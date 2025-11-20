NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.13.0
Deploying BlueField Software Using ISO with PXE

BlueField software, including Ubuntu OS, NIC firmware and BMC software, can be deployed using an ISO image similar to the standard Ubuntu ISO deployment method. The BlueField ISO image is based on the standard Ubuntu ISO image for Arm64, with an updated kernel and added DOCA packages.

PXE booting the BlueField device with the ISO image results in Arm OS installation (including DOCA packages), NIC firmware and BMC firmware update (if BMC_PASSWORD is provided). This is equivalent to using the corresponding version of bf-bundle BFB.

An Ubuntu ISO image can be used if the RShim interface is not available or if there is an existing deployment system in place that can handle a standard Ubuntu ISO image.

PXE Server Setup

Mount the ISO:

$ mount bf-bundle-2.7.0085-1-2024-06-14-22-36-50.iso /mnt
$ cp /mnt/casper/vmlinuz /var/lib/tftpboot/boot/
$  cp /mnt/casper/initrd /var/lib/tftpboot/boot/

Example of grub.cfg:

menuentry "Install BF OS" {
    linux /boot/vmlinuz autoinstall fsck.mode=skip no-snapd  console=hvc0 console=ttyAMA0 earlycon=pl011,0x13010000 net.ifnames=0 biosdevname=0 iommu.passthrough=1 ip=dhcp url=http://<HTTP server IP>/jammy/ISO/bf-bundle-2.7.0085-1-2024-06-14-22-36-50.iso bfnet=eth0:dhcp bfks=http://<HTTP server IP>/jammy/ISO/bfks
    initrd /boot/initrd
}

The bf.cfg file can be used to customize the installation procedure. To create bf.cfg on the BlueField to be used for the installation use the bfks parameter to point to the script located on HTTP server that will create bf.cfg file:

bfks example:

cat > /etc/bf.cfg << 'EOF'
BMC_PASSWORD="…"
EOF

Standard automatic Ubuntu installation using autoinstall.yaml is also supported. See Introduction to autoinstall - Ubuntu installation documentation.

Example of autoinstall.yaml that can be used to customize the installation and modify bf.cfg:

Example of a grub.cfg with autoinstall.yaml:

menuentry "Install BF OS" {
   linux /boot/vmlinuz autoinstall fsck.mode=skip no-snapd  console=hvc0 console=ttyAMA0 earlycon=pl011,0x13010000 net.ifnames=0 biosdevname=0 iommu.passthrough=1 ip=dhcp url=http://<HTTP server IP>/jammy/ISO/bf-bundle-2.7.0085-1-2024-06-14-22-36-50.iso force-ai=http://<HTTP server IP>/jammy/ISO/autoinstall.yaml cloud-config-url=/dev/null
    initrd /boot/initrd
}

Example of autoinstall.yaml:

version: 1
 
 
apt:
  preserve_sources_list: false
  conf: |
    Dpkg::Options {
      "--force-confdef";
      "--force-confold";
    };
 
storage:
  swap:
    size: 0
  grub:
    reorder_uefi: true
  config:
  - id: nvme0n1
    type: disk
    ptable: gpt
    path: /dev/nvme0n1
    name: osdisk
    wipe: superblock-recursive
 
  - id: nvme0n1-part1
    type: partition
    device: nvme0n1
    number: 1
    size: 50MB
    flag: boot
    grub_device: true
 
  - id: nvme0n1-part1-fs1
    type: format
    fstype: fat32
    label: efi
    volume: nvme0n1-part1
 
  - id: nvme0n1-part2
    type: partition
    device: nvme0n1
    number: 2
    size: -1
 
  - id: nvme0n1-part2-fs1
    type: format
    fstype: ext4
    label: root
    volume: nvme0n1-part2
 
  - id: nvme0n1-mount
    type: mount
    path: /
    device: nvme0n1-part2-fs1
    options: defaults
    passno: 0
    fstype: auto
 
