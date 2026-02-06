On This Page
- Prepare Host for Update Flow
- Offline Updating BlueField Software Using BFB image
- BFB Image Types
- Downloading the BFB Image
- BFB Installation
- Verify BFB Install Completed Successfully
- Apply New BFB Image
- Deferred Update BlueField-3
- Optional Steps Following the Installation of BF-Bundle (DPU Mode with BlueField Arm OS Running)
- Updating NVConfig Params from Host
- Default Network Interface Configuration
- Default Ports and OVS Configuration
- DHCP Client Configuration
- Ubuntu Boot Time Optimizations
- Ubuntu Dual Boot Support
Deploying BlueField Software from Host
It is recommended to upgrade your BlueField product to the latest software and firmware versions available to benefit from new features and latest bug fixes.
This procedure assumes that a NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform (DPU or SuperNIC) has already been installed in a server according to the instructions detailed in the BlueField device's hardware user guide.
Stage
Procedure
Flow
Preparation 1
Preparation – install RShim
1. Install DOCA on the host or Install RShim on the host.
Update options 2
Offline update – install BFB to BlueField 3
3. Install the BFB image (full or firmware BFB).
Deferred update – no-service-interruption update flow 4
3. Install the per-SKU BF-FW-Bundle in a deferred flow.
4. Verify that installation completed successfully.5. Deferred update the DOCA components.6. Apply the new version.
To update the BlueField, the host server must have the RShim service running. You can install the RShim service using one of the following two methods.
Option 1: Full DOCA SDK Installation
This method is for users who want the complete DOCA software development kit. The full SDK installation includes the
doca-runtime package (which provides RShim) along with all other DOCA libraries and tools.
Refer to DOCA-Host Installation and Upgrade in DOCA documentation for instructions.
Option 2: Minimal RShim Installation (via doca-runtime)
This method is for users who only need the RShim service (e.g., for firmware updates) and do not need the full DOCA SDK. The RShim service is included in the
doca-runtime package.
Verify RShim Device
Before installing the RShim driver, verify that the RShim devices, which will be probed by the driver, are listed under
lsusb or
lspci.
lspci | grep -i nox
Output example:
27:
00.0 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT42822 BlueField-
2 integrated ConnectX-
6 Dx network controller
27:
00.1 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT42822 BlueField-
2 integrated ConnectX-
6 Dx network controller
27:
00.2 Non-Volatile memory controller: Mellanox Technologies NVMe SNAP Controller
27:
00.3 DMA controller: Mellanox Technologies MT42822 BlueField-
2 SoC Management Interface
// This is the RShim PF
RShim is compiled as part of the
doca-runtimepackage in the
doca-host-repo-ubuntu<version>_amd64 file (
.deb or
.rpm).
Install doca-runtime
Follow the steps for your OS to install the
doca-runtime package.
OS
Procedure
Ubuntu/Debian
CentOS/RHEL 7.x
CentOS/RHEL 8.x or Rocky 8.6
Ensure RShim Running on Host
After installing either the full DOCA SDK (Option 1) or the minimal
doca-runtime package (Option 2), you must verify that the RShim service is active.
Verify RShim status. Run:
sudo systemctl status rshim
Expected output:
active (running) ... Probing pcie-0000:<BlueField's PCIe Bus address on host> create rshim pcie-0000:<BlueField's PCIe Bus address on host> rshim<N> attached
<N>denotes RShim device number (0, 1, 2, etc).
If the text
another backend already attachedis displayed, you would not be able to use RShim on the host.
If the command displays
inactiveor another error, restart RShim service. Run:
sudo systemctl restart rshim
Verify RShim status again. Run:
sudo systemctl status rshim
Run the following to confirm the RShim device is attached. Run:
# cat /dev/rshim<N>/misc | grep DEV_NAME DEV_NAME pcie-0000:04:00.2
This output indicates that the RShim service is ready to use.
This updates the BlueField from the Host OS, in an offline manner, using the BFB bundle image and interrupting the current running services by the BlueField.
BFB Image Types
The BFB image is available in two formats:
BF-Bundle – includes BlueField firmware and BlueField Arm OS as well as DOCA
BF-FW-Bundle – includes BlueField firmware only
Select the appropriate image for you.
