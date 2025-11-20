Host-side Interface Configuration

Multiple DPUs may connect to the same host machine. When the RShim driver is loaded and operating correctly, each board is expected to have its own device directory on sysfs, /dev/rshim<N> , and a virtual Ethernet device, tmfifo_net<N> .

The following are some guidelines on how to set up the RShim virtual Ethernet interfaces properly if multiple DPUs are installed in the host system.

There are two methods to manage multiple tmfifo_net interfaces on a Linux platform:

Using a bridge, with all tmfifo_net<N> interfaces on the bridge – the bridge device bares a single IP address on the host while each DPU has unique IP in the same subnet as the bridge

Directly over the individual tmfifo_net<N> – each interface has a unique subnet IP and each DPU has a corresponding IP per subnet

Whichever method is selected, the host-side tmfifo_net interfaces should have different MAC addresses, which can be:

Configured using ifconfig . For example: Copy Copied! $ ifconfig tmfifo_net0 192.168.100.1/24 hw ether 02:02:02:02:02:02

Or saved in configuration via the /udev/rules as can be seen later in this section.

In addition, each Arm-side tmfifo_net interface must have a unique MAC and IP address configuration, as BlueField OS comes uniformly pre-configured with a generic MAC, and 192.168.100.2. The latter must be configured in each DPU manually or by DPU customization scripts during BlueField OS installation.

This example deals with two BlueField DPUs installed on the same server (the process is similar for more DPUs).

This example assumes that the RShim package has been installed on the host server.

Note This example is relevant for CentOS/RHEL operating systems only.

Create a bf_tmfifo interface under /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts . Run: Copy Copied! vim /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-br_tmfifo Inside ifcfg-br_tmfifo , insert the following content: Copy Copied! DEVICE="br_tmfifo" BOOTPROTO="static" IPADDR="192.168.100.1" NETMASK="255.255.255.0" ONBOOT="yes" TYPE="Bridge" Create a configuration file for the first BlueField DPU, tmfifo_net0 . Run: Copy Copied! vim /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-tmfifo_net0 Inside ifcfg-tmfifo_net0 , insert the following content: Copy Copied! DEVICE=tmfifo_net0 BOOTPROTO=none ONBOOT=yes NM_CONTROLLED=no BRIDGE=br_tmfifo Create a configuration file for the second BlueField DPU, tmfifo_net1 . Run: Copy Copied! DEVICE=tmfifo_net1 BOOTPROTO=none ONBOOT=yes NM_CONTROLLED=no BRIDGE=br_tmfifo Create the rules for the tmfifo_net interfaces. Run: Copy Copied! vim /etc/udev/rules.d/91-tmfifo_net.rules Restart the network for the changes to take effect. Run: Copy Copied! # /etc/init.d/network restart Restarting network (via systemctl): [ OK ]

BlueField DPUs arrive with the following factory default configurations for tmfifo_net0.

Address Value MAC 00:1a:ca:ff:ff:01 IP 192.168.100.2

Therefore, if you are working with more than one DPU, you must change the default MAC and IP addresses.

Note This procedure is relevant for Ubuntu/Debian ( sudo needed), and CentOS BFBs. The procedure only affects the tmfifo_net0 on the Arm side.

Use a Linux console application (e.g. screen or minicom) to log into each BlueField. For example: Copy Copied! # sudo screen /dev/rshim<0|1>/console 115200 Create a configuration file for tmfifo_net0 MAC address. Run: Copy Copied! # sudo vi /etc/bf.cfg Inside bf.cfg , insert the new MAC: Copy Copied! NET_RSHIM_MAC=00:1a:ca:ff:ff:03 Apply the new MAC address. Run: Copy Copied! sudo bfcfg Repeat this procedure for the second BlueField DPU (using a different MAC address). Info Arm must be rebooted for this configuration to take effect. It is recommended to update the IP address before you do that to avoid unnecessary reboots.

For Ubuntu:

Access the file 50-cloud-init.yaml and modify the tmfifo_net0 IP address: Copy Copied! sudo vim /etc/netplan/50-cloud-init.yaml tmfifo_net0: addresses: - 192.168.100.2/30 ===>>> 192.168.100.3/30 Reboot the Arm. Run: Copy Copied! sudo reboot Repeat this procedure for the second BlueField DPU (using a different IP address). Info Arm must be rebooted for this configuration to take effect. It is recommended to update the MAC address before you do that to avoid unnecessary reboots.

For CentOS: