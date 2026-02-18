Bug Fixes In This Version

Ref # Details

4432078 Description: The PLDM file name uses a different YY/MM tag than the corresponding BFB file name.

Keywords: PLDM; BFB; filename

Detected in version: 3.1.0

4438514 Description: When probing device instance 1, the gpio-mlxbf3 driver may log the following harmless message: mlxbf3_gpio MLNXBF33:01: error -ENXIO: IRQ index 0 not found .

Keywords: Logging

Detected in version: 3.1.0

4546487 Description: In Device Manager, users can still select the “Separated” internal CPU mode even though this mode has been deprecated and is no longer supported.

Keywords: Device Manager; Separated mode; SmartNIC; Embedded mode

Detected in version: 3.1.0

4548563 Description: On BlueField-3 with Ubuntu 24.04, the OP-TEE driver cannot be loaded. Running modprobe optee fails with Operation not supported .

Keywords: OP-TEE; modprobe

Detected in version: 3.1.0

4548705 Description: Oracle Linux 9.4 BFB for BlueField-3 does not include the doca-sosreport package, preventing generation of SOS diagnostic reports.

Keywords: BFB; doca-sosreport ; missing package

Detected in version: 3.1.0

4582160 Description: Running dmidecode -t 16 on BlueField-3 may show an incorrect "Number Of Devices" in the physical memory array section. Systems with two memory devices may report only one.

Keywords: SMBIOS; dmidecode ; memory devices

Detected in version: 3.1.0

4612418 Description: Configuring hugepages through /etc/default/grub (e.g., default_hugepagesz=1G hugepagesz=1G hugepages=6 ) does not take effect after reboot.

Keywords: Hugepages; GRUB; boot parameters

Detected in version: 3.1.0

4652620 Description: Real-time CPU frequency monitoring may increase CPU usage by 10–30% on older Linux kernels.

Keywords: CPPC utilization

Detected in version: 3.1.0

4519591 Description: In NIC mode, after Arm reboot, the BMC firmware and CEC versions are intermittently missing in the host query output.

Keywords: Host; firmware

Detected in version: 3.1.0

4550064 Description: When running sos report , several plugins such as kernel, process, and processor may time out during report generation. The timeouts are harmless; reports still generate successfully.

Keywords: Kernel boot failure

Detected in version: 3.1.0

4626552 Description: A firmware update failure may be incorrectly logged as an informational [INFO] message rather than an [ERROR] .

Keywords: Firmware update; bfb-install; logging

Detected in version: 3.1.0

4643378 Description: In long-duration AC cycling tests, ipmitool commands may fail due to intermittent I²C device access issues on BlueField-3.

Keywords: I2C; IPMI

Detected in version: 3.1.0

4656521 Description: On BlueField-3 running Debian 13, restarting the openibd driver service on the Arm side may fail if user applications (e.g., reactor_0 ) are still holding InfiniBand device handles. The service reports Cannot unload the InfiniBand driver stack .

Keywords: Debian; driver restart