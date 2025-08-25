SR-IOV Troubleshooting
Please make sure that SR-IOV is enabled in BIOS.
Verify
SRIOV_ENis true and
NUM_OF_VFSbigger than 1. Run:
# mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 -e q |grep -i "SRIOV_EN\|num_of_vf" Configurations: Default Current Next Boot * NUM_OF_VFS 16 16 16 * SRIOV_EN True(1) True(1) True(1)
Verify that
GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX="iommu=pt intel_iommu=on pci=assign-busses".
Please verify creation of representors for VFs inside the NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform (DPU or SuperNIC). Run:
# /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/rdma link |grep -i up ... link mlx5_0/2 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev pf0vf0 ...
Make sure the representors of the VFs are added to the bridge. Run:
# ovs-vsctl add-port <bridage_name> pf0vf0
Verify VF configuration. Run:
$ ovs-vsctl show bb993992-7930-4dd2-bc14-73514854b024 Bridge ovsbr1 Port pf0vf0 Interface pf0vf0 type: internal Port pf0hpf Interface pf0hpf Port pf0sf0 Interface pf0sf0 Port p0 Interface p0 Bridge ovsbr2 Port ovsbr2 Interface ovsbr2 type: internal Port pf1sf0 Interface pf1sf0 Port p1 Interface p1 Port pf1hpf Interface pf1hpf ovs_version: "2.14.1"