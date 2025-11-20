NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.13.0
Changes and New Features

For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, refer to Release Notes Change Log History.

NVIDIA® BlueField ® DPUs support configuring network ports as either Ethernet only or InfiniBand only .

BlueField Platform Changes and New Features in 4.13.0

  • Firmware Updates

    • (Beta-level) Deferred firmware update flow for DPU firmware components, initiated using Redfish from the DPU-BMC and host bfb-install utility, without immediate service interruption

  • Platform & OS Support

    • Enabled DPF integration testing for the official RHCOS-based BFB reference build

    • Added support for Debian 13 (Trixie) and its 6.12 kernel series on BFB