  - id: nvme0n1-boot-mount
    type: mount
    path: /boot/efi
    device: nvme0n1-part1-fs1
    options: umask=0077
    passno: 1
 
reporting:
  builtin:
    type: print
 
# Add user-data so that subiquity doesn't complain about us not
# having a identity section
user-data:
  debug:
    verbose: true
  write_files:
    - path: /etc/iptables/rules.v4
      permissions: '0644'
      owner: 'root:root'
      content: |
        *mangle
        :PREROUTING ACCEPT [45:3582]
        :INPUT ACCEPT [45:3582]
        :FORWARD ACCEPT [0:0]
        :OUTPUT ACCEPT [36:4600]
        :POSTROUTING ACCEPT [36:4600]
        :KUBE-IPTABLES-HINT - [0:0]
        :KUBE-KUBELET-CANARY - [0:0]
        COMMIT
        *filter
        :INPUT ACCEPT [41:3374]
        :FORWARD ACCEPT [0:0]
        :OUTPUT ACCEPT [32:3672]
        :DOCKER-USER - [0:0]
        :KUBE-FIREWALL - [0:0]
        :KUBE-KUBELET-CANARY - [0:0]
        :LOGGING - [0:0]
        :POSTROUTING - [0:0]
        :PREROUTING - [0:0]
        -A INPUT -j KUBE-FIREWALL
        -A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --dport 111 -j REJECT --reject-with icmp-port-unreachable
        -A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport 111 -j REJECT --reject-with icmp-port-unreachable
        -A INPUT -i lo -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
        -A INPUT -d 127.0.0.0/8 -m mark --mark 0xb -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j DROP
        -A INPUT -m mark --mark 0xb -m state --state RELATED,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
        -A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp ! --dport 22 ! --tcp-flags FIN,SYN,RST,ACK SYN -m mark --mark 0xb -m state --state NEW -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j DROP
        -A INPUT -f -m mark --mark 0xb -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j DROP
        -A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --tcp-flags FIN,SYN,RST,PSH,ACK,URG FIN,SYN,RST,PSH,ACK,URG -m mark --mark 0xb -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j DROP
        -A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --tcp-flags FIN,SYN,RST,PSH,ACK,URG NONE -m mark --mark 0xb -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j DROP
        -A INPUT -m mark --mark 0xb -m state --state INVALID -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j DROP
        -A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --tcp-flags RST RST -m mark --mark 0xb -m hashlimit --hashlimit-above 2/sec --hashlimit-burst 2 --hashlimit-mode srcip --hashlimit-name hashlimit_0 --hashlimit-htable-expire 30000 -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j DROP
        -A INPUT -p tcp -m mark --mark 0xb -m state --state NEW -m hashlimit --hashlimit-above 50/sec --hashlimit-burst 50 --hashlimit-mode srcip --hashlimit-name hashlimit_1 --hashlimit-htable-expire 30000 -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j DROP
        -A INPUT -p tcp -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW -m hashlimit --hashlimit-above 60/sec --hashlimit-burst 20 --hashlimit-mode srcip --hashlimit-name hashlimit_2 --hashlimit-htable-expire 30000 -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j DROP
        -A INPUT -m mark --mark 0xb -m recent --rcheck --seconds 86400 --name portscan --mask 255.255.255.255 --rsource -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j DROP
        -A INPUT -m mark --mark 0xb -m recent --remove --name portscan --mask 255.255.255.255 --rsource -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES
        -A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --dport 22 -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW -m recent --set --name DEFAULT --mask 255.255.255.255 --rsource -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES
        -A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --dport 22 -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW -m recent --update --seconds 60 --hitcount 50 --name DEFAULT --mask 255.255.255.255 --rsource -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j DROP
        -A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --dport 443 -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW -m recent --set --name DEFAULT --mask 255.255.255.255 --rsource -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES
        -A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --dport 443 -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW -m recent --update --seconds 60 --hitcount 10 --name DEFAULT --mask 255.255.255.255 --rsource -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j DROP
        -A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport 161 -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW -m recent --set --name DEFAULT --mask 255.255.255.255 --rsource -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES
        -A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport 161 -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW -m recent --update --seconds 60 --hitcount 100 --name DEFAULT --mask 255.255.255.255 --rsource -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j DROP
        -A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --dport 22 -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
        -A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --dport 443 -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
        -A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --dport 179 -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