Both images end with
*.bfb.
Downloading the BFB Image
To download the BFB image, BF-Bundle or BF-FW-Bundle go to the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.
BFB Installation
This section describes how to use the
bfb-install utility to install a BFB image.
Prerequisites and Key Considerations
Before starting the installation, be aware of the following:
Secure boot: All new BlueField-2 and all BlueField-3 devices are secure boot enabled. All software images (ATF/UEFI, Linux Kernel, etc.) must be signed to boot. All formally published software images are signed.
NIC Mode host reset: After a successful BFB installation in NIC mode, you must perform a power cycle on the host to apply the changes.
Installation Command
The BFB image is installed using the
bfb-install utility, which is included in the RShim package.
# bfb-install -h
syntax: bfb-install --bfb|-b <BFBFILE> [--config|-c <bf.cfg>] \
--rshim|-r <rshimN> [--help|-h]
This utility pushes the BFB image and any optional
bf.cfg file to the BlueField, then checks and prints the installation progress.
Monitoring the Installation
Live progress: To see a live progress bar during the image transfer, install the
pvLinux tool.
RShim log: By default,
bfb-installclears the RShim log at
/dev/rshim<N>/miscand saves a copy to
/tmp/bfb-install-rshim[N].log. To prevent the log from being cleared, use the
--keep-logargument.
Critical Warning: Do Not Restart During Installation
BFB image installation must complete before restarting the system or the BlueField! Restarting or interrupting the process may result in anomalous behavior (e.g., the BlueField may not be accessible via SSH). If this happens, re-initiate the update process with
bfb-install to recover the BlueField.
Optional Configurations (bf.cfg)
You can customize the installation by providing a
bf.cfg file.
Updating BMC firmware: To update the BMC firmware using the BFB, you must provide the current BMC credentials and set
BMC_REBOOT=yesand
CEC_REBOOT=yesin the
bf.cfg. This forces an automatic reset of the DPU-BMC after the installation is complete.
Skipping NIC firmware update: The BFB installation updates the NIC firmware by default, which triggers a reset. If this reset flow is not supported on your setup, you can skip the NIC update by providing
WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=noin the
bf.cfgfile. If you do update the NIC and
bfb-installalerts you that the reset failed, you must perform a BlueField System-level Reset.
Refer to "Customizing BlueField Software Deployment" for more information.
Example Installation Output
The following is an example output of a BFB installation, assuming
pv is installed:
# bfb-install --bfb <BlueField-BSP>.bfb --config bf.cfg --rshim rshim0
Pushing bfb + cfg
1.46GiB 0:01:11 [20.9MiB/s] [ <=> ]
Collecting BlueField booting status. Press Ctrl+C to stop…
INFO[PSC]: PSC BL1 START
INFO[BL2]: start
INFO[BL2]: boot mode (rshim)
INFO[BL2]: VDDQ: 1120 mV
INFO[BL2]: DDR POST passed
INFO[BL2]: UEFI loaded
INFO[BL31]: start
INFO[BL31]: lifecycle Production
INFO[BL31]: MB8: VDD adjustment complete
INFO[BL31]: VDD: 743 mV
INFO[BL31]: power capping disabled
INFO[BL31]: runtime
INFO[UEFI]: eMMC init
INFO[UEFI]: eMMC probed
INFO[UEFI]: UPVS valid
INFO[UEFI]: PMI: updates started
INFO[UEFI]: PMI: total updates: 1
INFO[UEFI]: PMI: updates completed, status 0
INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum start
INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum end
INFO[UEFI]: UEFI Secure Boot (disabled)
INFO[UEFI]: exit Boot Service
INFO[MISC]: : Found bf.cfg
INFO[MISC]: : Ubuntu installation started
INFO[MISC]: bfb_pre_install
INFO[MISC]: Installing OS image
INFO[MISC]: : Changing the default password for user ubuntu
INFO[MISC]: : Running bfb_modify_os from bf.cfg
INFO[MISC]: : Ubuntu installation finished
Verify BFB Install Completed Successfully
In DPU mode, after installation of the Ubuntu OS is complete, the following note appears in
/dev/rshim0/misc on first boot:
...
