN_BANK1 CHI DDN Transactions Bank 1 0x0c TOTAL_EMEM_RD_RES_IN_BANK0 Total EMEM Read Response Bank 0 0x0d TOTAL_EMEM_RD_RES_IN_BANK1 Total EMEM Read Response Bank 1 0x0e TOTAL_CACHE_RD_RES_IN_BANK0 Total Cache Read Response Bank 0 0x0f TOTAL_CACHE_RD_RES_IN_BANK1 Total Cache Read Response Bank 1 0x10 TOTAL_EMEM_RD_REQ_BANK0 Total EMEM Read Request Bank 0 0x11 TOTAL_EMEM_RD_REQ_BANK1 Total EMEM Read Request Bank 1 0x12 TOTAL_EMEM_WR_REQ_BANK0 Total EMEM Write Request Bank 0 0x13 TOTAL_EMEM_WR_REQ_BANK1 Total EMEM Write Request Bank 1 0x14 TOTAL_RD_REQ_OUT EMEM Read Transactions Out 0x15 TOTAL_WR_REQ_OUT EMEM Write Transactions Out 0x16 TOTAL_RD_RES_IN EMEM Read Transactions In 0x17 HITS_BANK0 Number of Hits Bank 0 0x18 HITS_BANK1 Number of Hits Bank 1 0x19 MISSES_BANK0 Number of Misses Bank 0 0x1a MISSES_BANK1 Number of Misses Bank 1 0x1b ALLOCATIONS_BANK0 Number of Allocations Bank 0 0x1c ALLOCATIONS_BANK1 Number of Allocations Bank 1 0x1d EVICTIONS_BANK0 Number of Evictions Bank 0 0x1e EVICTIONS_BANK1 Number of Evictions Bank 1 0x1f DBID_REJECT Reserved for internal use 0x20 WRDB_REJECT_BANK0 Reserved for internal use 0x21 WRDB_REJECT_BANK1 Reserved for internal use 0x22 CMDQ_REJECT_BANK0 Reserved for internal use 0x23 CMDQ_REJECT_BANK1 Reserved for internal use 0x24 COB_REJECT_BANK0 Reserved for internal use 0x25 COB_REJECT_BANK1 Reserved for internal use 0x26 TRB_REJECT_BANK0 Reserved for internal use 0x27 TRB_REJECT_BANK1 Reserved for internal use 0x28 TAG_REJECT_BANK0 Reserved for internal use 0x29 TAG_REJECT_BANK1 Reserved for internal use 0x2a ANY_REJECT_BANK0 Reserved for internal use 0x2b ANY_REJECT_BANK1 Reserved for internal use

Hex Value Name Description 0x0 PCIE_TLR_IN_P_PKT_CNT Incoming posted packets 0x10 PCIE_TLR_IN_NP_PKT_CNT Incoming non-posted packets 0x18 PCIE_TLR_IN_C_PKT_CNT Incoming completion packets 0x20 PCIE_TLR_OUT_P_PKT_CNT Outgoing posted packets 0x28 PCIE_TLR_OUT_NP_PKT_CNT Outgoing non-posted packets 0x30 PCIE_TLR_OUT_C_PKT_CNT Outgoing completion packets 0x38 PCIE_TLR_IN_P_BYTE_CNT Incoming posted bytes 0x40 PCIE_TLR_IN_NP_BYTE_CNT Incoming non-posted bytes 0x48 PCIE_TLR_IN_C_BYTE_CNT Incoming completion bytes 0x50 PCIE_TLR_OUT_C_BYTE_CNT Outgoing posted bytes 0x58 PCIE_TLR_OUT_NP_BYTE_CNT Outgoing non-posted bytes 0x60 PCIE_TLR_OUT_C_BYTE_CNT Outgoing completion bytes

