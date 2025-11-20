Changes and New Features
For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, refer to Release Notes Change Log History.
NVIDIA® BlueField ® DPUs support configuring network ports as either Ethernet only or InfiniBand only .
Firmware Updates
(Beta-level) Deferred firmware update flow for DPU firmware components, initiated using Redfish from the DPU-BMC and host bfb-install utility, without immediate service interruption
Platform & OS Support
Enabled DPF integration testing for the official RHCOS-based BFB reference build
Added support for Debian 13 (Trixie) and its 6.12 kernel series on BFB