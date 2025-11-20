Bug Fixes History
Ref #
Details
4454034
Description: The HBN Pod in DPF Operator attempts to use
Keywords: iptables-nft; DPU OS
Detected in version: 4.11.0
4545442
Description: During BlueField-3 BFB upgrades, mlxreg commands for ATF/UEFI/BMC/CEC version extraction may fail, resulting in version mismatch reports and upgrade verification timeouts.
Keywords: Software upgrade
Detected in version: 4.11.0
4496857
4430658
Description: DPU Arm does not boot, RShim log is empty and BL1 banner
Keywords: Arm; RShim
Detected in version: 4.9.3
4507962
Description: In NIC mode, after Arm reboot, the BMC firmware and CEC versions may be missing in the host query output.
Keywords: Host; firmware
Detected in version: 4.9.3
4518296
Description: LFWP firmware upgrade fails to update BMC and CEC components due to missing firmware images in the bundle, caused by DPU Part Number detection failure.
Keywords: Firmware upgrade
Detected in version: 4.9.3
4417958
Description: GRUB menu access fails due to formatting error in
Keywords: GUI; GRUB
Detected in version: 4.9.1
3914629
Description: When "Force PXE" is set right before installing a BFB image via BMC RShim, BlueField PXE boot fails to boot from NET-OOB-IPV4.
Keyword: PXE boot
Reported in version: 4.7.0
4265126
Description: Enabling
Keywords: SEL logging; IPMI panic event
Detected in version: 4.5.0
4284756
Description: Boot option re-enabled by UEFI after power reset of DPU.
Keywords: Boot; UEFI; power reset
Detected in version : 4.10.0
4211513
Description: BlueField-3 SPDM Index 1 version is incorrect
Keywords: BlueField-3; SPDM
Detected in version : 4.10.0
4196880
Description: DHCP issues may lead to incomplete resolve.conf on the HBN container. The consequences can be DNS resolution failures and/or the hostname being set to 'localhost'.
Keyword: DHCP; resolve.conf; hostname; localhost; DNS
Detected in version: 4.10.0
4389380
Description: EXT4 file system corruption occurs following a power cycle
Keywords: Power cycle; EXT4
Detected in version : 4.10.0
4384302
Description: Fixed display issue were it appeared in log that only one partition was being updated despite both being updated.
Keywords: Partition; update
Detected in version : 4.10.0
4390904
Description: rcu-sched issue during NIC mode installation.
Keywords: NIC mode; installation
Detected in version : 4.10.0
4370524
Description: As a non-root user, sending bfver, bfvcheck would return extraneous trace massages "strings: /sys/firmware/acpi/tables/SSDT1: Permission denied"
Keyword: bfver; bfvcheck
Detected in version: 4.10.0
4353110
Description: bfb-install of bf-fwbundle-2.9.2.xxx via local rshim fails. To perform a full bfb upgrade over last GA release NIC FW:
- Install latest bfb-install which is needed to inform Arm that it is in NIC mode- push the new release bfb
Keyword: bfb-install; rshim
Detected in version : 4.10.0
4206212
Description: With Correctable Error threshold (CeThreshold) set to 5000, generating an uncorrectable error (UE) results in a CE CPER the first time after a correctable error (CE) mem fault.
Keywords: CPER
Detected in version : 4.9.1
4163840
Description: SMMU is disabled which can degrade performance.
Keywords: SMMU; performance
Detected in version : 4.5.1
3746866
Description: The error message
Keywords: IPMI; Debian
Detected in version : 4.6.0
4052874
Description:
Keyword: Redfish; UEFI
Detected in version: 4.7.0
4128189
Description: When updating the BFB image on a BlueField-2 system via HTTP/HTTPS using Redfish, the operation may fail if the system is overloaded
Keyword: Software; update; Redfish
Detected in version : 4.9.0
3836598
Description: BIOS attribute in Redfish schema "SPCR UART" does not comply with expected format.