        -A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport 68 -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
        -A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport 122 -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
        -A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport 161 -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
        -A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport 6306 -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
        -A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport 69 -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
        -A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport 389 -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
        -A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --dport 389 -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
        -A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport 1812:1813 -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
        -A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport 49 -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
        -A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --dport 49 -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
        -A INPUT -p udp -m udp --sport 53 -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
        -A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --sport 53 -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
        -A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport 500 -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
        -A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport 4500 -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
        -A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport 1293 -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
        -A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --dport 1293 -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
        -A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport 1707 -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
        -A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --dport 1707 -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
        -A INPUT -i lo -p udp -m udp --dport 3786 -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
        -A INPUT -i lo -p udp -m udp --dport 33000 -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
        -A INPUT -p icmp -m mark --mark 0xb -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
        -A INPUT -p udp -m udp --sport 5353 --dport 5353 -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
        -A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport 33434:33523 -m mark --mark 0xb -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j REJECT --reject-with icmp-port-unreachable
        -A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport 123 -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
        -A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport 514 -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
        -A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport 67 -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
        -A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --dport 60102 -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment "MD_IPTABLES: Feature HA port" -j ACCEPT
        -A INPUT -m mark --mark 0xb -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j LOGGING
        -A FORWARD -j DOCKER-USER
        -A OUTPUT -o oob_net0 -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
        -A DOCKER-USER -j RETURN
        -A LOGGING -m mark --mark 0xb -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j NFLOG --nflog-prefix  "IPTables-Dropped: " --nflog-group 3
        -A LOGGING -m mark --mark 0xb -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j DROP
        -A PREROUTING -i oob_net0 -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j MARK --set-xmark 0xb/0xffffffff
        -A PREROUTING -p tcp -m tcpmss ! --mss 536:65535 -m tcp ! --dport 22 -m mark --mark 0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j DROP
        COMMIT
        *nat
        :PREROUTING ACCEPT [1:320]
        :INPUT ACCEPT [1:320]
        :OUTPUT ACCEPT [8:556]
        :POSTROUTING ACCEPT [8:556]
        :KUBE-KUBELET-CANARY - [0:0]
        :KUBE-MARK-DROP - [0:0]
        :KUBE-MARK-MASQ - [0:0]
        :KUBE-POSTROUTING - [0:0]
        -A POSTROUTING -m comment --comment "kubernetes postrouting rules" -j KUBE-POSTROUTING
        -A KUBE-MARK-DROP -j MARK --set-xmark 0x8000/0x8000
        -A KUBE-MARK-MASQ -j MARK --set-xmark 0x4000/0x4000
        -A KUBE-POSTROUTING -m mark ! --mark 0x4000/0x4000 -j RETURN
        -A KUBE-POSTROUTING -j MARK --set-xmark 0x4000/0x0
        -A KUBE-POSTROUTING -m comment --comment "kubernetes service traffic requiring SNAT" -j MASQUERADE --random-fully
        COMMIT
  users:
    - name: ubuntu
      lock_passwd: False
      groups: adm, audio, cdrom, dialout, dip, floppy, lxd, netdev, plugdev, sudo, video
      sudo: ALL=(ALL) NOPASSWD:ALL
      shell: /bin/bash
      plain_text_passwd: 'ubuntu'
  chpasswd:
    list: |
      ubuntu:ubuntu
    expire: True
  no_ssh_fingerprints: true
  runcmd:
    - [ /usr/sbin/netfilter-persistent, start ]
    - [ /opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/import_doca_telemetry.sh ]
    - [ /usr/bin/bfrshlog, "INFO: DPU is ready" ]
 