Hex Value Name Description 0x12 CDN_REQ The number of CDN requests 0x13 DDN_REQ The number of DDN requests 0x14 NDN_REQ The number of NDN requests 0x15 CDN_DIAG_N_OUT_OF_CRED Number of cycles that north input port FIFO runs out of credits in the CDN network 0x16 CDN_DIAG_S_OUT_OF_CRED Number of cycles that south input port FIFO runs out of credits in the CDN network 0x17 CDN_DIAG_E_OUT_OF_CRED Number of cycles that east input port FIFO runs out of credits in the CDN network 0x18 CDN_DIAG_W_OUT_OF_CRED Number of cycles that west input port FIFO runs out of credits in the CDN network 0x19 CDN_DIAG_C_OUT_OF_CRED Number of cycles that core input port FIFO runs out of credits in the CDN network 0x1a CDN_DIAG_N_EGRESS Packets sent out from north port in the CDN network 0x1b CDN_DIAG_S_EGRESS Packets sent out from south port in the CDN network 0x1c CDN_DIAG_E_EGRESS Packets sent out from east port in the CDN network 0x1d CDN_DIAG_W_EGRESS Packets sent out from west port in the CDN network 0x1e CDN_DIAG_C_EGRESS Packets sent out from core port in the CDN network 0x1f CDN_DIAG_N_INGRESS Packets received by north port in the CDN network 0x20 CDN_DIAG_S_INGRESS Packets received by south port in the CDN network 0x21 CDN_DIAG_E_INGRESS Packets received by east port in the CDN network 0x22 CDN_DIAG_W_INGRESS Packets received by west port in the CDN network 0x23 CDN_DIAG_C_INGRESS Packets received by core port in the CDN network 0x24 CDN_DIAG_CORE_SENT Packets completed from core port in the CDN network 0x25 DDN_DIAG_N_OUT_OF_CRED Number of cycles that north input port FIFO runs out of credits in the DDN network 0x26 DDN_DIAG_S_OUT_OF_CRED Number of cycles that south input port FIFO runs out of credits in the DDN network 0x27 DDN_DIAG_E_OUT_OF_CRED Number of cycles that east input port FIFO runs out of credits in the DDN network 0x28 DDN_DIAG_W_OUT_OF_CRED Number of cycles that west input port FIFO runs out of credits in the DDN network 0x29 DDN_DIAG_C_OUT_OF_CRED Number of cycles that core input port FIFO runs out of credits in the DDN network 0x2a DDN_DIAG_N_EGRESS Packets sent out from north port in the DDN network 0x2b DDN_DIAG_S_EGRESS Packets sent out from south port in the DDN network 0x2c DDN_DIAG_E_EGRESS Packets sent out from east port in the DDN network 0x2d DDN_DIAG_W_EGRESS Packets sent out from west port in the DDN network 0x2e DDN_DIAG_C_EGRESS Packets sent out from core port in the DDN network 0x2f DDN_DIAG_N_INGRESS Packets received by north port in the DDN network 0x30 DDN_DIAG_S_INGRESS Packets received by south port in the DDN network 0x31 DDN_DIAG_E_INGRESS Packets received by east port in the DDN network 0x32 DDN_DIAG_W_INGRESS Packets received by west port in the DDN network 0x33 DDN_DIAG_C_INGRESS Packets received by core port in the DDN network 0x34 DDN_DIAG_CORE_SENT Packets completed from core port in the DDN network 0x35 NDN_DIAG_N_OUT_OF_CRED Number of cycles that north input port FIFO runs out of credits in the NDN network 0x36 NDN_DIAG_S_OUT_OF_CRED Number of cycles that south input port FIFO runs out of credits in the NDN network 0x37 NDN_DIAG_E_OUT_OF_CRED Number of cycles that east input port FIFO runs out of credits in the NDN network 0x38 NDN_DIAG_W_OUT_OF_CRED Number of cycles that west input port FIFO runs out of credits in the NDN network 0x39 NDN_DIAG_C_OUT_OF_CRED Number of cycles that core input port FIFO runs out of credits in the NDN network 0x3a NDN_DIAG_N_EGRESS Packets sent out from north port in the NDN network 0x3b NDN_DIAG_S_EGRESS Packets sent out from south port in the NDN network 0x3c NDN_DIAG_E_EGRESS Packets sent out from east port in the NDN network 0x3d NDN_DIAG_W_EGRESS Packets sent out from west port in the NDN network 0x3e NDN_DIAG_C_EGRESS Packets sent out from core port in the NDN network 0x3f NDN_DIAG_N_INGRESS Packets received by north port in the NDN network 0x40 NDN_DIAG_S_INGRESS Packets received by south port in the NDN network 0x41 NDN_DIAG_E_INGRESS Packets received by east port in the NDN network 0x42 NDN_DIAG_W_INGRESS Packets received by west port in the NDN network 0x43 NDN_DIAG_C_INGRESS Packets received by core port in the NDN network 0x44 NDN_DIAG_CORE_SENT Packets completed from core port in the NDN network

To program a counter to monitor one of the events from the event list, the event name or number needs to be written to the corresponding event file.

Let us call the /sys/class/hwmon/hwmon<N> folder corresponding to this driver as BFPERF_DIR .

For example, to monitor the event HNF_REQUESTS ( 0x45 ) on tile2 using counter 3:

Copy Copied! $ echo 0x45 > <BFPERF_DIR>/tile2/event3

Or:

Copy Copied! $ echo HNF_REQUESTS > <BFPERF_DIR>/tile2/event3

Once this is done, counter3 resets the counter and starts monitoring the number of HNF_REQUESTS .

To read the counter value, run:

Copy Copied! $ cat <BFPERF_DIR>/tile2/counter3

To see what event is currently being monitored by a counter, just read the corresponding event file to get the event name and number.

Copy Copied! $ cat <BFPERF_DIR>/tile2/event3

In this case, reading the event3 file returns " 0x45: HNF_REQUESTS ".

To clear the counter, write 0 to the counter file.

Copy Copied! $ echo 0 > <BFPERF_DIR>/tile2/counter3

This resets the accumulator and the counter continues monitoring the same event that has previously been programmed, but starts the count from 0 again. Writing non-zero values to the counter files is not allowed.

To stop monitoring an event, write 0xff to the corresponding event file.

This is slightly different for the l3cache blocks due to the restriction that all counters can only be enabled, disabled, or reset together. So once the event is written to the event file, the counters will have to be enabled to start monitoring their respective events by writing "1" to the "enable" file. Writing "0" to this file will stop all the counters. The most reliable way to get accurate counter values would be by disabling the counters after a certain time period and then proceeding to read the counter values.

Note Programming a counter to monitor a new event automatically stops all the counters. Also, enabling the counters resets the counters to 0 first.

For blocks that have performance statistics registers (mechanism 2), all of these statistics are directly made available to be read or reset.

For example, to read the number of incoming posted packets to TRIO2:

Copy Copied! $ cat <BFPERF_DIR>/pcie2/IN_P_PKT_CNT

The count can be reset to 0 by writing 0 to the same file. Again, non-zero writes to these files are not allowed.