INFO[MISC]: Linux up
INFO[MISC]: DPU is ready
DPU is ready indicates that all the relevant services are up, and users can log into the system.
After the installation of the Ubuntu 22.04 BFB, the configuration detailed in the following sections is generated.
Make sure all the services (including cloud-init) are started on BlueField and to perform a graceful shutdown before power cycling the host server.
BlueField OS image version is stored under
/etc/mlnx-release in the BlueField:
# cat /etc/mlnx-release
bf-bundle-2.9.0-<version>_ubuntu-22.04_prod
Check the NIC firmware version from the host and make sure the new version is applied:
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 q
Image type: FS4
FW Version: 32.43.0366
FW Version(Running): 32.43.0318
FW Release Date: 12.10.2024
Product Version: 32.43.0318
Rom Info: type=UEFI Virtio net version=21.4.13 cpu=AMD64,AARCH64
type=UEFI Virtio blk version=22.4.14 cpu=AMD64,AARCH64
type=UEFI version=14.36.12 cpu=AMD64,AARCH64
type=PXE version=3.7.500 cpu=AMD64
Description: UID GuidsNumber
Base GUID: c470bd0300cbe708 38
Base MAC: c470bdcbe708 38
Image VSD: N/A
Device VSD: N/A
PSID: MT_0000000001
Security Attributes: secure-fw
If the version of the NIC firmware is different from the running firmware version as is the case in this example, then a BlueField system-level reset is required.
To verify the version of the installed BMC components, refer to the BMC documentation:
In NIC mode, verify the NIC firmware and BMC components versions using Redfish.
Apply New BFB Image
To apply firmware from the BFB image, BlueField must be restarted.
Option 1: Server Power Cycle
This is the most straightforward method. It ensures that all components in the BFB (NIC, Arm OS, ATF, UEFI, BMC, and CEC) are applied.
(DPU Mode only) Perform a graceful shutdown of the BlueField Arm OS.
Power cycle the server to complete the restart.
Option 2: Server Reboot and Automated BMC Restart
This method uses a one-time configuration to have the BMC and CEC firmware applied automatically during the server reboot cycle.
Configure your
bf.cfgfile with BMC credentials and set the
BMC_REBOOTand
CEC_REBOOTflags.Note
For DPU Mode, you must perform a graceful shutdown of the BlueField Arm OS before rebooting. Failure to do so will cause the Arm side to skip the restart, and only the NIC firmware will be applied.
(DPU Mode Only) Perform a graceful shutdown of the BlueField Arm OS.
(DPU Mode Only) Wait for the shutdown to complete.
Reboot the server.Info
During this reboot, the system uses the
bf.cfgsettings to automatically restart the BMC. All firmware components will be applied.
Option 3: Server Reboot and Manual BMC Restart
This method applies the main firmware (NIC, Arm OS, etc.) during the server reboot, but requires a second, manual step to apply the BMC/CEC firmware.
For DPU Mode, you must perform a graceful shutdown of the BlueField Arm OS before rebooting. Failure to do so causes the Arm side to skip the restart, and for only the NIC firmware to be applied.
(DPU Mode only) Perform a graceful shutdown of the BlueField Arm OS.
(DPU Mode only) Wait for the shutdown to complete.
Reboot the server.Info
At this point, only the NIC, ATF, UEFI, and BlueField Arm OS firmware are applied.
Once the server is back up, log into the BlueField BMC (e.g., via Redfish) and issue a restart.Info
The BMC and CEC firmware are now applied.
NVIDIA BlueField-3 supports a Deferred Update Flow, which enables administrators to update firmware and DOCA components without immediate service interruption. This capability allows a DPU or SuperNIC to continue servicing workloads while a new firmware bundle and user-space/kernel DOCA components are staged in the background.
The new versions become active only after a reset is applied, minimizing downtime in production environments.
Prerequisites
- Download the appropriate SKU-specific
fw-bundle-*.bfbfor your DPU from the DOCA Downloads page.
- The currently installed firmware must be at least BSP 4.13.0/DOCA 3.2.0 or later.
