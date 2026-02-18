Bug Fixes In This Version
For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please see "Bug Fixes History".
|Ref #
|Details
|4432078
|Description: The PLDM file name uses a different YY/MM tag than the corresponding BFB file name.
|Keywords: PLDM; BFB; filename
|Detected in version: 3.1.0
|4438514
|Description: When probing device instance 1, the gpio-mlxbf3 driver may log the following harmless message:
mlxbf3_gpio MLNXBF33:01: error -ENXIO: IRQ index 0 not found.
|Keywords: Logging
|Detected in version: 3.1.0
|4546487
|Description: In Device Manager, users can still select the “Separated” internal CPU mode even though this mode has been deprecated and is no longer supported.
|Keywords: Device Manager; Separated mode; SmartNIC; Embedded mode
|Detected in version: 3.1.0
|4548563
|Description: On BlueField-3 with Ubuntu 24.04, the OP-TEE driver cannot be loaded. Running
modprobe optee fails with
Operation not supported.
|Keywords: OP-TEE; modprobe
|Detected in version: 3.1.0
|4548705
|Description: Oracle Linux 9.4 BFB for BlueField-3 does not include the
doca-sosreport package, preventing generation of SOS diagnostic reports.
|Keywords: BFB;
doca-sosreport; missing package
|Detected in version: 3.1.0
|4582160
|Description: Running
dmidecode -t 16 on BlueField-3 may show an incorrect "Number Of Devices" in the physical memory array section. Systems with two memory devices may report only one.
|Keywords: SMBIOS;
dmidecode; memory devices
|Detected in version: 3.1.0
|4612418
|Description: Configuring hugepages through
/etc/default/grub (e.g.,
default_hugepagesz=1G
hugepagesz=1G
hugepages=6) does not take effect after reboot.
|Keywords: Hugepages; GRUB; boot parameters
|Detected in version: 3.1.0
|4652620
|Description: Real-time CPU frequency monitoring may increase CPU usage by 10–30% on older Linux kernels.
|Keywords: CPPC utilization
|Detected in version: 3.1.0
|4519591
|Description: In NIC mode, after Arm reboot, the BMC firmware and CEC versions are intermittently missing in the host query output.
|Keywords: Host; firmware
|Detected in version: 3.1.0
|4550064
|Description: When running
sos report, several plugins such as kernel, process, and processor may time out during report generation. The timeouts are harmless; reports still generate successfully.
|Keywords: Kernel boot failure
|Detected in version: 3.1.0
|4626552
|Description: A firmware update failure may be incorrectly logged as an informational
[INFO] message rather than an
[ERROR].
|Keywords: Firmware update; bfb-install; logging
|Detected in version: 3.1.0
|4643378
|Description: In long-duration AC cycling tests, ipmitool commands may fail due to intermittent I²C device access issues on BlueField-3.
|Keywords: I2C; IPMI
|Detected in version: 3.1.0
|4656521
|Description: On BlueField-3 running Debian 13, restarting the
openibd driver service on the Arm side may fail if user applications (e.g.,
reactor_0) are still holding InfiniBand device handles. The service reports
Cannot unload the InfiniBand driver stack.
|Keywords: Debian; driver restart
|Detected in version: 3.1.0