Keyword: Redfish; BIOS
Fixed in version: 4.9.0
4035187
Description: When eMMC is stuck, Linux tries to recover it including resetting the eMMC itself and re-initializing it.
Keyword: eMMC stuck
Fixed in version: 4.9.0
3894907
Description: eMMC clock toggling loop is observed after boot is completed.
Keyword: eMMC; GPIO; toggling
Fixed in version: 4.8.0
3863011
Description: Restarting openibd results in kernel panic after modifying kernel IPsec configurations.
Keyword: IPsec
Fixed in version: 4.8.0
3878458
Description:
Keyword: Subfunction
Fixed in version: 4.8.0
3901511
Description: Failure to verify measurements when UEFI secure boot is enabled.
Keyword: UEFI Secure Boot
Fixed in version: 4.8.0
3875394
Description: After the BFB installation, the root partition UUID in
Keyword: Read-only; OL; UUID
Fixed in version: 4.8.0
3881941
Description: When working with RShim 2.0.28, PCIe host crash may rarely occur at the beginning of BFB push after the Arm reset.
Keyword: RShim; driver
Fixed in version: 4.8.0
3886315
Description: To reset or shut down the BlueField Arm, it is mandatory to specify the
Keyword: Arm; shutdown
Fixed in version: 4.8.0
3956210
Description: BMC version change using BFB installation can fail if the previous BMC version change process did not finish.
Keyword: BMC
Fixed in version: 4.8.0
3950114
Description: QP number can go beyond 0xFFFF. Change datatype to uint32_t to hold entire value.
Keyword: Virtnet
Fixed in version: 4.8.0
3980842
Description: Openibd queries deprecated parameter
Keyword: Service; openibd
Fixed in version: 4.8.0
3948009
Description: The command
Keywords: OOB; MAC
Fixed in version: 4.8.0
3814526
Description: Kubernetes official repository changed location and it causes apt/yum failures on BlueField OSes older than BSP 4.7.0 (DOCA 2.7.0).
Keywords: Kubernetes; OS
Fixed in version: 4.7.0
3814526
Description: The location of the official Kubernetes repository changed, causing apt/yum failures.
Keywords: Kubernetes
Fixed in version: 4.7.0
3820661
Description: Virtio-net may see TX timeout on specific queues.
Keywords: Emulated devices
Fixed in version: 4.7.0
3850459
Description: BMC components update fails while using default BMC root password.
Keywords: BMC; update
Fixed in version: 4.7.0
3774088
Description: When enrolling a certificate to the UEFI DB, the failure message "
Keywords: SNAP; UEFI; error
Fixed in version: 4.7.0
3787003
Description: Host PCIe driver hangs when hot plugging a device due to SF creation and error flow handling failure.
Keywords: Subfunction; hot-plug
Fixed in version: 4.7.0
3663398
Description: On rare occasions, OP-TEE may panic upon boot.
Keywords: fTPM over OP-TEE
Fixed in version: 4.7.0
3677366
Description: On rare occasions, the devices
Keywords: fTPM over OP-TEE
Fixed in version: 4.7.0
3712916
Description: The following fTMP over OP-TEE error appears when booting BlueField:
Keywords: fTPM over OP-TEE
Fixed in version: 4.7.0
3830034
Description: The following bfscripts have been deprecated and may no longer work as expected: bfinst, bfdracut, bfacpievt. These scripts are no longer supported and will eventually be removed. Warning logs have been added to notify users.
Keywords: Deprecated bfscripts
Fixed in version: 4.7.0
3618936
Description: When moving to DPU mode from NIC mode, it is necessary to reinstall the BFB and perform a graceful reboot to the DPU by shutting down the Arm cores before rebooting the host system.
Keywords: NIC mode
Fixed in version: 4.7.0
3603146
Description: Running
Keywords: RShim; mlxfwreset
Fixed in version: 4.7.0
3444073
Description:
Keywords: mlxfwreset; support
Fixed in version: 4.7.0
3660460
Description: Ubuntu kernel 5.15.0-88-generic backports a bug from the upstream kernel which results in virtio-net full emulation not functioning.