late-commands:
  # write release file
  - |
    cat << EOF > /target/etc/bf-release
    BF_NAME="Mellanox Bluefield"
    BF_PRETTY_NAME="Mellanox Bluefield"
    BF_SWBUILD_TIMESTAMP="2024-06-12-12-47-25"
    BF_SWBUILD_VERSION="2.7.0085-1"
    BF_COMMIT_ID="7fce146"
    BF_PLATFORM="BlueField SoC"
    BF_SERIAL_NUMBER="1332723060006"
    EOF
 
  # mount cdrom
  - mkdir -p /target/tmp/cdrom
  - mount --bind /cdrom /target/tmp/cdrom || true
  - |
    cat << EOF > /target/etc/apt/sources.list
    deb [check-date=no] file:///tmp/cdrom/ jammy main restricted
    EOF
 
  # avoid running flash kernel after install kernel
  - mkdir -p /target/run/systemd
  - echo docker > /target/run/systemd/container
 
  # Install packages
  - curtin in-target -- apt update -y
  - curtin in-target -- apt remove -y --purge `dpkg --list | grep openipmi | awk '{print $2}'`
  - curtin in-target -- /bin/bash -c "DEBIAN_FRONTEND=noninteractive RUN_FW_UPDATER=no apt-get install --no-install-recommends -y acpid bc binutils bridge-utils build-essential cracklib-runtime dc docker.io flash-kernel i2c-tools ifenslave iperf3 iptables-persistent iputils-arping iputils-ping iputils-tracepath kexec-tools libpam-pwquality libssl-dev lldpad lm-sensors net-tools network-manager nfs-common nvme-cli openssh-server python3.10 python3-pyinotify python3-pip rasdaemon rsync sbsigntool shim-signed tcpdump watchdog doca-runtime doca-devel containerd kubelet runc nv-common-apis nvidia-repo-keys linux-bluefield-modules-bluefield linux-image-5.15.0-1042-bluefield"
 
  # rewrite sources
  - |
    cat << EOF > /target/etc/apt/sources.list
    deb http://ports.ubuntu.com/ubuntu-ports/ jammy main restricted universe multiverse
    deb http://ports.ubuntu.com/ubuntu-ports/ jammy-updates main restricted universe multiverse
    deb http://ports.ubuntu.com/ubuntu-ports/ jammy-security main restricted universe multiverse
    EOF
 
  # Allow cloud-init to configure networking
  - find /target/etc/cloud/cloud.cfg.d/ -type f ! -name README ! -name 05_logging.cfg ! -name 90_dpkg.cfg -delete || true;
  - curtin in-target -- cloud-init clean
 
  # Post-installation steps
  # Create bf.cfg
  - |
    cat << EOF > /target/etc/bf.cfg
    # UPDATE_ATF_UEFI - Updated ATF/UEFI (Default: yes)
    # Relevant for PXE installation only as while using RSHIM interface ATF/UEFI
    # will always be updated using capsule method
    UPDATE_ATF_UEFI="yes"
 
    ###############################################################################
    # BMC Component Update
    ###############################################################################
    # BMC_USER - User name to be used to access BMC (Default: root)
    BMC_USER="root"
 
    # BMC_PASSWORD - Password used by the BMC user to access BMC (Default: None)
    BMC_PASSWORD=""
 
    # BMC_IP_TIMEOUT - Maximum time in seconds to wait for the connection to the
    # BMC to be established (Default: 600)
    BMC_IP_TIMEOUT=600
 
    # BMC_TASK_TIMEOUT - Maximum time in seconds to wait for BMC task (BMC/CEC
    # Firmware update) to complete (Default: 1800)
    BMC_TASK_TIMEOUT=1800
 
    # UPDATE_BMC_FW - Update BMC firmware (Default: yes)
    UPDATE_BMC_FW="yes"
 
    # BMC_REBOOT - Reboot BMC after BMC firmware update to apply the new version
    # (Default: no). Note that the BMC reboot will reset the BMC console.
    BMC_REBOOT="no"
 
    # UPDATE_CEC_FW - Update CEC firmware (Default: yes)
    UPDATE_CEC_FW="yes"
 
    # UPDATE_DPU_GOLDEN_IMAGE - Update BlueField Golden Image (Default: yes)
    UPDATE_DPU_GOLDEN_IMAGE="yes"
 
    # UPDATE_NIC_FW_GOLDEN_IMAGE- Update NIC firmware Golden Image (Default: yes)
    UPDATE_NIC_FW_GOLDEN_IMAGE="yes"
 
    # pre_bmc_components_update - Shell function called by BFB's install.sh before
    # updating BMC components (no communication to the BMC is established at this
    # point)
 