- When operating in DPU mode, credentials for DPU-BMC must be specified in
/etc/bf-upgrade.confon the Arm OS following the same format as
bf.cfg. For more details, refer to "Customizing BlueField Software Deployment".
- Server booting in UEFI mode. The Deferred Upgrade relays on support from Server UEFI. Please ensure that Device Option ROM in the server UEFI setup, is enabled for the DPU PCIe.
Make sure the following DPU UEFI ROM enablers are set to True (Enabled state):
On the host OS (assuming MFT is installed on host) for servers of ARM architecture:
mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device> -y set EXP_ROM_UEFI_ARM_ENABLE=
1
On the host OS (assuming MFT is installed on host), for servers of x86_64/Amd64 architecture:
mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device> -y set EXP_ROM_UEFI_x86_ENABLE=
1
On the BlueField Arm OS :
mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device> -y set EXP_ROM_UEFI_ARM_ENABLE=
1Info
mlxconfig is provided by MFT installation. MFT is part of DOCA installation.
(Optional) To enable a coordinated BlueField reboot with the host reboot on servers with UEFI boot mode, perform the following configuration from the BlueField Arm OS :
mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device> set INT_CPU_AUTO_SHUTDOWN=
1Note
This must be configured in advance as it requires a BlueField System-level Reset to take effect.
- Make sure that RShim is running on the host.
Step 1: Deferred Firmware Update
Firmware updates are delivered using the
bfb-install tool. Each BlueField SKU requires a specific firmware bundle bfb image per-OPN available on the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.
The BlueField-3 firmware image includes:
- NIC firmware
- ATF/UEFI
- BMC firmware
- CEC firmware
The installation will make use of
bfb-install utility:
# bfb-install --help
Usage: ./bfb-install [options]
Options:
...
-r, --rshim <device> Rshim device, format [<ip>:<port>:]rshim<N>.
-d, --deferred Deferred activation (local rshim only: formerly runtime)
To install the bfb image in a deferred flow, run on the host side:
# bfb-install --deferred -r rshim0 -b <sku-fw-bundle*>.bfb
Example:
bfb-install --deferred -r rshim0 -b bf-fwbundle-3.2.0-94-900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0_25.10_prod.bfb
In DPU mode, updating BMC and CEC images requires providing DPU BMC credentials in
/etc/bf-upgrade.conf on the Arm OS. Example:
Verify successful image update. The following is an output example for NIC Mode. DPU Mode has similar output for the update part.
Checking if local host has root access...
Convert bf-fwbundle-3.2.0_25.10-prod.bfb to flat format for deferred upgrade
INFO: Extracting BFB
INFO: Extracting BFB's initramfs
1969252 blocks
INFO: Extracting initramfs for repackaging
1969252 blocks
Found PSID MT_0000000884 OPN 900-9D3B6-00CV-A_Ax FW version 32.47.0402 in ./opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/firmware/mlxfwmanager_sriov_dis_aarch64_41692
Extracting NIC Firmware Binary for PSID MT_0000000884 OPN 900-9D3B6-00CV-A_Ax...
INFO: Rebuilding BFB in flat format
BFB: /tmp/tmp.RdMnWrJ8OM/bfb/bf-fwbundle-3.2.0/MT_0000000884/flat.bfb
Checking if rshim driver is running locally...
Pushing bfb + cfg
143MiB 0:00:16 [8.74MiB/s] [ <=> ]
Collecting BlueField booting status. Press Ctrl+C to stop…
INFO[PSC]: PSC BL1 START
INFO[BL2]: start
INFO[BL2]: boot mode (emmc)
INFO[BL2]: VDD_CPU: 851 mV
INFO[BL2]: VDDQ: 1120 mV
INFO[BL2]: DDR POST passed
INFO[BL2]: UEFI loaded
INFO[BL31]: start
INFO[BL31]: lifecycle GA Secured
INFO[BL31]: runtime
INFO[BL31]: MB ping success
INFO[UEFI]: eMMC init
INFO[UEFI]: eMMC probed
INFO[UEFI]: UPVS valid
INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum start
INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum end
INFO[UEFI]: UEFI Secure Boot (enabled)
INFO[UEFI]: Redfish enabled
INFO[UEFI]: DPU-BMC RF credentials found
INFO[UEFI]: exit Boot Service
INFO[MISC]: Linux up
INFO[MISC]: DPU is ready
INFO[MISC]: Extracting BFB /tmp/bfb.MLm5D5/upgrade.bfb
INFO[MISC]: Found bf.cfg
INFO[MISC]: Detected Flat fwbundle BFB
INFO[MISC]: Staging BMC firmware
INFO[MISC]: Updating CEC firmware
INFO[MISC]: Updating DPU Golden Image
INFO[MISC]: Updating NIC firmware Golden Image
INFO[MISC]: NIC firmware update done: 32.47.0402. NIC Firmware reset or Host power cycle is required to activate the new NIC Firmware.