Keywords: Kernel
Fixed in version: 4.6.0
3695367
Description: For BlueField-2, although an option to configure "large ICM size" appears in the UEFI menu it is not functional as large ICM size is not supported on it.
Keywords: UEFI
Fixed in version: 4.6.0
3571285
Description: Intermittent UEFI/grub exception after many power-cycles:
Keyword: Security
Fixed in version: 4.5.0
3599839
Description: On a reboot following BFB install, the error message "Boot Image update completed, Status: Volume Corrupt" is observed. The error is non-functional and may be safely ignored.
Keyword: Software provisioning; EFI capsule update; eMMC boot partitions
Fixed in version: 4.5.0
3556795
Description: The first uplink representor interface may not be renamed to
Keyword: Representors
Fixed in version: 4.5.0
3629875
Description: Fixed base address of static ICM .
Keyword: ICM
Fixed in version: 4.5.0
3365363
Description: On BlueField-3, when booting virtio-net emulation device using a GRUB2 bootloader, the bootloader may attempt to close and re-open the virtio-net device. This can result in unexpected behavior and possible system failure to boot.
Keywords: BlueField-3; virtio-net; UEFI
Fixed in version: 4.5.0
3373849
Description: Different OVS-based packages can include their own systemd services which prevents
Keywords: OVS; systemd
Fixed in version: 4.5.0
3605332
Description: A dmseg is printed due to the OVS bridge interface being configured DOWN by default.
Keyword: OVS
Fixed in version: 4.2.1
3479040
Description: For non-LSO data, a max chain of 4 descriptors is posted onto the send queue resulting in a partial packet going out on the wire.
Keyword: Send; LSO
Fixed in version: 4.2.1
3549785
Description: NVMe and mlx5_core drivers fail during BFB installation. As a result, Anolis OS cannot be installed on the SSD and the
Keyword: Linux; NVMe; BFB installation
Fixed in version: 4.2.1
3393316
Description: When LSO is enabled, if the header and data appear in the same fragment, the following warning is given from tcpdump:
Keyword: Virtio-net; large send offload
Fixed in version: 4.2.1
3554128
Description: "
Keywords: IPMI; print
Fixed in version: 4.2.1
3508018
Description: Failure to ssh to Arm via 1GbE OOB interface is experienced after performing warm reboot on the DPU.
Keywords: SSH; reboot
Fixed in version: 4.2.0
3451539
Description: BSP build number (fourth digit in version number) does not appear in UEFI menu.
Keywords: UEFI; software
Fixed in version: 4.2.0
3259805
Description: Following many power cycles on the BlueField DPU, the virtio-net controller may fail to start with the error
Keywords: Virtio-net; power cycle; epoll
Fixed in version: 4.2.0
3266180
Description: Enabled reset on MMC to enhance recovery on error.
Keywords: MMC; reset
Fixed in version: 4.2.0
3448217
Description: The PKA engine is not working on CentOS 7.6 due to multiple OpenSSL versions (1.0.2k 1.1.1k) being installed and the library loader not selecting the correct version of the openssl library.
Keywords: PKA; OpenSSL
Fixed in version: 4.2.0
3448228
Description: On virtio-net devices with LSO (large send offload) enabled, bogus packets may be captured on the SF representor when running heavy
Keywords: Virtio-net; iperf
Fixed in version: 4.2.0
3452583
Description: OpenSSL is not working with PKA engine on CentOS 7.6 with 4.23 5.4 5.10 kernels due to multiple versions of OpenSSL(1.0.2k and 1.1.1k) are installed.
Keywords: OpenSSL; PKA
Fixed in version: 4.2.0
3455873
Description: 699140280000 OPN is not supported.
Keywords: SKU; support
Fixed in version: 4.2.0
3519341
Description: Populate the vGIC maintenance interrupt number in MADT to avoid harmless.
Keywords: Error
Fixed in version: 4.2.0
3522652
Description: The timer frequency is measured using the c0 fmon feature causing new kernels to complain if CNTFRQ_EL0 has a different value on different cores.