    # post_bmc_components_update - Shell function called by BFB's install.sh after
    # updating BMC components
 
    ###############################################################################
    # NIC Firmware update
    ###############################################################################
    # WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE - Update NIC Firmware (Default: no)
    WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE="yes"
    EOF
 
    # Run post-installation script to update ATF/UEFI, NIC firmware and BMC components
  - curtin in-target -- /bin/bash -c "device=/dev/nvme0n1 /usr/local/sbin/bfiso-post-install.sh || true"
 
  - curtin in-target -- systemctl disable snapd

PXE Sequence with Redfish

HTTP boot configuration can be done using the BlueField BMC's Redfish interface.

ISO upgrade via Redfish to set UEFI HTTPs/PXE boot by setting UEFI first boot source.

To set the UEFI first boot source using Redfish:

  1. Follow the instructions under section "Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB with PXE".

  2. Check the current boot override settings by performing a GET on the ComputerSystem schema over 1GbE to the BlueField BMC. Look for the "Boot" property.

    curl -k -X GET -u root:<password> https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Systems/<SystemID>/ | python3 -m json.tool
{
...
"Boot": {
        "BootNext": "",
        "BootOrderPropertySelection": "BootOrder",
        "BootSourceOverrideEnabled": "Disabled",
        "BootSourceOverrideMode": "UEFI",
        "BootSourceOverrideTarget": "None",
        "UefiTargetBootSourceOverride": "None",
        .....
        },
  ....
  "BootSourceOverrideEnabled@Redfish.AllowableValues": [
            "Once",
            "Continuous",
            "Disabled"
        ],
    "BootSourceOverrideTarget@Redfish.AllowableValues": [
            "None",
            "Pxe",
            "UefiHttp",
            "UefiShell",
            "UefiTarget",
            "UefiBootNext"
        ],
  ....
}

    Info

    Boot override enables overriding the first boot source, either once or continuously.

  3. The example output above shows the BootSourceOverrideEnabled property is Disabled and BootSourceOverrideTarget is None. The BootSourceOverrideMode property should always be set to UEFI. Allowable values of BootSourceOverrideEnabled and BootSourceOverrideTarget are defined in the metadata (BootSourceOverrideEnabled@Redfish.AllowableValues and BootSourceOverrideTarget@Redfish.AllowableValues respectively).

  4. If BootSourceOverrideEnabled is set to Once, then boot override is disabled after the first boot, and any related properties are reset to their former values to avoid repetition. If it is set to Continuous, then on every reboot the BlueField keeps performing boot override (HTTPBoot).

  5. To perform boot override, perform a PATCH to pending settings URI over the 1GbE to the BlueField BMC.

    curl -k -X PATCH -d '{"Boot": {"BootSourceOverrideEnabled":"Once", "BootSourceOverrideMode":"UEFI", "BootSourceOverrideTarget": "UefiHttp", "HttpBootUri":"http://<HTTP-Server-Ip>/Image.iso"}}' -u root:<password> https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Systems/<SystemID>/Settings | python3 -m json.tool

    For example:

    curl -k -X GET -u root:<password> https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Systems/<SystemID>/ | python3 -m json.tool
{
...
"Boot": {
        "BootNext": "",
        "BootOrderPropertySelection": "BootOrder",
        "BootSourceOverrideEnabled": "Once",
        "BootSourceOverrideMode": "UEFI",
        "BootSourceOverrideTarget": "UefiHttp",
        "UefiTargetBootSourceOverride": "None",
        .....
        },
   .....
}

  6. After performing the above PATCH successfully, reboot the BlueField using the Redfish Manager schema over the 1GbE to the BlueField BMC:

    curl -k -u root:<password> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Actions/ComputerSystem.Reset -d '{"ResetType" : "GracefulRestart"}'

  7. Once UEFI has completed, check whether the settings are applied by performing a GET on ComputerSystem schema over the 1GbE OOB to the BlueField BMC.

    Note

    The HttpBootUri property is parsed by the Redfish server and the URI is presented to the BlueField as part of DHCP lease when the BlueField performs the HTTP boot.