INFO[MISC]: Runtime upgrade finished
More details of the update progress can be seen from the Arm console.
Do not reset the device after firmware update. Continue to Step 2.
Step 2: Deferred Update of DOCA Components
This step is only relevant when BlueField is operating in DPU mode.
For DEB-based Systems
Export the desired repository:
export DOCA_REPO=
"<URL>"Info
GA:
https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/latest/ubuntu22.04/dpu-arm64
Latest 2.9 LTS:
https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/latest-2.9-LTS/ubuntu22.04/dpu-arm64
Latest 2.5 LTS:
https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/latest-2.5-LTS/ubuntu22.04/dpu-arm64
Add GPG key:
curl $DOCA_REPO/GPG-KEY-Mellanox.pub | gpg --dearmor > /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/GPG-KEY-Mellanox.pub
Add DOCA repo:
echo
"deb [signed-by=/etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/GPG-KEY-Mellanox.pub] $DOCA_REPO ./"> /etc/apt/sources.list.d/doca.list
Update the APT repository indexes:
apt update
Upgrade system packages:
apt upgrade
For RPM-based Systems
Export the desired repository:
export DOCA_REPO=
"<URL>"Info
GA:
https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/latest/openeuler22.03sp3/dpu-arm64/
Latest 2.9 LTS:
https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/latest-2.9-LTS/openeuler22.03sp3/dpu-arm64/
Latest 2.5 LTS:
https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/latest-2.5-LTS/anolis8.6/dpu-arm64/
Create repo file
/etc/yum.repos.d/doca.repo:
echo "[doca] name=DOCA Online Repo baseurl=$DOCA_REPO enabled=
1gpgcheck=
0priority=
10cost=
10" > /etc/yum.repos.d/doca.repo
Update package index:
yum makecache
Upgrade system:
Unlock kernel:
dnf install -y
'dnf-command(versionlock)'dnf versionlock delete kernel*
Upgrade all packages:
dnf upgrade --nobest
Pin kernel:
dnf versionlock kernel*
Update GRUB:
sed -i
's/^GRUB_DEFAULT=.*/GRUB_DEFAULT=0/'/etc/
default/grub grub2-mkconfig -o /boot/efi/EFI/<OS_NAME>/grub.cfg
Step 3: Apply New Version
The following are different options for applying the new version:
|Reset type
|Mode of Operation
|Applying Reset Steps
|Notes
|Cold Boot (AC/DC Power Cycle)
|Standard Warm Reboot
|Coordinated Reset (Server + DPU)
|DPU Mode
Note
Once the coordinated reset is triggered, the BlueField DPU expects the next PCIe reset to be part of a host reboot flow.
The following steps can be taken after a new version is applied.
Updating NVConfig Params from Host
Optional. To reset the BlueField NIC firmware configuration (aka Nvconfig params) to their factory default values, run the following from the BlueField Arm OS or from the host OS:
# sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<MST device> -y reset Reset configuration for device /dev/mst/<MST device>? (y/n) [n] : y Applying... Done! -I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations.Note
For now, please ignore tool's instruction to rebootNote
To learn what MST device the BlueField has on your setup, run:
mst start mst status
Example output taken on a multiple BlueField host:
// The MST device corresponds with PCI Bus address. MST modules: ------------ MST PCI module is not loaded MST PCI configuration module loaded MST devices: ------------ /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 - PCI configuration cycles access. domain:bus:dev.fn=0000:03:00.0 addr.reg=88 data.reg=92 cr_bar.gw_offset=-1 Chip revision is: 01 /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf1 - PCI configuration cycles access. domain:bus:dev.fn=0000:83:00.0 addr.reg=88 data.reg=92 cr_bar.gw_offset=-1 Chip revision is: 01 /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 - PCI configuration cycles access. domain:bus:dev.fn=0000:a3:00.0 addr.reg=88 data.reg=92 cr_bar.gw_offset=-1 Chip revision is: 01
The MST device IDs for the BlueField-2 and BlueField-3 devices in this example are
/dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0and
/dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0respectively.