Keywords: Timer frequency
Fixed in version: 4.2.0
3531965
Description: Memory info displayed via
Keywords: Memory; dmidecode
Fixed in version: 4.2.0
3362181
Description: A customized BFB with an older kernel does not support bond speed above 200Gb/s.
Keywords: Bond; LAG; speed
Fixed in version: 4.2.0
3177569
Description: DCBX configuration may not take effect.
Keywords: DCBX; QoS; lldpad
Fixed in version: 4.2.0
2824859
Description: Hotplug/unplug of virtio-net devices during host shutdown/bootup may result in failure to do plug/unplug.
Keywords: Virtio-net, hotplug
Fixed in version: 4.2.0
3252083
Description: Assert errors may be observed in the RShim log after reset/reboot. These errors are harmless and may be ignored.
Keywords: RShim; log; error
Fixed in version: 4.0.3
3240060
Description: Hotplug of a modern virtio-net device is not supported when
Keywords: Virtio-net; hotplug; legacy
Fixed in version: 4.0.3
3240182
Description: Virtio-net full emulation is not supported in CentOS 8.2 with inbox-kernel 4.18.0-193.el8.aarch64.
Keywords: Virtio-net; CentOS
Fixed in version: 4.0.3
3151884
Description: If secure boot is enabled, the following error message is observed while installing Ubuntu on the DPU:
Keywords: Error message; installation
Fixed in version: 3.9.3
2793005
Description: When Arm reboots or crashes after sending a virtio-net unplug request, the hotplugged devices may still be present after Arm recovers. The host, however, will not see those devices.
Keywords: Virtio-net; hotplug
Fixed in version: 3.9.3
3107227
Description: BlueField with secured BFB fails to boot up if the
Keywords: Installation; bf.cfg
Fixed in version: 3.9.2
3109270
Description: If the RShim service is running on an external host over the PCIe interface then, in very rare cases, a soft reset of the BlueField can cause a poisoned completion to be returned to the host. The host may treat this as a fatal error and crash.
Keywords: RShim; ATF
Fixed in version: 3.9.2
2790928
Description: Virtio-net-controller recovery may not work for a hot-plugged device because the system assigns a BDF (string identifier) of 0 for the hot-plugged device, which is an invalid value.
Keywords: Virtio-net; hotplug; recovery
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
2780819
Description: Eye-opening is not supported on 25GbE integrated-BMC BlueField-2 DPU.
Keywords: Firmware, eye-opening
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
2876447
Description: Virtio full emulation is not supported by NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 multi-host cards.
Keywords: Virtio full emulation; multi-host
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
2855485
Description:
After BFB installation, Linux crash may occur with
Keywords: Linux crash;
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
2901514
Description: Relaxed ordering is not working properly on virtual functions.
Keywords: MLNX_OFED; relaxed ordering; VF
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
2852086
Description: On rare occasions, the UEFI variables in UVPS EEPROM are wiped out which hangs the boot process at the UEFI menu.
Keywords: UEFI; hang
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
2934828
Description: PCIe device address to RDMA device name mapping on x86 host may change after the driver restarts in Arm.
Keywords: RDMA; Arm; driver
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
-
Description: RShim driver does not work when the host is in secure boot mode.
Keywords: RShim; Secure Boot
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
2787308
Description: At rare occasions d uring Arm reset o n BMC-integrated DPUs , the DPU will send "PCIe Completion" marked as poisoned. Some servers treat that as fatal and may hang.
Keywords: Arm reset; BMC integrated
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
2585607
Description: Pushing the BFB image fails occasionally with a "bad magic number" error message showing up in the console.
Keywords: BFB push; installation
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
2802943
Description: SLD detection may not function properly.
Keywords: Firmware
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
2580945
Description: External host reboot may also reboot the Arm cores if the DPU was configured using mlxconfig.
Keywords: Non-volatile configuration; Arm; reboot
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
2899740
Description: BlueField-2 may sometimes go to PXE boot instead of Linux after installation.
