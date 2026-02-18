NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.13.0
Bug Fixes In This Version

For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please see "Bug Fixes History".

Ref #Details
4432078Description: The PLDM file name uses a different YY/MM tag than the corresponding BFB file name.
Keywords: PLDM; BFB; filename
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4438514Description: When probing device instance 1, the gpio-mlxbf3 driver may log the following harmless message: mlxbf3_gpio MLNXBF33:01: error -ENXIO: IRQ index 0 not found.
Keywords: Logging
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4546487Description: In Device Manager, users can still select the “Separated” internal CPU mode even though this mode has been deprecated and is no longer supported.
Keywords: Device Manager; Separated mode; SmartNIC; Embedded mode
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4548563Description: On BlueField-3 with Ubuntu 24.04, the OP-TEE driver cannot be loaded. Running modprobe optee fails with Operation not supported.
Keywords: OP-TEE; modprobe
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4548705Description: Oracle Linux 9.4 BFB for BlueField-3 does not include the doca-sosreport package, preventing generation of SOS diagnostic reports.
Keywords: BFB; doca-sosreport; missing package
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4582160Description: Running dmidecode -t 16 on BlueField-3 may show an incorrect "Number Of Devices" in the physical memory array section. Systems with two memory devices may report only one.
Keywords: SMBIOS; dmidecode; memory devices
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4612418Description: Configuring hugepages through /etc/default/grub (e.g., default_hugepagesz=1G hugepagesz=1G hugepages=6) does not take effect after reboot.
Keywords: Hugepages; GRUB; boot parameters
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4652620Description: Real-time CPU frequency monitoring may increase CPU usage by 10–30% on older Linux kernels.
Keywords: CPPC utilization
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4519591Description: In NIC mode, after Arm reboot, the BMC firmware and CEC versions are intermittently missing in the host query output.
Keywords: Host; firmware
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4550064Description: When running sos report, several plugins such as kernel, process, and processor may time out during report generation. The timeouts are harmless; reports still generate successfully.
Keywords: Kernel boot failure
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4626552Description: A firmware update failure may be incorrectly logged as an informational [INFO] message rather than an [ERROR].
Keywords: Firmware update; bfb-install; logging
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4643378Description: In long-duration AC cycling tests, ipmitool commands may fail due to intermittent I²C device access issues on BlueField-3.
Keywords: I2C; IPMI
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4656521Description: On BlueField-3 running Debian 13, restarting the openibd driver service on the Arm side may fail if user applications (e.g., reactor_0) are still holding InfiniBand device handles. The service reports Cannot unload the InfiniBand driver stack.
Keywords: Debian; driver restart
Detected in version: 3.1.0