(Optional) Enable NVMe emulation. Run:
sudo mlxconfig -d <MST device> -y s NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE=1
Skip this step if your BlueField is Ethernet only. Please refer to section "Supported Platforms and Interoperability" under the Release Notes to learn your BlueField type.
If you have an InfiniBand-and-Ethernet-capable BlueField, the default link type of the ports will be configured to IB. If you want to change the link type to Ethernet, please run the following configuration:
sudo mlxconfig -d <MST device> -y s LINK_TYPE_P1=2 LINK_TYPE_P2=2
- Perform a BlueField system-level reset for the new settings to take effect.
After modifying files on the BlueField, run the command
sync to flush file system buffers to eMMC/SSD flash memory to avoid data loss during reboot or power cycle.
Default Network Interface Configuration
Network interfaces are configured using the
netplan utility:
# cat /etc/netplan/50-cloud-init.yaml
# This file is generated from information provided by the datasource. Changes
# to it will not persist across an instance reboot. To disable cloud-init's
# network configuration capabilities, write a file
# /etc/cloud/cloud.cfg.d/99-disable-network-config.cfg with the following:
# network: {config: disabled}
network:
ethernets:
tmfifo_net0:
addresses:
- 192.168.100.2/30
dhcp4: false
nameservers:
addresses:
- 192.168.100.1
routes:
- metric: 1025
to: 0.0.0.0/0
via: 192.168.100.1
oob_net0:
dhcp4: true
renderer: NetworkManager
version: 2
# cat /etc/netplan/60-mlnx.yaml
network:
ethernets:
enp3s0f0s0:
dhcp4: 'true'
enp3s0f1s0:
dhcp4: 'true'
renderer: networkd
version: 2
BlueField devices also have a local IPv6 (LLv6) derived from the MAC address via the STD stack mechanism. For a default MAC,
00:1A:CA:FF:FF:01, the LLv6 address would be
fe80::21a:caff:feff:ff01.
For multi-device support, the LLv6 address works with SSH for any number of BlueField devices in the same host by including the interface name in the SSH command:
host]# systemctl restart rshim
// wait 10 seconds
host]# ssh -6 ubuntu@fe80::21a:caff:feff:ff01%tmfifo_net<n>
If
tmfifo_net<n> on the host does not have an LLv6 address, restart the RShim driver:
systemctl restart rshim
Default Ports and OVS Configuration
The
/sbin/mlnx_bf_configure script runs automatically with
ib_umad kernel module loaded (see
/etc/modprobe.d/mlnx-bf.conf) and performs the following configurations:
- Ports are configured with switchdev mode and software steering.
- RDMA device isolation in network namespace is enabled.
Two scalable function (SF) interfaces are created (one per port) if BlueField is configured with Embedded CPU mode (default):
# mlnx-sf -a show SF Index: pci/0000:03:00.0/229408 Parent PCI dev: 0000:03:00.0 Representor netdev: en3f0pf0sf0 Function HWADDR: 02:a9:49:7e:34:29 Function trust: off Function roce: true Function eswitch: NA Auxiliary device: mlx5_core.sf.2 netdev: enp3s0f0s0 RDMA dev: mlx5_2 SF Index: pci/0000:03:00.1/294944 Parent PCI dev: 0000:03:00.1 Representor netdev: en3f1pf1sf0 Function HWADDR: 02:53:8f:2c:8a:76 Function trust: off Function roce: true Function eswitch: NA Auxiliary device: mlx5_core.sf.3 netdev: enp3s0f1s0 RDMA dev: mlx5_3
The parameters for these SFs are defined in configuration file
/etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf.