Keywords: Installation; PXE
Fixed in version: 3.8.5
2870143
Description: Some DPUs may get stuck at GRUB menu when booting due to the GRUB configuration getting corrupted when board is powered down before the configuration is synced to memory.
Keywords: GRUB; memory
Fixed in version: 3.8.5
2873700
Description: The available RShim logging buffer may not have enough space to hold the whole register dump which may cause buffer wraparound.
Keywords: RShim; logging
Fixed in version: 3.8.5
2801891
Description: IPMI EMU service reports cable link as down when it is actually up.
Keywords: IPMI EMU
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2779861
Description: Virtio-net controller does not work with devices other than
Keywords: Virtio-net controller
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2801378
Description: No parameter validation is done for feature bits when performing hotplug.
Keywords: Virtio-net; hotplug
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2802917
Description: When secure boot is enabled, PXE boot may not work.
Keywords: Secure boot; PXE
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2827413
Description: Updating a BFB could fail due to congestion.
Keywords: Installation; congestion
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2829876
Description: For virtio-net device, modifying the number of queues does not update the number of MSIX.
Keywords: Virtio-net; queues
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2597790
Description: A "double free" error is seen when using the "curl" utility. This happens only when OpenSSL is configured to use a dynamic engine (e.g. Bluefield PKA engine).
Keywords: OpenSSL; curl
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2853295
Description: UEFI secure boot enables the kernel lockdown feature which blocks access by mstmcra.
Keywords: Secure boot
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2854472
Description: Virtio-net controller may fail to start after power cycle.
Keywords: Virtio-net controller
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2854995
Description: Memory consumed for a representor exceeds what is necessary making scaling to 504 SF's not possible.
Keywords: Memory
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2856652
Description: Modifying VF bits yields an error.
Keywords: Virtio-net controller
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2859066
Description: Arm hangs when user is thrown to livefish by FW (e.g. secure boot).
Keywords: Arm; livefish
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2866082
Description: The current installation flow requires multiple resets after booting the self-install BFB due to the watchdog being armed after capsule update.
Keywords: Reset; installation
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2866537
Description: Power-off of BlueField shows up as a panic which is then stored in the RShim log and carried into the BERT table in the next boot which is misleading to the user.
Keywords: RShim; log; panic
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2868944
Description: Various errors related to the UPVS store running out of space are observed.
Keywords: UPVS; errors
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2754798
Description:
Keywords:
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2691175
Description: Up to 31 hot-plugged virtio-net devices are supported even if
Keywords: Virtio-net; hotplug
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2597973
Description: Working with CentOS 7.6, if SF network interfaces are statically configured, the following parameters should be set.
For example:
Keywords: CentOS; subfunctions; static configuration
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2581534
Description: When shared RQ mode is enabled and offloads are disabled, running multiple UDP connections from multiple interfaces can lead to packet drops.
Keywords: Offload; shared RQ
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2581621
Description: When OVS-DPDK and LAG are configured, the kernel driver drops the LACP packet when working in shared RQ mode.
Keywords: OVS-DPDK; LAG; LACP; shared RQ
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2601094
Description: The gpio-mlxbf2 and mlxbf-gige drivers are not supported on 4.14 kernel.
Keywords: Drivers; kernel
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2584427
Description: Virtio-net-controller does not function properly after changing uplink representor MTU.
Keywords: Virtio-net controller; MTU
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2438392
Description: VXLAN with IPsec crypto offload does not work.
Keywords: VXLAN; IPsec crypto
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2406401
Description: Address Translation Services is not supported in BlueField-2 step A1 devices. Enabling ATS can cause server hang.
Keywords: ATS
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2402531
Description: PHYless reset on BlueField-2 devices may cause the device to disappear.
Keywords: PHY; firmware reset
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2400381
Description: When working with strongSwan 5.9.0bf, running
Keywords: strongSwan; ip xfrm; IPsec
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2392604
Description: Server crashes after configuring PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT to a value higher than the number of PCIe lanes the server supports.
