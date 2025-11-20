Deploying BlueField Software Using ISO with PXE

BlueField software, including Ubuntu OS, NIC firmware and BMC software, can be deployed using an ISO image similar to the standard Ubuntu ISO deployment method. The BlueField ISO image is based on the standard Ubuntu ISO image for Arm64, with an updated kernel and added DOCA packages.

PXE booting the BlueField device with the ISO image results in Arm OS installation (including DOCA packages), NIC firmware and BMC firmware update (if BMC_PASSWORD is provided). This is equivalent to using the corresponding version of bf-bundle BFB.

An Ubuntu ISO image can be used if the RShim interface is not available or if there is an existing deployment system in place that can handle a standard Ubuntu ISO image.