/sbin/mlnx-sf --action create --device 0000:03:00.0 --sfnum 0 --hwaddr 02:61:f6:21:32:8c /sbin/mlnx-sf --action create --device 0000:03:00.1 --sfnum 0 --hwaddr 02:30:13:6a:2d:2cNote
To avoid repeating a MAC address in the your network, the SF MAC address is set randomly upon BFB installation. You may choose to configure a different MAC address that better suit your network needs.
Two OVS bridges are created:
# ovs-vsctl show f08652a8-92bf-4000-ba0b-7996c772aff6 Bridge ovsbr2 Port ovsbr2 Interface ovsbr2 type: internal Port p1 Interface p1 Port en3f1pf1sf0 Interface en3f1pf1sf0 Port pf1hpf Interface pf1hpf Bridge ovsbr1 Port p0 Interface p0 Port pf0hpf Interface pf0hpf Port ovsbr1 Interface ovsbr1 type: internal Port en3f0pf0sf0 Interface en3f0pf0sf0 ovs_version: "2.14.1"
The parameters for these bridges are defined in configuration file
/etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf:
CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES="yes" OVS_BRIDGE1="ovsbr1" OVS_BRIDGE1_PORTS="p0 pf0hpf en3f0pf0sf0" OVS_BRIDGE2="ovsbr2" OVS_BRIDGE2_PORTS="p1 pf1hpf en3f1pf1sf0" OVS_HW_OFFLOAD="yes" OVS_START_TIMEOUT=30Note
If failures occur in
/sbin/mlnx_bf_configureor configuration changes happen (e.g. switching to separated host mode) OVS bridges are not created even if
CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES="yes".
- OVS HW offload is configured.
DHCP Client Configuration
/etc/dhcp/dhclient.conf:
send vendor-class-identifier "NVIDIA/BF/DP";
interface "oob_net0" {
send vendor-class-identifier "NVIDIA/BF/OOB";
}
Ubuntu Boot Time Optimizations
Several optimizations have been applied to the Ubuntu OS image to significantly reduce boot time.
This section details the configuration changes and their potential effects.
Network Service Timeout Reduction
Network services are often a major contributor to slow boot times.
To minimize delays, the timeout for network readiness checks was reduced to 5 seconds.
Configuration files:
# cat /etc/systemd/system/systemd-networkd-wait-online.service.d/override.conf
[Service]
ExecStart=
ExecStart=/usr/bin/nm-online -s -q --timeout=5
# cat /etc/systemd/system/NetworkManager-wait-online.service.d/override.conf
[Service]
ExecStart=
ExecStart=/usr/lib/systemd/systemd-networkd-wait-online --timeout=5
# cat /etc/systemd/system/networking.service.d/override.conf
[Service]
TimeoutStartSec=5
ExecStop=
ExecStop=/sbin/ifdown -a --read-environment --exclude=lo --force --ignore-errors
These reduced timeouts may affect DHCP-based configurations. If a network interface fails to obtain an IP address, increase the timeout values in the first two configuration files.
Grub Configuration
The GRUB bootloader timeout has been shortened to 2 seconds to accelerate boot.
Configuration in
/etc/default/grub:
GRUB_TIMEOUT=2
GRUB_TIMEOUT_STYLE=countdown
This displays a 2-second countdown before booting Ubuntu.
With such a short timeout, the standard keys (
Shift or
Esc) cannot be used to enter the GRUB menu. Use the F4 key instead to access the menu.
System Services
- Docker service – The
docker.serviceis disabled by default in the Ubuntu OS image because it significantly increases boot time.
Fast reboot with kexec – The
kexecutility enables faster system reboots by bypassing the hardware initialization phase. The image includes the helper script
/usr/sbin/kexec_rebootfor convenient execution. Example:
# kexec_reboot
Ubuntu Dual Boot Support
BlueField may be installed with support for dual boot. That is, two identical images of the BlueField OS may be installed using BFB.