Keywords: Server; hang
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2293791
Description: Loading/reloading NVMe after enabling VirtIO fails with a PCI bar memory mapping error.
Keywords: VirtIO; NVMe
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2245983
Description: When working with OVS in the kernel and using Connection Tracking, up to 500,000 flows may be offloaded.
Keywords: DPU; Connection Tracking
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
1945513
Description: If the Linux OS running on the host connected to the BlueField DPU has a kernel version lower then 4.14, MLNX_OFED package should be installed on the host.
Keywords: Host OS
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
1900203
Description: During heavy traffic, ARP reply from the other tunnel endpoint may be dropped. If no ARP entry exists when flows are offloaded, they remain stuck on the slow path.
Workaround: Set a static ARP entry at the BlueField Arm to VXLAN tunnel endpoints.
Keywords: ARP; Static; VXLAN; Tunnel; Endpoint
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2082985
Description: During boot, the system enters systemctl emergency mode due a corrupt root file system.
Keywords: Boot
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
2278833
Description: Creating a bond via NetworkManager and restarting the driver (openibd restart) results in no pf0hpf and bond creation failure.
Keywords: Bond; LAG; network manager; driver reload
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
2286596
Description: Only up to 62 host virtual functions are currently supported.
Keywords: DPU; SR-IOV
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
2397932
Description: Before changing SR-IOV mode or reloading the mlx5 drivers on IPsec-enabled systems, make sure all IPsec configurations are cleared by issuing the command
Keywords: IPsec; SR-IOV; driver
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
2405039
Description: In Ubuntu, during or after a reboot of the Arm, manually, or as part of a firmware reset, the network devices may not transition to switchdev mode. No device representors would be created (pf0hpf, pf1hpf, etc). Driver loading on the host will timeout after 120 seconds.
Keywords: Ubuntu; reboot; representors; switchdev
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
2403019
Description: EEPROM storage for UEFI variables may run out of space and cause various issues such as an inability to push new BFB (due to timeout) or exception when trying to enter UEFI boot menu.
Keywords: BFB install; timeout; EEPROM UEFI Variable; UVPS
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
2458040
Description: When using OpenSSL on BlueField platforms where Crypto support is disabled, the following errors may be encountered:
Keywords: PKA; Crypto
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
2456947
Description: All NVMe emulation counters (Ctrl, SQ, Namespace) return "0" when queried.
Keywords: Emulated devices; NVMe
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
2411542
Description: Multi-APP QoS is not supported when LAG is configured.
Keywords: Multi-APP QoS; LAG
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
2394130
Description: When creating a large number of VirtIO VFs, hung task call traces may be seen in the dmesg.
Keywords: VirtIO; call traces; hang
Fixed in version: 3.5.1.11601
2398050
Description: Only up to 60 virtio-net emulated virtual functions are supported if LAG is enabled.
Keywords: Virtio-net; LAG
Fixed in version: 3.5.1.11601
2256134
Description: On rare occasions, rebooting the BlueField DPU may result in traffic failure from the x86 host.
Keywords: Host; Arm
Fixed in version: 3.5.1.11601
2400121
Description: When emulated PCIe switch is enabled, and more than 8 PFs are enabled, the BIOS boot process might halt.
Keywords: Emulated PCIe switch
Fixed in version: 3.5.0.11563
2082985
Description: During boot, the system enters systemctl emergency mode due a corrupt root file system.
Keywords: Boot
Fixed in version: 3.5.0.11563
2249187
Description: With the OCP card connecting to multiple hosts, one of the hosts could have the RShim PF exposed and probed by the RShim driver.
Keywords: RShim; multi-host
Fixed in version: 3.5.0.11563
2363650
Description: When moving to separate mode on the DPU, the OVS bridge remains and no ping is transmitted between the Arm cores and the remote server.
Keywords: SmartNIC; operation modes
Fixed in version: 3.5.0.11563
2394226
Description: Pushing the BFB image v3.5 with a WinOF-2 version older than 2.60 can cause a crash on the host side.
Keywords: Windows; RShim
Fixed in version: 3.5.0.11563