The following is a proposed SSD partitioning layout for 119.24 GB SSD:
Device Start End Sectors Size Type
/dev/nvme0n1p1 2048 104447 102400 50M EFI System
/dev/nvme0n1p2 104448 114550086 114445639 54.6G Linux filesystem
/dev/nvme0n1p3 114550087 114652486 102400 50M EFI System
/dev/nvme0n1p4 114652487 229098125 114445639 54.6G Linux filesystem
/dev/nvme0n1p5 229098126 250069645 20971520 10G Linux filesystem
Where:
/dev/nvme0n1p1– boot EFI partition for the first OS image
/dev/nvme0n1p2– root FS partition for the first OS image
/dev/nvme0n1p3– boot EFI partition for the second OS image
/dev/nvme0n1p4– root FS partition for the second OS image
/dev/nvme0n1p5– common partition for both OS images
For example, the following is a proposed eMMC partitioning layout for a 64GB eMMC:
Device Start End Sectors Size Type
/dev/mmcblk0p1 2048 104447 102400 50M EFI System
/dev/mmcblk0p2 104448 50660334 50555887 24.1G Linux filesystem
/dev/mmcblk0p3 50660335 50762734 102400 50M EFI System
/dev/mmcblk0p4 50762735 101318621 50555887 24.1G Linux filesystem
/dev/mmcblk0p5 101318622 122290141 20971520 10G Linux filesystem
Where:
/dev/mmcblk0p1– boot EFI partition for the first OS image
/dev/mmcblk0p2– root FS partition for the first OS image
/dev/mmcblk0p3– boot EFI partition for the second OS image
/dev/mmcblk0p4– root FS partition for the second OS image
/dev/mmcblk0p5– common partition for both OS imagesNote
The common partition can be used to store BFB files that will be used for OS image update on the non-active OS partition.
Installing Ubuntu OS Image Using Dual Boot
For software upgrade procedure, please refer to section "Upgrading Ubuntu OS Image Using Dual Boot".
Add the values below to the
bf.cfg configuration file (see section "bf.cfg Parameters" for more information).
DUAL_BOOT=yes
If the eMMC size is ≤16GB, dual boot support is disabled by default, but it can be forced by setting the following parameter in
bf.cfg:
FORCE_DUAL_BOOT=yes
To modify the default size of the
/common partition, add the following parameter:
COMMON_SIZE_SECTORS=<number-of-sectors>
The number of sectors is the size in bytes divided by the block size (512). For example, for 10GB, the
COMMON_SIZE_SECTORS=$((10*2**30/512)).
After assigning size for the
/common partition, what remains is divided equally between the two OS images.
# bfb-install --bfb <BFB> --config bf.cfg --rshim rshim0
This will result in the Ubuntu OS image to be installed twice on the BlueField.
For
comprehensive list of the supported parameters to customize
bf.cfg
during BFB installation, refer to
section "bf.cfg Parameters".
Upgrading Ubuntu OS Image Using Dual Boot
Download the new BFB to the BlueField into the
/commonpartition. Use
bfb_tool.pyscript to install the new BFB on the inactive BlueField partition:
/opt/mellanox/mlnx_snap/exec_files/bfb_tool.py --op fw_activate_bfb --bfb <BFB>
Reset BlueField to load the new OS image:
/sbin/shutdown -r 0
BlueField should now boot into the new OS image.
Use
efibootmgr utility to manage the boot order if necessary.
Change the boot order with:
# efibootmgr -oNote
Modifying the boot order with
efibootmgr -odoes not remove unused boot options. For example, changing a boot order from 0001,0002, 0003 to just 0001 does not actually remove 0002 and 0003. 0002 and 0003 need to be explicitly removed using
efibootmgr -B.
Remove stale boot entries with:
# efibootmgr -b <E> -B
Where
<E>is the last character of the boot entry (i.e.,
Boot000<E>). You can find that by running:
# efibootmgr BootCurrent: 0040 Timeout: 3 seconds BootOrder: 0040,0000,0001,0002,0003 Boot0000* NET-NIC_P0-IPV4 Boot0001* NET-NIC_P0-IPV6 Boot0002* NET-NIC_P1-IPV4 Boot0003* NET-NIC_P1-IPV6 Boot0040* focal0 ....2